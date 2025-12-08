A massive grocery haul post from a small savings club went viral, showcasing the incredible results of community financial planning

The Facebook post detailed that the successful stokvel (savings club) ran for 10 months with only three members, getting many viewers attention

Social media users were impressed by the sheer volume of food and household goods received, with many keen to replicate the strategy

A local woman posted the groceries they each received from their stokvel. Image: Moureen Jamela

Source: Facebook

A viral post showcasing determination and commitment ignited a conversation about the power of structured community savings in today’s economy.

The detailed post was shared on Facebook by user Moureen Jamela, demonstrating that smart financial planning can lead to massive stock accumulation, and garnered massive views and comments from social media users who praised the group.

The post detailed the specific parameters of their savings club: there were only three contributing members, and each person contributed a modest R400 per month. The stokvel ran for a period of 10 months. This small, consistent commitment resulted in a huge stock of essential goods for each participant.

The massive grocery haul

The sheer volume of one person’s share left online users stunned. The massive list included bulk staples such as three 10kg bags of flour, three 10kg bags of sugar and three 10kg bags of rice, totalling 90kg of basic food items alone.

In addition, each member received five litres of cooking oil, large tubs of mayonnaise and tomato sauce, and a significant amount of toiletries and washing detergent. Facebook user Moureen Jamela highlighted that this substantial stock was what they had managed to acquire through their disciplined contribution, confirming the success of their financial strategy.

The stokvel post motivated many viewers to start their own. Image: Andrea Piacquadio

Source: UGC

SA praises the strategy

The post garnered massive views and comments from impressed social media users who praised the participants for their discipline and determination. Many viewers praised the trio for their discipline and noted that the staggering amount of food would last them a long time, providing security against rising living costs. Some users suggested that the small number of members was the secret to the stokvel's success, as it minimised potential conflicts. They noted that having fewer people minimises potential conflict and issues, ensuring smoother operation and a greater individual return. Others focused on the practical cost, asking for the total amount spent on the entire haul to better plan and start their own successful savings club.

Uswe @Rose Lebofa shared:

"Absolutely amazing."

User @Mandy Magengelele said:

"You guys did an awesome job. Well done, guys."

User @Nomah Ngubane commented:

"Food is expensive, shame. n nower days. I remember around 2018, my granny was contributing R250 a month, and they got almost the same quantity as this one in the picture. Now you have to contribute R400, that means in two years you'll have to contribute R600+ this amount of foo."

User @Anonymous member 883 asked:

"How much did you spend to buy that grozi + -?"

User @Kagiso Selekolo

"Good, you've encouraged me. This is a lot."

User @Hazel Pieters

"I say the fewer the members, the fewer problems you will have. We were also four; each got a quarter of a cow."

See the Facebook post here.

3 Briefly News articles about groceries

An Instagram video exposed multiple examples of “shrinkflation” at a local grocery store, showing how major brands have reduced product sizes while keeping prices the same.

A woman shared a detailed video of her two-week, top-up grocery haul for herself and her husband, revealing she spent R7.2K on one shopping trip.

A local gent's R500 grocery shopping challenge ignited a widespread discussion across Mzansi about the true cost of everyday essentials.

Source: Briefly News