The driver behind the wheel of a truck that drove recklessly on the KwaZulu-Natal’s R34 road has been arrested

This was confirmed by the MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Vusi Shongwe, who condemned the man’s driving, saying he put other motorists at risk

Although it is unclear whether the vehicle experienced brake failure or he was intentionally reckless, road safety officials have called for the confiscation of his licence

The driver behind the truck veering recklessly between lanes and vehicles, leaving many South Africans alarmed, has been arrested.

This was confirmed by Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Vusi Shongwe, who described the driver as reckless. Shongwe said although the incident occurred on KwaZulu-Natal’s R34 road, the truck had a Mpumalanga number plate.

The driver who was lauded a hero after his truck allegedly experienced brake failure has been arrested. Image: SA Long Distance Truckers/Facebook

This is despite reports that alleged that the driver had been trying to avoid an accident when his vehicle experienced brake failure.

Briefly News previously reported that in the video shared by SA Long Distance Truckers on Facebook, which shows the massive vehicle driving with great speed as it veers between other trucks and vehicles on the road. The driver is even seen sandwiched between a van and another larger truck and fortunately makes it out as he continues on his escapade.

According to the Facebook post, the truck had brake failure, presumably prompting the driver to drive in an alarming manner to keep the vehicle from crashing as it couldn’t stop.

ECR reported that Mpumalanga officials want the driver's licence to be revoked.

“Such behaviour should be condemned in the strongest possible terms, and such drivers should no longer be allowed on the road as they endanger other people’s lives.

“People like the driver in question do not deserve to have driving licences. Crashes that involve trucks often produce many fatalities, especially when public transport is involved,” Shongwe said as quoted in The South African.

He also urged truck owners to assess the drivers they hire and instil a sense of responsible driving in them to ensure that they always adhere to the rules of the road and become road safety ambassadors.

