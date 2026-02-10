“The Humour Is Top-Tier”: Unemployed Man Walks Into Random Office Demanding R20k Salary Job
- A content creator stunned office workers by showing up unannounced with a CV and demanding to start work immediately
- The young man joked that he was tired of youth unemployment and requested a large starting salary on probation, in a TikTok video
- Social media users were entertained and praised his confidence, while others shared their own unconventional success stories in the job market
In a country where the job market is tough, one young man decided to take matters into his own hands, with a hilarious twist.
A viral video shared by TikTok user @sihle_n22 on January 5, 2026, shows him walking into a random office with a CV and announcing he was reporting for duty.
The light-hearted prank caught the front-desk staff off guard, but his playful confidence won over the room. After spotting an empty desk, the creator jokingly asked the staff to bring him a computer so he could begin his shift. Amused by his audacity, an employee directed him to the manager's office,
The manager plays along
Instead of backing down, TikTok user @sihle_n22 entered the office and told the manager he was tired of being unemployed, insisting he had all the skills required. The manager played along with the banter, welcoming him to the team. The room erupted in laughter when the young man requested a R20K starting salary while still on probation.
Watch the TikTok video below:
SA loves the confident creator
The clip gained massive views, with thousands of South Africans relating to the frustration of the job hunt. While the interaction was a joke, many viewers commented that they wished they had the same level of boldness, noting that such confidence often leads to real-world opportunities. One user even shared a success story, revealing how she once brought a friend to work and taught her the job on the spot; by the time the manager arrived, the friend was so efficient that he was hired permanently.
User @Refiloe Maseko said:
"Wish I had that confidence 😂."
User @Sosoh-MUA commented:
"I brought my friend to work and worked with her. When the manager came, I said I brought a new employee, and she knows all the basics. Long story short, she’s working now."
User @n'wa-Yingwani added:
"I need some ppl to come with me, wear safety gloves, and we'll go to the most hated trending hospital in Gauteng 😩😩."
User @Nana shared:
"Ngyaqala nami kwa (I'm also starting at) Transnet next week👍🏽."
User @parkregina1 added:
"Knowing myself, I was going to hire you. The humour is top tier🤌🏾🔥."
User @vanessa said:
"If we as youth stand up and march, or do something, we are a lot they won't provide jobs for all, but let's try, guys😭. I'm employed, yet all my siblings are not."
