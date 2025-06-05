A young hun gave viewers a glimpse into her Woolworths grocery haul under R800

In the TikTok video, she unveiled all the items she got, along with their prices, which stunned many

The online community was amazed by all the things she bought, as they reacted in the comments

A young babe caught the attention of many people in South Africa with her grocery shopping items.

Woman reveals Woolies haul under R800

The stunner revealed under her TikTok account handle @koketsongolela2 that she managed to buy all of her items at Woolworths for under R800, leaving many South Africans both surprised and impressed by her budgeting skills.

In the clip, which quickly racked up thousands of views, the young woman showcases a well-rounded grocery haul, including the prices of each item she got.

@koketsongolela2 bought Long Life full cream milk in a box, which contains six 1-litre cartons, three packets of pasta for R55, two bottles of dishwasher soap for R40, three bottles of Woolworths juice for R80, canola oil for R64.99, Woolworths Tangy mayonnaise for R53.99, Cap Classique for R179.99, brown sugar for R45.99, two boxes of six 200ml Lemonade-flavoured sparkling drinks for R110, and bread.

The clip sparked a conversation online, with users praising her for making smart choices. Others pointed out how rising food prices in South Africa have made grocery budgeting a necessity, with many people constantly comparing prices across major retailers in the country.

While some TikTok users were sceptical and claimed that Woolworths is still too pricey for the average household, many agreed that it’s possible to shop there affordably if you know what to look for.

Take a look at the video below:

SA stunned by Woolies grocery haul's low prices

The online community reacted as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts on the young woman's budget-friendly grocery haul, saying:

T said:

"Adulting is realising Woolworths is really affordable."

Moshe_sesame added:

"Woolworths is more affordable than Shoprite."

DontcallmeMthitos expressed:

"No man, Woolies is not bad!!"

G wrote:

"Woolies is the best. I always buy meat after 2 pm kadi Fridays, ke special."

Kagiso Moitiri Chaan shared:

"The only thing IL say is that expensive at Woolworths it's the meat, but the rest prices are reasonable."

Tatum Moyo commented:

"Woolies are getting more customers because we slowly realising they are not really expensive."

