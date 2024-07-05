One young lady flexed her whip in a TikTok clip, which left people drooling over the hunky salesman

The footage gained a massive attraction online, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments

South African netizens congratulated the hun on her big girl purchase, while some gushed over the sales agent

A woman in Mzansi showed off her brand-new whip, and her salesman had ladies going wild in the comments section.

Woman flexes new car, SA focused on the hunky salesman

One hun who goes by the TikTok handle @zanelenzuza201 clocked a huge milestone in her life, and many online users shared in the excitement.

The stunner showed off her journey to obtaining her beautiful brand-new car, which she purchased from Hyundai Motor Company. In the clip, she unveiled the process from arriving to signing a few documents.

@zanelenzuza201 then unveiled her car, covered in a black cloth with a blue ribbon. She revealed that her vehicle, which was black, but many online users were distracted by the hunky salesman who stood next to @zanelenzuza201 as netizens drooled over him.

People shared the woman's excitement and gushed over the salesman

The video garnered over 40k views, along with thousands of likes and comments. Many online users showered the lady with love and congratulatory messages, while some simply gushed over the hunky agent.

Andile Dee

"Beautiful car, beautiful sales man."

To which the woman responded by saying:

"It’s beautiful thank you so much. He’s gorgeous, I know, right."

Nubia gushed over the gent, adding:

"That man can make me buy a car I never intended on buying. Congratulations sis."

Bontle Ekua Ramantsi expressed:

"Salesman, hello. Congratulations lala."

Lumka Memela shared:

"Congratulations, dear... I am coming few months left."

