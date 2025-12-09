A viral video exposed a large pile of discarded job seekers' CVs, sparking outrage over wasted effort, dashed hopes, and a critical personal data breach

The disturbing discovery was shared in a viral clip on TikTok, and unsettled many viewers, starting a heated debate

Social media users condemned the unnamed company, citing the severe violation of the POPI Act due to the exposure of confidential personal information

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A post showing discarded CVs in bin bags rubbed some viewers the wrong way. Image: Connect Images/Mamasuba

Source: Getty Images

A disturbing video went viral, exposing the careless disposal of large numbers of job seekers' CVs in Johannesburg, sparking immediate anger over wasted effort and a critical privacy violation.

The clip was shared on Instagram @newsnexussa, revealing a pile discovered on a street in Meyerton, garnering massive views and furious comments.

The video, filmed on December 6, 2025, showed more than three large black bags overflowing with stacks of printed curricula vitae. The narrator, disturbed by the sight, highlighted the plain reality: people are spending their money printing CVs at a rate of R2 per page and travelling significant distances, hopeful of securing employment, only for their documents to be carelessly dumped on the street.

CVs dumped in bin bags

In the post shared by the Instagram account @newsnexussa, the man expressed deep disappointment at the disrespect shown to the applicants' efforts and desperation, while lifting the pile and trying to open more bags to show that they too were full of people's CVs.

Social media users were concerned about people's information being used for criminal activities. Image: ANTONI SHKRABA production

Source: UGC

SA debates the violation of privacy laws

The viral clip gained massive views and comments from viewers who shifted the conversation from mere disrespect to a serious legal and ethical failure. Many viewers criticised the unnamed company for not shredding the sensitive documents, thereby committing a breach of data protection. Some voiced deep concerns over the explicit violation of the Protection of Personal Information (POPI Act). Others pointed out that CVs often contain highly sensitive FICA information, including ID copies, proof of residence, and certified copies of educational certificates. Leaving this confidential data lying exposed on a public street poses a severe risk of identity theft and financial fraud.

User @tsakani145 said:

"I'm really not worried about R2 copy of a page, but more worried about FICA information in it, ID Copies, Certificates Copies in it 😪. Please share what the application says it was submitted to which company."

User @johnnymatlala added:

"They could've just shredded."

User @__ohhfikza__ commented:

"So heartbroken. This is how criminals steal our information and use it to commit a crime. They should burn them at least."

User @lifecoachzee7 explained:

"They found their people. They have regretted the ones they think they will never make use of."

User @life_is_goodinsa said:

"What a violation of the POPI Act."

User @littleangelandtrousseau commented:

"These poor people are spending all this time and money on their CV."

Watch the Instagram reel below:

3 Briefly News articles about unemployment

A young lady shared her frustration about South Africa's unemployment crisis, highlighting its wide-ranging impact on the young and old.

A woman shared her disappointment over struggling to find a job or secure an interview despite holding six educational qualifications.

A South African man asked his followers if there was a time limit to supporting an unemployed partner, sparking a significant debate.

Source: Briefly News