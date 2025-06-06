A young man shocked South Africans after he showcased a restaurant bill worth R107k

The TikTok video gained massive traction on social media, generating many views, likes, and comments

People reacted by taking to the comments section to share their thoughts on the restaurant bill

South Africans have been left stunned after a man flaunted a jaw-dropping restaurant bill totalling over R107k on social media.

A man flexed his R107k restaurant bill, leaving South Africans stunned. Image: @mike_the_drummer345

R107k restaurant bill stuns SA

The bill, which quickly went viral, shows that the man and his group spent an eye-watering R107,869.30 at an upmarket restaurant, sparking widespread debate online. The hefty total included multiple high-end bottles of alcohol.

Screenshots of the receipt, which was posted by @mike_the_drummer345 on TikTok, reveal purchases such as Dom Pérignon champagne, Moët & Chandon, expensive cognac, and other lavish items, raising eyebrows and curiosity.

While some users were impressed by the extravagant outing, others questioned the need to spend that much in one night, especially given South Africa’s current economic climate, with one person commenting as follows.

"Wasting money has never been and will never be a flex."

However, others defended the splurge, arguing that people have the right to spend their money how they please.

The post has since sparked broader discussions around wealth, privilege, and social media flex culture. Some pointed out the stark contrast between the flashy bill and the reality faced by millions of South Africans grappling with unemployment and rising living costs.

It remains unclear who exactly footed the bill, but the post continues to trend across platforms with many wondering what kind of celebration could warrant such an expense.

Whether admired or criticised, the R107K meal has certainly stirred conversation and left South Africans doing the maths on just how far their own monthly grocery budgets would go in comparison.

Take a look at the restaurant bill below:

SA is unimpressed by the restaurant bill

Social media users reacted by taking to the comments section to share their thoughts on the man's expensive restaurant bill, saying:

UDO | Uncle D Oom said:

"The only things they consumed here were Ice Tropez, Tequila shots, Tonic, Redbull, Water, and Hubby. The rest was taken back as part of money laundering."

Uppity African Shay wrote:

"The owner of this receipt is either an ANC or a received a tender from ANC. Argue with me."

Ray T shared:

"Funny that people think these bills are actually being paid, and it's not like that at all."

K4TL3G0 expressed:

"My tuition fees bandla."

Tshepiso.M commented:

"This amount can literally solve all my problems; You people are rich, rich."

