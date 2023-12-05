Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth are at it again with their hilarious banter on social media

Etzebeth, who garnered the new nickname of 'Elizabedi', posted a snap online to celebrate the one-month anniversary of the Springboks' RWC 2023 win

The Springboks captain noticed his photo was posted last and called out Etzebeth

Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi are serving friendship goals. The Springboks rugby players had South Africans laughing out loud yet again with their friendly banter on social media.

Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth had SA in stitches with their banter on Instagram. Photo credit: @ebenetzebeth4.

This time, Eztebeth took to Instagram to celebrate the Boks' one-month anniversary of their Rugby World Cup 2023 victory. Elizabedi shared several images to commemorate the historic RWC win, and while many celebrated with him, Kolisi had some issues with the post.

Siya Kolisi hilariously calls out Eben Etzebeth for posting his picture last

For Siya Kolisi, the issue wasn't the actual Instagram post; it was where he ranked. The final slide in Etzebeth's post was a photo of him and Kolisi holding onto the Webb Ellis Cup. However, Siya would have preferred it if the photo was placed more to the front.

Taking to the comment section, the Springboks captain wrote:

"@ebenetzebeth4 I see I’ve moved last in the friendship order "

Siya Kolisi comments on Etzebeth's post. Credit: @siyakolisi / @ebenetzebeth4.

RG Snyman reacts to Kolisi calling out Etzebeth for being last in friendship order

Springboks lock RG Snyman chimed in on the hilarious 'drama'. He commented:

"@siyakolisi unlucky tjom you got subbed by the 2meter club."

RG Snyman chimed in on the 'drama' and tol Kolisi why he has moved down in the friendship ranks. Photo credit: @rgsnyman / @ebenetzebeth4.

Siya Kolisi wasn't going to let his BFF go that easily, and he told RG Snyman he had a plan:

"@rgsnyman I'll start eating my veggies so I can grow ."

Siya Kolisi isn't ready to give up on his friendship with Eben Etzebeth and he has a plan. Photo credit: @siyakolisi / @ebenetzebeth4.

Eben Etzebeth reacts to Siya Kolisi's comment

Etzebeth finally decided to react to the comments, adding that the 'divorce papers' are loading:

"@siyakolisi divorce papers on the way to you"

Eben Eztebeth rubbed salt in Kolisi's wounds. Photo credit: @ebenetzebeth4.

Fans reacted to Etzebeth's comment and they are not ready to let go of their favourite bromance.

@celeste_holden tagged @marcelle_leroux93 and wrote:

"The love story we live for is in trouble "

@migal9445 gave her two cents:

"@ebenetzebeth4 No you can’t just divorce him, we are so invested in this relationship it can’t end "

@mhatusidumise is traumatised:

"@ebenetzebeth4 we are going through divorce I need counselling "

Eben Etzebeth throws shade at Siya Kolisi in hilarious post

Eztebeth and Kolisi have entertained fans with their bromance for a while. Briefly News reported South Africans were laughing out loud when Eben recently threw shade at Kolisi on Instagram.

In a post on the social media platform, Eben expressed how happy he is to be playing for the Sharks again. Kolisi replied to the post with an in-love emoji, but Elizabedi didn't have any of it.

