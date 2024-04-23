A woman's unorthodox method of kneading vetkoek dough disturbed many social media users

The footage posted on TikTok sparked outrage over the unhygienic magwinya-making technique

Viewers expressed disgust and said the filthy preparation method put them off eating vetkoeks sold in public

A video of a man kneading magwinya mixture disturbed South Africans. Image: Stock photos

In a bizarre attempt to promote vetkoeks, a video showing a woman using her feet to mix the dough surfaced online.

Making tasty vetkoeks

The TikTok video posted by @oom_kallie was intended as an advertisement for "the tastiest vetkoeks in town," but quickly sparked controversy instead.

A woman is seen kneading the dough with her feet while the one recording can be heard laughing.

Food video concerns Mzansi

It clocked nearly 700,000 views and over 1,700 comments comments and likes on the platform.

Many South Africans raised concerns about hygiene and food safety. Some pointed out the potential health risks associated with handling dough in such a manner.

Netizens mentioned that the clip reinforced their fear of eating food sold in the streets or prepared by other people.

@thobile said:

"Kodwa Jesu amanyala lawa ubunuku."

@patriciawilliams posted:

"OMW, I'm so glad I don't eat from everybody. "

@Lynetteanthony asked:

"Yoh are those feet washed? "

@Msada123 mentioned:

"Bakhohlakele labantu abathengisa ema renk."

@nosiphosihlangu17 wrote:

"What? Oh no guys! Luckily l don't eat anything sold from the street as others do horrible things for woza woza. "

@tshidimoleme stated:

"This is not funny at all some people will do rubbish just in the name of content."

@JurieUys commented:

"Made with extra flavour."

@user4926140892664 added:

"Apart from disgusting, it's disrespectful to your customers."

@malusimqadi810 suggested:

"Bizani amapoyisa abophe umuntu."

