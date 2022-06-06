The people of South Africa are screaming over the price of fuel, however, no one is suffering more than truck drivers and owners

Facebook page SA Long Distance Truckers shared a picture showing that it costs R15k for a driver to fill their truck

While some were left in a state of shock, others know the struggle and expressed how this is leading to the downfall of many companies

In Mzansi, people are tripping over paying R800-plus to fill their cars, while truck drivers are smashing R15k in one go just to top up their beasts. The price of fuel is going to give peeps heart attacks because, wow, it is too much!

Seeing that truck drivers pay over R15k for fuel left some in puddles of sweat, stressed. Image: Getty Images

Source: Facebook

Russia invading Ukraine has left the world with an oil shortage, which has pushed up the price of fuel astronomically. Mzansi peeps are not loving the biweekly increases at all.

Facebook page SA Long Distance Truckers shared a picture showing what it costs to fill a truck with diesel. Seeing R15 000.45 after filling up is sure to widen your eyes and have you cracking the window for some air.

The people of SA take to the comment section after they take a second look

What a wow. R15k? That is more than most people earn in a month! Utterly shocked people took to the comment section to discuss the matter. It looks like truck drivers are being hit hard by these crazy fuel increases.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Jacob Sharp said:

“With that fuel you need to cover at least two loads and maybe you'll get 40% profit, excluding other costs.”

Sibongumusa Veen Keeng said:

“And I thought we had it rough...... Crying a river over R300 trying to fill up our Polos♂️♂️♂️”

Thando Gqoloza said:

“This job was so nice back in the day now it's kak even cleaners get more money than truckers or go work in Canada or USA in South Africa its risky too much and money is peanuts.”

Johann de Bruyn said:

“Not sustainable for any company.”

Jan Hoffman said:

“ANC government is now ROBBING us in every single way imaginable.”

