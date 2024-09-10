A DJ and his friend went out to a restaurant and ran up the bill to the point where South Africans were gagged

The gents showed off the R2 000 000 bill on TikTok, where many made-up scenarios of how the numbers escalated like that

Some social media users did not buy the con and pointed out that the clip was staged for content and it worked

Two gents bonded at a restaurant and ran up the bill to R2 000 000. They showed off the numbers on TikTok, which many lost.

A DJ showed off his alarming bill at a restaurant after a night out with a friend. Image: @deejay_motion_sa

Some users did not fall for the publicity stunt and pointed out that the clip was staged for views and likes.

Mzansi loses it after DJ shows of R2M bill from restaurant

Social media content is so staged that people can barely tell what’s fake from what is real. This has also been a major contributor to fake news.

A bromance brewed quicker when two friends went out to eat at a restaurant and thought of a smart way to improve their social media presence. They tampered with the card terminal machine to elevate their status.

They ran their bill to R2 000 000 and filmed the waiter holding the speed point with the alarming number while geeking over the foolery. One of them posted the clip on his TikTok with the caption:

“Have you ever seen a R2M bill?”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to friends showing off R2M bill

Social media users questioned the alarming bill, while others bluntly pointed out that the video was staged for likes and views, and it worked:

@umntungwa_umbulazi saw an opportunity:

“Bro, don’t you need someone who’s willing to wash your car for R100K?”

@vusicollennkhoma asked for a portion of the money:

"That time my bank balance is R47.90, please give me R2K."

@Abel warned the DJ:

"Jokingly so, you remember you can invite trouble in a nice way. Remember Hamilton Ndlovu, Sam Mshengu. Friendly reminder."

Mysterious South African restaurant customer drops R182,500 on alcohol

Briefly News also reported that a South African restaurant customer spent R182,500 on alcohol in one night and tipped the waiter R21,903. The bill went viral on social media, sparking criticism and speculation about the source of the money.

Some social media users questioned the morality of such excessive spending on alcohol and called for more discussion of economic success strategies.

