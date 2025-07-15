A woman posted a TikTok video showing people where they can get one of Woolworths' beloved treats in bulk

The lady spotlighted a place in Johannesburg to go for special treats similar to Woolworths

The TikTok video of the woman's shopping hack received a lot of attention from online users who appreciated her help

A woman in Johannesburg showed people her discovery of a bargain version of one of Woolworths' most popular products. The South African supermarket is best known for their inventive sweet treats.

The lady showed people an alternative place to buy the same highly sought-after sweets from Woolworths. The video by th woman received thousands of likes from netizens.

In a TikTok video @chichichows showed people a store that stocks speckled eggs just like Woolworths'. The lady showed people that the same product is available in a different store called Beyers Chocolate in Kempton Park. She pulled out the one kilogram bag of Woolworths speckled eggs that she found on shelves for R350.

3 Woolworths factory shops

Briefly News reported on a man who posted a comprehensive guide to shops that sell Woolworths quality. The man posted his list of Woolworths factory shops where people reported finding treats such as their popular cakes and sweets. His video was a viral hit among peeps interested in trying out the alternative shops while other shares thier experience at the different spots.

South Africa appreciates Woolworths plug

Many people commented that the woman's video of where to get Woolworths speckled eggs was useful. Online users also shared their own experiences with finding alternatives to Woolworths product. Watch the clip of the speckled eggs and peeps' comments below:

BBD said:

"True story, only the very wealthy can afford those very yummy speckled eggs 🤣"

NatashaSew commented:

"This place is like walking into heaven😅"

Ashraf wrote:

"I should learn the concept of "save some for later" , because currently that is not in my vocabulary. This will be finished in one sitting."

hantal gushed:

"This is my all-time fave sweets but at Woolies it will cost an arm and a leg 🤔😏"

Daphne🤍🇿🇦 added:

"Definitely what dreams are made off 😩"

Token🎀 shared:

"My best friend love these so much. I need to get them for her😂"

bhitendo cheered:

"I have no self-control I’ll finish the pack in a day 😭"

SallyM remarked:

"Woolworths needs to gift you a pack. Because of you we are now going there to buy."

Other Briefly News stories about Woolworths

