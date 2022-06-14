A man was tripping when he went to the shops to buy some pilchards and saw that they now cost a whopping R24.99

Twitter user @agapetimbela shared a picture of the price on social media out of pure shock and disbelief

The people of Mzansi took to the comment section to share their fears as they know it is only going to get worse

The people of Mzansi are stressing over the price of literally EVERYTHING! Now, pilchards, which used to be a “cheap” household staple, is costing R24.99. How did we even get here?!

Twitter user @agapetimbela was thrown by the price of Lucky Star pilchards, the cost of living is unlivable. Image: Getty Images

With fuel prices rising at a rapid rate and the price of every item levelling up with it, people fear what the festive season is going to look like. Christmas lunch will be polony and a half loaf, kante.

Twitter user @agapetimbela shared a snap of the price of the good old Lucky Star pilchards, a staple in almost every Mzansi household. These used to be cheap, and now they are R24.99… what is this life we are living.

“Hayi Nina sifike nini ku R24.”

The people of Mzansi clench their chests as they take to the comment section

Life is just too expensive. Soon it is going to cost you to breathe and here we will all be sitting gasping for our last breath… dramatic, yes, but things are just not okay! People took to the comment section to share other foods that are now just ridiculous. Things people used to turn to on tough months are now luxuries.

Take a look:

@grootesss saw it coming:

“Don't yall follow the news or read up on geopolitics and global supply chains? You think this is bad, wait for December... Wonder if people will still choose alcohol and soft life.

“I've been stockpiling since Jan. I want to avoid as much of this smoke as possible.”

@Sasalurv fears the worst is yet to come:

“Could be 50 rand before the end of the year ”

@SipheKondze love for wings has her broke:

@ncontsi tuna costs more than pilchards but they are still both insane:

Source: Briefly News