A woman in the UK impressed South African people with her smooth vibes while turning up to amapiano

The lady was dancing to a popular TikTok sound that features another creator whose TikTok dance tutorial went viral

Online users were happy to offer their thoughts about the lady's dance, and people had no choice but to stan

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A woman from the UK took part in an amapiano dance trend. The lady got much attention online as people were fascinated by her version of the trending dance.

A woman in the UK does amapiano dance, and many South Africans gave their thoughts about her performance. Image: TikTok/@basiiey_monnapula

Source: UGC

Netizens were not shy to give an honest review of her dance. The video got hundreds of comments as people decided whether or not her dance was South African-approved.

Amapiano dance by TikTok creator in the UK

A TikTokker followed an amapiano dance tutorial by @basiiey_monnapula. In the video, the lady, @22.tutu, follows instructions while maintaining an effortless swag.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Africans compliment woman's amapiano dance

People love to see others dance, and this lady left many South Africans curious. Online users flooded the creator's comments to tell her that she danced to embody the expression "the aim is not to sweat."

@owi.ph commented:

"Piano to the world."

@its_pretty.hood_baby commented:

"Aim is not to sweat, goal achieved."

@tshegotiktok commented:

"You nailed the attitude."

@purity.omnyama_rsa commented:

"Yesss wena baby girl. South Africa approves, ke my Dhiye."

@khaya012 commented:

"Aren't you from. South Africa? thought I saw you once at Sandton city."

@tshiamob96 commented:

"Your South African name is Lesedi."

"So calm and cute": Girl follows amapiano dance tutorial, Mzansi in love

Briefly News reported that a little kid was dancing to an amapiano banger. The tiny tot looked like she was having fun as she nailed the dance moves for the trend.

People couldn't get enough of the TikTok, which got over 100 000 likes. Online users were raving about how pretty the child was in the video.

Netizens love to see children who can dance. TikTok users on the video raved over how beautiful the little girl was. Many compared the girl to the late rapper AKA's daughter, Kairo Forbes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News