Who is Yeonmi Park's husband? Did she get a divorce?

Yeonmi Park, one of the world's most famous North Korean defectors, is a Korean defector, author, YouTuber and American conservative activist. Her life tells the harrowing tale of how she fled from North Korea to China at 13 years and later fled to South Korea, then to the USA. She made her media debut in 2011 and has since secured her spot in the entertainment scene. What is her relationship like? Who is Yeonmi Park's husband?

Ezekiel is Yeonmi Park's ex-husband and activist. Photo: @Tier1Diabetic on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ezekiel, Yeonmi Park's former husband, became a person of interest after marrying a celebrity. How about taking the deep dive to unravel details about Ezekiel and the marriage?

Ezekiel's profile summary

Full name Ezekiel Gender Male Famous as Yeonmi Park's husband Place of birth United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Yeonmi Park Children (1) James

Who was Yeonmi Park's husband?

The conservative activist reportedly married Ezekiel, an American national, in January 2017. Ezekiel was intentional about maintaining a private profile despite his wife's celebrity status. What happened to him, and did they divorce?

How old is Park Yeonmi?

Yeonmi Park (age 30 as of 2023) was born on 4 October 1993 in Hyesan, Ryanggang Province, North Korea. The age of her ex-husband, Ezekiel, is not known.

The conservative activist is seen on the set of Candace on 8 November 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason David

Source: Getty Images

Why did Yeonmi Park and Ezekiel separate?

The author has not publicly explained what transpired between her and Ezekiel. Nonetheless, she confirmed the separation on her YouTube video on 30 January 2021.

In the live stream, which she captioned Let's Talk about the Lies, one of her fans asked about her marriage, and Park confirmed they were no longer married.

Did Yeonmi Park and Ezekiel get divorced?

In an interview in November 2023, When I First Came to America, I Did Not Understand Dating on her YouTube channel, she admitted she was married to Ezekiel for five years, and they divorced when their son turned 3. Given their son was born in 2018, their speculated year of divorce could be 2021.

Did Yeonmi have a child with Ezekiel?

For the three years of their marriage, Park and Ezekiel had a kid. James, their baby boy, is believed to have been born on 18 March 2018, and the conservative activist announced his on 18 October 2018. She later deleted the message, although it remains posted on her X (Twitter) account.

Yeonmi Park, North Korean writer in Milano, Italy, 6 November 2015. Photo: Leonardo Cendamo

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Scheme through the answers to these questions to learn more about Yeonmi Park and Ezekiel.

Who is Yeonmi Park's husband? The activist's ex-husband is Ezekiel. They reportedly married in 2017 and parted ways in 2020 or 2021. What is Yeonmi Park's husband Ezekiel's age? Details about Exekiel's life are unavailable on the internet. Who is Yeonmi Park's husband and son? The conservative activist's ex-husband is called Ezekiel, and her son is James. Are Yeonmi Park and Ezekiel getting divorced? The ex-couple is speculated to have divorced in 2021; three years after their son's birth. What does Ezekiel's ex-wife do for a living? She is an author, YouTuber and activist. She has published two books, In Order to Live: A North Korean Girl's Journey to Freedom, released in 2015 and While Time Remains: A North Korean Defector's Search for Freedom in America, released in 2023. Where can you find Yeonmi Park's husband's photos? His photos were mainly posted on Yeonmi Park's Instagram account. However, they have since been deleted. How old is Yeonmi Park now? She was born on 4 October 1993 and turned 30 in October 2023. How many kids does Yeonmi Park have? She has one child, a son named James.

Marrying a celebrity spouse thrust Ezekiel, Yeonmi Park's ex-husband, to the limelight. He has maintained a private profile and a limited online presence. The details highlighted above result from his affiliation with Park and the details she publicly shared about their association.

Source: Briefly News