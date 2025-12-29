A woman’s unconventional car repair video sparked major buzz on TikTok, quickly drawing the attention of motorists and DIY fans

The clip triggered mixed reactions online, with some viewers impressed by the idea while others raised concerns about safety and practicality

The viral moment has reignited conversations in SA about alternative car maintenance tips and the cost of professional repairs

A woman has gone viral on social media after sharing a simple yet surprisingly effective hack she used to fix a dent in her car, leaving many viewers impressed by the results.

The video, widely circulated online, shows the woman demonstrating how she had managed to repair a bent section of her vehicle using everyday household items. Rather than taking the car to a panel beater, she opted to try a do-it-yourself method that quickly caught the attention of motorists and DIY enthusiasts alike.

In the clip shared on TikTok on 27 December 2025, the woman who goes under the TikTok handle @themom0668 began by boiling water in a kettle before carefully pouring the hot water over the area of the car that was dented inward. According to the video, the heat helped soften the metal, making it easier to manipulate. After thoroughly soaking the affected area, she then pressed a standard household plunger against the dent.

With a firm pull, the metal popped back into place, restoring the panel to its original shape. The transformation was immediate, with the car no longer showing visible signs of the dent. The @themom0668 appeared visibly pleased with the outcome, while viewers praised her creativity and problem-solving skills.

Social media users flooded the comments section with reactions, many expressing disbelief that such a simple trick actually worked. Some said they were eager to try the method themselves, while others cautioned that the hack may not be suitable for all types of dents or vehicles. A few users also advised taking care when handling boiling water to avoid injury.

While professionals note that severe damage may still require expert repair and that it may not be advisable, the viral clip has highlighted how minor car dents can sometimes be fixed using unconventional methods. The clip has since sparked conversations about cost-saving car maintenance tips, with many applauding the TikTok user @themom0668 for sharing a practical and accessible solution.

SA reacts to woman’s car hack

South Africans flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts on the woman's car hack demonstration, saying:

User said:

"As a mechanic, this ain’t good 😔👍."

Shady Kruise cracked a joke, saying:

"This can't work on my Honda Civic 2000 model... only works on plastic cars🤣."

Abu shared:

"Thanks, I’m gonna try it 👍🏼."

G expressed:

"I'm a mechanic, I guess it's time to find a new job💔😫."

R€$€GO stated:

"Mechanics are watching their salaries drop."

Xihleket commented:

"I once charged someone R2800 for that."

Watch the video below:

