A woman’s R600 Woolworths grocery haul reignited national debate about food prices and budgeting in SA

Her carefully displayed essentials sparked mixed reactions as viewers compared value versus rising costs of living

The viral clip drew thousands of engagements, reflecting just how closely Mzansi watches grocery affordability

A South African woman has sparked conversation online after sharing a video revealing what R600 bought her during a recent grocery run at Woolworths.

A woman shared a TikTok video showing what she bought at Woolworths for R600. Image: @musiiwaconneth

The clip, which was posted under the handle @musiiwaconneth, has sparked a debate about rising food prices and the cost of living.

In the video, @musiiwaconneth neatly laid out her purchases on a kitchen counter before walking viewers through each item. She began by displaying three bottles of cooking oil, noting that this essential household item alone often takes a chunk out of many families’ budgets.

She then moved on to four jars of mayonnaise, a product that has become noticeably pricier in recent months. Her haul continued with eight tins of baked beans, a cupboard staple in many South African households due to its affordability and versatility.

@musiiwaconneth then placed five packets of pasta, emphasising how pasta remained one of the more cost-effective meal options for families looking to stretch their groceries throughout the month.

Lastly, she showcased four 1-litre bottles of fruit juice, which rounded off the R600 spend. While the items may seem substantial at first glance, viewers quickly took to the comments to express mixed feelings about the perceived value for money, especially at Woolworths, a retailer known for its premium pricing.

Some users praised her for managing to get a decent amount of food for R600, saying the video highlighted how strategic shopping can help households cope during tough economic times.

Others argued that the prices still reflect the growing struggle of maintaining a balanced grocery budget in today’s economy.

The video by the TikTok user @musiiwaconneth that was published on 4 December 2025 gathered many views along with thousands of likes and comments within a day of its release.

A woman from South Africa appeared in a TikTok video, dressed in all white. Image: @musiiwaconneth

Mzansi reacts to the R600 grocery haul video

The online community reacted as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts on the woman's budget-friendly grocery haul, saying:

Thateho-Mac stated:

"That's a lot.... I saw Woolworths, it's actually cheap on other items when I bought groceries today, and I combined it with Spar.... Actually got a lot."

Maite was stunned:

"So chommy, we're using the same R600, or maybe it's because I don't know how to use it😭."

Patience Moliwa said:

"Baetla bo iphi inyama😂🙈that was very reasonable, and you got the important staff hei."

Sparklingcleaning6 expressed:

"😳Please zoom and show us the receipt because this R600 is not the one I used, yours looks double."

