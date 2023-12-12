Who is Anthony McClelland? He is regarded as LeBron's biological father. LeBron James is a professional basketball player widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He has played for several NBA teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers.

Growing up with a single mother, LeBron knows what it is like to struggle. His childhood struggles motivated him to strive for greatness and become his best. His career success proves that he never needed a father figure to succeed, as he is now one of the all-time NBA stars. But who is his biological father?

Anthony McClelland's profile summary and bio

Full name Anthony McClelland Gender Male Birthplace Akron, Ohio Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark Brown Marital status Unmarried Former partner Gloria James Children Lebron James and Aaron Gamble Famous for Being the biological father of LeBron James

Who is LeBron's biological father?

LeBron James' biological father is Anthony McClelland. However, LeBron's father was not consistent in his life, and he was raised mainly by his single mother, Gloria James. Despite the challenges they faced, LeBron has often spoken about the positive influence of his mother and the impact she had on his life.

Anthony McClelland's relationship with LeBron's mother

Anthony and Gloria were reportedly in a casual relationship when she gave birth to their son, James LeBron. However, she was only sixteen, and Anthony was not supportive, so she had no choice but to take care of her son alone.

Does Anthony McClelland have other kids?

Aside from LeBron, Anthony was rumoured to have another son, Aaron McClelland Gamble, from another relationship. Aaron (age 36 years as of 2023) was born on May 31, 1987 in Akron, Ohio. Just like LeBron, Anthony did not take care of Aaron, and he left him and his mother.

Is Anthony McClelland still alive?

Anthony is believed to be alive. He is believed to reside in Ohio, where he lives a quiet life.

Who is LeBron?

LeBron Raymone James (age 38 years as of 2023) is a professional basketball player born on December 30, 1984, in Akron, Ohio, USA. Raised by his single mother, Gloria James, LeBron faced various challenges during childhood.

LeBron's marriage

LeBron James is married to Savannah Brinson. They got engaged on December 31, 2011, and were married on September 14, 2013, in a private ceremony in San Diego, California. They have three children: LeBron James Jr. (Bronny), Bryce Maximus James, and Zhuri James.

How old was LeBron's wife when she had Bronny?

Savannah Brinson gave birth to their first son, Bronny, on October 6, 2004. Savannah was born on August 27, 1986. Therefore, she was 18 years old when she had Bronny.

Is LeBron's son OK?

Bronny James, the eldest son of NBA star LeBron, suffered from a cardiac arrest while practising with the University of Southern California's basketball team. He collapsed on the floor at USC's Galen Center on July 24, 2023, and was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. He was discharged from the hospital three days later.

LeBron took to social media to thank his fans for standing with him and his family when the incident happened. Bronny is now OK and has been cleared by doctors for a full return to basketball four months after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Did LeBron take a paternity test?

LeBron almost paid $4 million over a failed DNA test with an impostor claiming to be his biological father. Leicester Bryce Stovell appeared in his life two decades after his birth, and James was already an NBA superstar. While Gloria did not want anything to do with Leicester, James asked for a DNA test.

The test proved he was not the father, but Bryce felt the results had been tampered with. He sued Gloria and the son for $4 million for defamation, fraud, and misrepresentation. The case was later dismissed.

LeBron's career

James has had a highly successful and illustrious career in professional basketball. Here is an overview of his career:

High School

LeBron gained national attention while playing high school basketball at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio. His talent and dominance on the court led to multiple accolades, including being named the USA Today High School Player of the Year.

Cleveland Cavaliers (2003–2010)

LeBron spent the first seven seasons of his NBA career with the Cavaliers. He became a multiple-time NBA All-Star, won two MVP awards, and led the Cavaliers to the NBA Finals in 2007.

Miami Heat (2010–2014)

In 2010, LeBron made a highly publicized move to the Miami Heat in a televised special called The Decision. While with the Heat, he won two NBA championships in 2012 and 2013.

Return to Cleveland Cavaliers (2014–2018)

LeBron returned to the Cavaliers in 2014. He led the team to four consecutive NBA Finals appearances and delivered on his promise to bring a championship to Cleveland by winning the NBA title in 2016.

Los Angeles Lakers (2018–present)

LeBron signed with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018. In 2020, he led the Lakers to an NBA championship, marking his fourth NBA title with a third different team.

Throughout his career, LeBron has been known for his incredible versatility, basketball IQ, and leadership on and off the court. He has earned numerous accolades, including NBA All-Star selections, MVP awards, NBA Finals MVP awards, and All-NBA Team honours. LeBron's impact extends beyond basketball, as he has been involved in various philanthropic efforts and activism.

What is LeBron James' net worth?

According to reports, James has a net worth estimated at $600 million, derived from his basketball career. He also makes money from endorsements, making him one of the highest-paid players in the NBA.

Above is all you need to know about Anthony McClelland, celebrated as LeBron James' biological father. He was not present when growing up, which left a massive gap in the super athlete's life.

