A woman posted a TikTok video of one of the latest products she found in her local Woolworths Food grocery store

The Woolworths brand is beloved for its often creative products, and a recent one for chicken lovers went viral on TikTok

South Africans debated whether Woolworths' latest poultry offering deserved space on their shelves

Woolworths left their customers buzzing with one of their latest products. The popular grocery store in South Africa often gives customers new products, and this time they came up with a new cut of chicken.

A woman was amazed when she saw Woolworths selling a small chicken part.

Source: TikTok

The video showing Woolworths' latest offering received thousands of likes. People commented on the video, raving about the extent Woolworths is willing to go to sell every part of a chicken.

Woolworths sells new chicken parts separately

Woolworths shops left people amazed by their latest product of free-range wing-tips. In the video, one woman, @momcook_tisho, showed that she was taken aback that Woolworths was selling wing-tips in their own packaging.

In another video, a man @_thejer asked Woolworths what was going on when he saw the wing-tips. He asks his audience if they can believe they are selling wing-tips. He also wondered what people could cook using them.

Woolworths' chokehold on South Africa

The Woolies brand is beloved by most South Africans. Briefly News reported that the shop had people buzzing when they sold La Mer skincare for thousands of rands.

In another story, a man begged Woolworths to open stores near townships. He shared a lighthearted take on why Woolies should station themselves at kasi malls.

Woolworths stores are popular among South Africans.

Source: Getty Images

SA discusses Woolies wing-tips

People commented on the videos, and were divided, with some saying they usually toss wing-tips while others shared recipe ideas for wing-tips. Some people said the selling of wing-tips is an economic indicator that times are tough.

candymzantsi_888 said:

"That's my favorite part of the wing I'd buy it👌"

Immie wrote:

"People not wanting to eat this but spend thousands on collagen supplements🤣 this is where your collagen comes from."

Charmaine remarked:

"I throw that part away."

msleratoledwaba suggested:

"That’s great for making Chicken stock 🫰🏽"

Sunny wasn't impressed the product:

"Why does it look like it’s getting old?"

LEBOHANG RAMATLAPENG noted:

"Economic indicator."

Chef Lelo shared:

'"I saw chicken skins at Pick ń Pay."

Beloved applauded Woolies:

"I love how they are utilising all their resources to be inclusive even to the low income households."

Thabang added:

"Thats not on brand with woolies 😭 not even Shoprite does this."

