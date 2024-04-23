A South African woman posted a TikTok video showing her doing an odd thing with her alcohol

In the clip, she is seen disposing of six cans of Brutal Fruit alcohol down her kitchen sink

The act left some netizens confused and many judging her for wasting good alcohol

A woman got a 6-pack of Brutal Fruit only to chug it down the drain. Image: @fairy_god_mummy

A South African woman from Durban left many social media users stunned after sharing footage of herself pouring alcohol down the drain.

Woman chugs out entire Brutal Fruit 6-pack

The video posted on TikTok by @fairy_god_mummy shows a woman opening six large cans of Brutal Fruit one by one and pouring the alcoholic beverage down the drain of her kitchen sink among her dirty dishes.

The motivation behind the woman's act is unclear, nor did she utter a word while disposing of the liquor.

Watch the video below:

SA unimpressed by woman's act

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who couldn't help but judge the woman for wasting good booze. While some wished they could have been her kitchen sink, others called her out for being inconsiderate as they would have gladly enjoyed the berry spritzer.

smangelentembe1992 commented:

"Ngyaqala qha ukufisa ukuba u sink (I've never wished to be a sink until now)

GUGU ANOSHKA replied:

"Unenhliziyo embi marn bukyenzeni utshwala? (You have a dark heart, what did alcohol ever do to you?)"

sikhuliledisane said:

"Mina bengizophuza le esele kwi bowl (I would have drank the little bit in the bowl)."

Ma Ndimandeomuhle said:

"Waze wasbhora siyi South Africa (You have bored us as South Africans)."

thuthu commented:

"Le energy ngabe ayisebenzise in washing dishes (You could have used that energy to wash the dishes)."

Nokukhanya Ngwenya Mtimande responded:

"Bengzoma ngo jeke ngaphandle ngu drain (I would have stood with a jug outside your drain)."

