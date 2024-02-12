South Africa's much-loved friendship, Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth link up for a fun time

Siya took to his Instagram account and shared an adorable post, showing love to his friend

Social media users reacted to the post, with many showering the duo with words of kindness

Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth showed off bromance. Images: @Thomas Samson, @Franco Arland

South African rugby players, Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth showed off their friendship in a stunning Instagram post.

Siya and Eben met and chilled. The Springboks captain took to his Instagram account and shared the moment with social media users, posting a picture of them.

The two are much loved by Rugby fans. They both have bubbly personalities. Siya likes to joke a lot, and Eben, who gained the name "Elizabedi" during the rugby world cup last year, likes to entertain his friend's jokes.

Siya and Eben show off friendship

See the Instagram photo below:

Social media users show love to the bromance

The video garnered over 100k likes, with many online users loving the two's bromance.

@aliyanah_skeef commented:

"The couple are back together "

@rabobbie77 stanned:

"Mzanzi Power Rangers!"

@r1cky_james said:

"Name me a better duo I'll pour the wine so long cause I have time to wait"

@charl_vis showed affection:

"Better love story than Titanic We love these guys "

@ch3ron adored:

"South Africa’s favourite power couple!"

@amabokka hilariously said:

"Argh, the happy couple together again. I’ve been having sleepless nights about the bromance that looked like it was going off the rails."

@pummie1234 loved:

"Awesome friendship "

@mr_jaybee.rsa commended:

"@siyakolisi bro, you showing us Bokke is not just a rugby team, it’s family‍"

Eben hilariously throws shade at Siya

In another story, Briefly News reported about Eben throwing shade at Siya in a hilarious social media post.

In a post on Instagram, Eben expressed how happy he is to be playing for the Sharks again. The Springboks captain, Siya Kolisi, replied to his post with an in-love emoji. But Eben was not having that. South Africans found Eben's response hilarious and some showed love for their bromance, which has been displayed on and off the field time and time again.

