A group of young gentlemen found a funny and creative way to pay the bill at a restaurant

The bros placed their bank cards on the table after their meal and made the waitress choose a card they wanted to use

The video received thousands of comments and likes, with many people finding the gent's idea brilliant

A group of guys wanted the waitress to choose who was going to pay the bill. Images: @ninelamj/ TikTok

A group of gents made a waitress choose who was going to pay the bill. The video left the internet in laughter.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @ninelamj, the gents are sitting at a restaurant about to pay the bill. However, they wanted one of them to fit the bill for all of them. They took their bank cards, placed them on the table and made the waitress choose one.

The lady was confused but she played along and chose one bank card. The guys laughed and the one whose bank card was chosen was not happy at all, lol.

"Card roulette. Not for the faint hearted."

Guys make waitress choose who's gonna pay

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the gent's game

The video gained over 700k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny. See the comments below:

@SeneleM wrote:

"I would've picked Capitec, nje just."

@Nonhle M laughed:

"Broh! Started to speak in tongues 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@Colly bee wrote:

"Mine was going to decline even for my own food😭."

@vee_849 commented:

"I would've chosen the Red card... I don't know why, but that card is giving money vibe..😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@kwaeto joked:

"Brilliant idea it will chase away stingy friends😂😂😂."

@yourfuture_38 loved:

"The best game ever."

@ashaylingovender8 stanned:

"Good one."

@Aloe-one said:

"This doesn't need someone who has broke friends or believe in sharing bill. fun game though 😅."

