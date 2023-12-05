Eben Etzebeth and his wife, Anlia, have added new patio furniture to their home and showed off the pics on social media

The Springboks lock also posted more photos of their bedroom and dining room, which comes with a stunning view of the ocean

Rachel Kolisi and South Africans reacted to the "stunning" decor; some wanted the companies' contact details, while others raved about the breathtaking view

Eben Etzebeth and his wife, Anlia, are building a home together before the arrival of their baby and they're sharing snaps of the decor. Image: @ebenetzebeth4

Source: Instagram

Eben Etzebeth has taken to social media to show off the new furniture he and his wife, Anlia, bought recently.

On Monday, the Springboks lock posted three snaps on Instagram, writing:

"Thank you @patiowarehousesa for helping us get the best furniture for our home."

The images show Etzebeth and his lovely wife standing in front of a Patio Warehouse store before showing how the furniture they bought looks in their home.

Take a look at the post below:

Cozy nights by the fire just got a major upgrade with this patio setup. Image: @ebenetzebeth4

Eben Etzebeth's view at his home is breathtaking. Image: @ebenetzebeth4

Eben Etzebeth shares more photos of his home, including dining room and bedroom

In a different post, Etzebeth, or as he is now popularly known, 'Elizabedi', posted more snaps of the interior of his home.

The RWC champion revealed in the caption that the furniture was bought at MADE. and included a bedroom and dining room set.

He captioned the post:

"Just wanted to drop a big thank you to @made_.dot for the awesome furniture you created for us! The end result is truly incredible! Big thank you to the @thesocialgroupsa for connecting us and making it happen!"

Take a look at the Instagram post here:

Rachel Kolisi and South Africans impressed by Etzebeths' home

Thousands of people reacted to Etzebeth's photos and many were in awe of their sleek and modern decor. Rachel Kolisi commented a simple "stunning" on the posts, and her sentiment was shared by other netizens.

@patsycloete tried to figure out where the house is:

"The Etzebeths live in Durban. So this must be their house right across from the ocean, isn't it?"

@ilse.hayes wanted the contact deets of MADE.:

"How do we get hold of this company? There is no contact numer on their page and I LOVE this table."

jess7287 commented:

"The furniture looks great but can we talk about that awesome view!"

biancaksmit wrote:

"Goodness, where do you stay that the sea is your backyard?"

Eben Etzebeth and wife Anlia expecting 1st child

The Etzebeths are working on getting their home ready ahead of the arrival of their first child. Briefly News previously reported the couple announced they're expecting after the Springboks won the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

In an Instagram post, Anlia Etzebeth shared a photo of her growing baby bump. It was a congratulatory post dedicated to her husband, Eben Etzebeth, who was celebrating his birthday and the Bokke team.

