Top 20 hottest NBA players ranked in 2022 | What are their best features?

The National Basketball Association is one of the most popular sporting organisations worldwide. It has gotten this prestige not just because of the sport's popularity but also because of how the people involved, especially the players, carry themselves. Therefore, the hottest NBA players will mostly be easy top choices of a modelling director if they choose to try that line of profession out.

NBA players are usually taller than the average male as they are mostly above 6 feet tall, with some of them reaching and surpassing a towering 7 feet. Besides their performance on the court, these professionals keep their fans enthralled with their fashion senses and chiselled physiques.

Which NBA players are hot right now?

The best-looking NBA players are not necessarily the most skilful with the ball on the court, which is fine as long as they work hard to better themselves. Below is a look at 20 of the most handsome basketball players in no particular order and what makes them hot.

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Popularly known as The Greek Freak, Giannis was born to two Nigerian parents but truly represents what a Greek god should look like. He has a towering height of 6 feet and 11 inches. Giannis comes from a poor background but does not dress flamboyantly. Nevertheless, he makes it easy to relate to the saying that simple is classic.

2. Steph Curry

This 6 feet and 2 inches tall dude is one of the most skilful players you will see on any court of play. He wows his fans with his charming physique, neither too muscular nor too skinny. His green eyes give off a mesmerising look as he focuses on the ball in the court and his personal life outside of it. He is a married man with a laudable sense of fashion that screams maturity, and this is understandable with his $160 million net worth.

3. Jonas Valanciunas

This Lithuanian who plies his trade with the Memphis Grizzlies has a tall and muscular physique reaching up to 6 feet and 11 inches and a weight of 120 kilograms. He has blue eyes, which contrast in colour to his brown facial hair. Jonas is what you can describe as a hunk of a guy. He is married to Egle Valanciunas and has a net worth of around $5 million.

4. Sterling Brown

This handsome African American plays for the Dallas Mavericks, but he may have been playing into the heart of his fans with his looks as well. He is 6 feet and 5 inches tall and keeps well-groomed hair for the most part. His body tattoos also help him stand out physically.

5. Cedi Osman

Cedi Osman is a Turkish NBA player known for his dashing wavy hairs on the court. The 6 feet and 7 inches tall athlete adds a sense of exciting fashion and good mannerism to his lifestyle.

6. Chris Paul

He is on the list of the tallest NBA players with an incredible 7 feet and 1 inch, making him the ideal point guard. Chris is already easily recognisable by his height, but he adds a super fashionable classy lifestyle to the mix to make himself irresistible.

7. Andre Iguodala

Iguodala is known for his trademark low cut and generally simple looks but has somehow made himself a poster boy for the fans. He is 6 feet and 6 inches tall and has some tattoos on his arm. He is happily married to Christina Gutierrez, and together, they have two children.

8. Ricky Rubio

Long hair and cute smiles are just a few of this athlete's physical attributes that help him stand out. A look at the long facial hair of the 6 feet and 4 inches tall bloke is enough to melt the heart of whoever is interested in looks. He also adds a blend of casual-corporate fashion sense to leave admirers spellbound.

9. Rudy Gobert

Here is another 7 feet and 1 inch tall NBA player who dazzles his fans on and off the court with a classy look that consists of well-groomed beards and the popular fade hairstyle. He is not just tall but also adds athleticism to all of this. He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

10. Terry Rozier

The 6 feet and 1 inch tall Charlotte Hornets is one of the skilful players in the NBA. Outside the court, he keeps his fans fascinated about his dress sense. He always wears designers and rocks them in the most exciting ways. So, who is the cutest NBA player? Terry is one of them. His tattoos are also numerous, and some of them, like the one that spells LIE behind his head, gives off a curious but cute vibe.

11. Gordon Hayward

Gordon is 6 feet and 8 inches tall, and his contagious smile on and off the court is more than his admirers can ask for. His well-groomed fade hairstyle makes him irresistible to the eye, and he completes the show with an applaudable sense of fashion.

12. JJ Reddick

Jonathan Clay Reddick is one of the cute NBA players around. He exudes a sense of class and exclusivity, and rightly so as he is a happily married man. His tattooed, well-built body makes for an exciting view of whoever likes to look.

13. Justise Winslow

The 6 feet and 6 inches Portland Trail Blazers point guard is well known for his afro, which he braids sometimes. He is nicely statured with the right proportion of muscles in the correct places and is unmistakable with his sleek dress sense and mannerism on and off the court.

14. Ben Simmons

Ben is a 6' 11" African-American who handmade a name for himself on the basketball court, though he has become more popular for something more in recent years. He does not have an elaborate or weirdly flamboyant fashion sense or lifestyle but is cool enough to turn heads whenever he is not on the pitch. His haircut is usually styled in the popular fades.

15. Kyle Kuzma

At an incredible height of 6 feet and 8 inches, Kyle is one of the hottest basketball players in the NBA. He is a fashion freak who cares about his looks every time, and it does not matter whether he is on the court or going to grab a cup of coffee at his favourite Cafe. His body is heavily tattooed, and these are some of his best features.

16. Sergie Ibaka

This athlete was born in Congo Brazzaville and started playing at a young age before moving to France, then Spain, and eventually entering the NBA. He does not have a flamboyant lifestyle, and his fashion sense is easily described as simple with his low-cut and well-trimmed beards.

17. Kelly Obure Jr

This guy is more famous for his looks than he is recognised for his skills with the ball, although that is coming together for him. He loves looking good and makes sure that his every outing on the court or outside leaves the fans breathless with his long curly hair and beautiful tattoos. The 6 feet and 7 inches tall lad is arguably one of the best-looking NBA players.

18. Kevin Love

At 6 feet and 3 inches, this Cleveland Cavaliers' power forward has seen a lot of playing time and has matured skillfully and physically to be considered one of the most attractive NBA players. In addition, he is a married man who keeps his fashion sense classy, which is only suitable for an athlete of his calibre.

19. Devin Booker

This player is not one of the most muscular in the NBA and can even be described as skinny, but he makes up for this with 6 feet and 5 inches in height and good looks. His skin has an interracial tone and makes him the cynosure of prying eyes alongside his incredible fashion sense.

20. Blake Griffin

Who is the hottest NBA player? Blake has been one of the hottest basketball players around for a while, and his dating history should give you a hint of how good-looking he must look. With an incredible height of 6 feet and 9 inches, he towers above some celebrity ladies like Kendall Jenner and Brynn Cameron, who rumours have had it that he was dating. His fashion sense is almost unrivalled, and he keeps himself fit for the sport and every other reason.

How do you get a basketball player to date you?

The first step will quickly be that you must be a fan of the sport or pretend to be, at least because this is what these athletes live for. They breathe basketball, and if you are hoping to be the apple of their eye, you better be ready to be comfortable in that atmosphere.

The above list of hottest NBA players is not the gospel as beauty may vary from person to person because, as the saying goes, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Irrespective of whoever makes your list, what is certain is that they are most loved for their heights and sense of style.

