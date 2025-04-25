Who is Heidi Gardner's ex-husband? The story behind the breakup

Heidi Gardner's ex-husband, Zeb Wells, has never publicly commented about their divorce. During a 2024 appearance on The Liz Moody Podcast, the actress shocked her fans with the breakup update, describing the split as a "painful and uncomfortable" experience.

Sadly, I went through the end of a relationship. It still feels weird to say "end" because this person will always be in my life, which has now changed forever.

Heidi Gardner at the Radio City Music Hall in 2025 (L). Zeb Wells and Heidi Gardner at the Hammerstein Ballroom in 2016 (R). Photo: Dia Dipasupil, Mike Coppola (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Zeb and Heidi met in 2009 while she was a member of the improvisational and sketch comedy troupe Groundlings.

met in 2009 while she was a member of the improvisational and sketch comedy troupe Groundlings. The pair exchanged nuptials when he was 33 and she was 27 .

and she was . Neither Gardner nor Wells has revealed the reason behind their split .

. They have no children together.

Michael Zeb Wells' profile summary

Full name Michael Zeb Wells Gender Male Date of birth 28 April 1977 Age 47 years old (As of April 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Littleton, Colorado, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Heidi Gardner Profession Comic book writer, director, voice actor

Heidi Gardner was married to her ex-husband for over a decade

Michael Zeb Wells married Heidi Gardner on 28 August 2010, per his IMDb profile. At the time, she was working as a hairstylist at a Los Angeles-based salon, and he was a comic writer for Marvel.

However, their marriage hit rock bottom in 2023. During her interview on The Liz Moody Podcast, Heidi shared a glimpse of how the split took a toll on her, saying:

While I am sending them all the love and respect I still have for them, I must acknowledge that this was a difficult period in my life where I experienced mixed feelings of grief, hope and loss.

Nonetheless, Heidi cited personal growth as the silver lining during the breakup season:

I never wasted a day in getting to know myself better. Becoming a better version of myself as a friend and future partner was my priority.

Writer Zeb Wells during the 2015 New York Comic-Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. Photo: John Lamparski

Heidi Gardner's inner circle of female friends helped her nurse the heartbreak

During her podcast appearance, the on-screen star shared the role her friendships played in her healing journey, stating:

The biggest lesson I learnt during this period was to lean on my girlfriends. They held me down, reminding me that my partner does not necessarily have to be my emotional rock in future relationships. My girlies know how to love and care for me in my lowest moments.

But Gardner is not just a receiver, as she also strives to be a comfort pillar for her friends if they ever find themselves in a similar predicament:

All relationships have their ups and downs. Some days, you will praise or curse your partner to your friends. This is why I like to create a haven for my friends where they can speak freely about their partners without feeling ashamed or judged.

Heidi Gardner at the Netflix Tudum Theater in 2023 (L). Zeb Wells at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in 2018 (R). Photo: Randy Shropshire, Noam Galai (modified by author)

Zeb Wells is an Emmy and Annie Award-winning actor and writer for Robot Chicken

The celebrity ex-spouse has written multiple titles for Marvel Comics, including Civil War: Young Avengers/Runaways and Heroes for Hire.

In 2006, he inked a contract with Marvel to detail the origin of Eddie Brock through the Venom: Dark Origin series. Wells wrote 20 of the first 21 issues of the third volume of New Mutants. In November 2011, he launched the Avenging Spider-Man series alongside Joe Madureira.

Four years later, Zeb co-created and directed the first season of the SuperMansion TV series. In 2021, he was announced as one of the Amazing Spider-Man: Beyond storyline writers.

His ex-wife also has a successful career in the entertainment industry

At 21, Heidi dropped out of college to pursue her dream of becoming a comedian, writer and actress. She debuted on Saturday Night Live as a featured player in 2017. Gardner was promoted to repertory status two years later. Below are some of her acting credits:

Dibs! (2014)

(2014) Making Babies (2018)

(2018) American Dad! (2019)

(2019) Close Enough (2021)

(2021) Is It Cake? (2022)

(2022) Shrinking (2023-2024)

Comedian Heidi Gardner during the 2023 ESPYs Awards (L). Zeb Wells at the David H. Koch Theater in 2024 (R). Photo: David Livingston, Charly Triballeau (modified by author)

FAQs

Zeb Wells and Heidi Gardner were married for approximately 14 years before their divorce. Below are some frequently asked questions about the ex-couple.

Did Zeb Wells write Deadpool and Wolverine?

Shawn Levy directed the film from a screenplay by Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells, Ryan Reynolds and Rhett Reese.

How old is Heidi Gardner?

The writer (41 as of April 2025) was born on 27 July 1983 in Kansas City, Missouri, USA. Her mother, Erny Huelke, raised her alongside her older brother, Justin Gardner.

What is Heidi Gardner's height?

Heidi stands 5 feet 7 inches (175 cm) tall and weighs 57 kilograms (126 lbs). Her body measurements are 33-24-35 cm.

What is Heidi Gardner's net worth?

According to Naija News, Gardner is worth $2 million. Her income primarily stems from her illustrious comic and acting career.

Zeb Wells during Comic-Con International in 2015 (L). Heidi Gardner at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in 2025 (R). Photo: Jerod Harris, John Nacion (modified by author)

Does Heidi Gardner have any children?

The funny comedian is not a mother. She and her ex-husband never publicly discussed their desire, or lack thereof, to have children.

Heidi Gardner's ex-husband, Zeb Wells, is the co-creator and executive producer of SuperMansion. Although the actress announced their divorce in 2024, the reason for their split remains a mystery.

