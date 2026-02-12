A young woman’s bold interaction with a stranger in a shop quickly gained traction online after the unexpected exchange was shared on TikTok

The light-hearted encounter left the man visibly stunned, while the unusual and confident approach hooked viewers

Social media users flooded the comments section with laughter and playful reactions as the clip continued to circulate across platforms

A light-hearted prank video has left social media users entertained after a young woman approached an Afrikaner man in a shop and boldly asked him to help her find a husband, specifically, his son.

In the now-viral clip, the woman is seen stopping the unsuspecting man while he is shopping. She begins by asking if he is married, to which he responds that he is. Without hesitation, she tells him she "needs a white husband" and asks if he could connect her with his son.

The man appeared visibly shocked and confused, asking her why and how he would be able to assist with such a request. The woman continued, explaining that she wanted to have "coloured kids" and "white kids," and therefore needs a white husband.

She pointed out that since he is white and married, he might be able to help her find a suitable partner, even asking if he has a son around her age.

He informed her that his son is 23 years old and not around at the time. The woman, who said she is 22, excitedly asked to be connected with him.

"Can you be my father-in-law? My goodness, that would be a pleasure," she said.

The woman also added that he looked like he would make an "amazing father-in-law."

She went on to ask whether his son is "cute" and if he has a girlfriend. The father replied that his son does not have a girlfriend and reassured her that he is indeed good-looking.

Despite her persistence, even requesting his son’s contact details and promising to be a good daughter-in-law who would give him "beautiful grandkids," the man declined and eventually walked away in confusion.

Moments later, the woman revealed that the interaction was a prank. Social media users flooded the comments section, with many amused by the awkward yet humorous exchange that was posted by the TikTok user @its.ashante on 11 February 2026.

Watch the video below:

SA entertained by woman’s funny prank

South Africans burst out in laughter as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the funny exchange, saying:

Favormakeup said:

"😂I’m on the floor."

Senamile Magagula wrote:

"He’s just giving his son away like that 😭."

Stevie Ascan stated:

"This girl yoooooo 😂."

Siwe Fass replied:

"😂 “We’re getting somewhere” 🤣 ohhh I love you❤️."

Tinoe_Luth shared:

"Is it okay if I post it on my TikTok Girl? You earned my respect 👏."

Pauline commented:

"Father-in-law wanted to run home."

Dimakatso expressed:

"Bathong wena mara 🤣This man was so defeated 😅."

