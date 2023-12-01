A man showed his followers on TikTok that he is ready for December season with a hilarious video

The man made a skit that was relatable, and he went viral after doing the most to make funny content

Online users commented on the viral TikTok video and were raving about the creator's sense of humour

A TikTok creator people had laughing after showing his December welcome. The video of the man had many people thoroughly entertained.

A TikTok video shows a man who kicked off December in a funny way. Image: @dj_nyc_sa

Source: TikTok

The TikTok video got thousands of likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who applauded the TikTokker's efforts to make them laugh.

Man hyped for Dezemba

A man @dj_nyc_sa posted a clip of himself in a bathtub. To signal December, he got out of the tub dripping wet and reached for his cooler box and a bottle of alcohol.

Watch the video:

SA appreciates man's sense of humour

Many people thought the man's video about Dezemba, the festive season all about partying, was hilarious. Online users commented, applauding his content.

heartlessnandier said:

"I think South Africa's December is different from other countries."

SKYWALKER commented:

"Am not even going to comment, I'm currently having a very serious meeting at home, someone opened a bag of rice which was meant for Christmas."

MaNdlovu♥ wrote:

"Content will kill us."

Chris wondered:

"Where is he going with wet clothes, mara?"

Sima_Q was impressed:

"Thinking of all the admin just for this video."

phinduh laughed:

"Being bored on SA is a choice shame."

Man ready to party in December

A TikTokker made a video about how much he turned up during the December season. In a video, he showed that he couldn't even make it back before the following location.

Man feeds friend chips mid-groove, SA cracks up over boozy bromance

Briefly News previously reported that a video of a pair of men sharing chips at groove went viral. People were fascinated as one of the friends tried to feed the other.

Online users shared their opinions about the sweet friendship. The video got thousands of likes from fans of the tender moment.

Two men took a break from dancing and ate a bag of chips while partying. In the video by @purity.86, one of the friends tried to feed the other, who pulled away. The other friend tries again in between giggles.

Source: Briefly News