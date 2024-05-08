Pilchards have always been a staple in many homes, and it's made a return again among South Africans

South Africans are blaming former minister of finance Tito Mboweni for the increased preference.

According to a new report from the Competition Commission, the product benefits from being zero-rated for value-added tax (VAT)

According to a new report from the Competition Commission, South Africans are now choosing canned pilchards as their protein source rather than chicken.

However, netizens could not help but blame the former minister of finance, Tito Mboweni, for his "drowning fish" dishes.

Competition Commission report

Pilchards has finally dethroned chicken as the most favoured protein in South Africa, according to the Competition Commission's latest food price monitoring report.

The report, published on Monday, highlighted the growing preference for pilchards, attributed to their extended shelf life and competitive pricing, particularly amidst challenges like load shedding and heightened food inflation.

While there has been a recent easing in food inflation, the ongoing rise in food prices remains a concern for food security, cautioned the report.

Although prices of canned fish have seen an uptick lately, producers have absorbed some of these increases.

The trend of consumers shifting towards chicken and fish is anticipated to persist as a notable aspect of grocery shopping in the near future.

Mzansi blames Tito Mboweni

Netizens and Mboweni took to X to react to reports noting the shift in preference.

@barry_nkomo commented:

"Thanks to @tito_mboweni."

@SibusisoThabede added:

"Well done to the Duke of Magoebaskloof No wonder he got a haircut ."

The love for pilchards

Commission economist Kagiso Zwane remarked that despite fish being relatively more expensive per gram compared to chicken and dried beans, the packaging of pilchards has made them more appealing and cost-effective for consumers.

Additionally, the product benefits from being zero-rated for value-added tax (VAT).

“Within this context, consumer decisions to swap items in their basket for other foods, such as chicken for canned pilchards, are likely to continue and remain an important feature of grocery shopping in the coming months."

Examining price shifts, egg prices surged by 26% per gram in March 2024 compared to the previous year, though they remain the second most economical protein source.

However, besides eggs, which were affected by the avian flu outbreak, inflation across protein sources remained moderate throughout 2023.

Best fish pilchard recipes in South Africa

Briefly News previously shared different pilchard recipes, from curry pilchard recipes to tinned fish cakes and pilchards and mash.

All these come with a full dose of nutritional value, from the fish's skin, which is rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, to its bones, which have good amounts of calcium.

Award-winning cookbook author Neo Nontso shared with Briefly News insights into the best ways to preserve the natural richness of pilchards while cooking.

