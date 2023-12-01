Cassper Nyovest rang in December with his usual videos, which often get his followers in the mood for the holidays

Taking to Instagram, he shared the clip where he shouts that December has arrived

The rapper's video has garnered a lot of views and positive interactions, with people saying they are finally in the holiday spirit

Cassper Nyovest got people in the holiday spirit with his video. Image: @casspernyovest

Rapper Cassper Nyovest knows how to light up the holiday mood with his hilarious Instagram videos. This time was no different.

Cassper gets fans amped for December

Don Billiato, as he is affectionately known, rang in December with his usual videos, which often get his followers hyped up for the holidays.

On Instagram, the businessman shared a clip where he shouts that December has arrived. He first pretends to be asleep when he comes to the realisation that it is the first.

He screams at the top of his lungs that it is December. But the video abruptly comes to a u-turn when Cassper holds out a bible to caution people not to get excited for drinking alcohol, but they should be excited to celebrate Jesus Christ's birthday.

You can watch the video below:

People show excitement for December

The rapper's video has garnered a lot of views and positive interactions from his followers. People have been waiting for the video, and it was finally posted.

_nextbigthing._ said:

"It’s not December if you don’t post!"

bigzulu_sa laughed:

"Ay Desemba has finally arrived."

maps.thosago_ joked:

"I was wondering who was screaming so loud this morning. Homie woke me up."

thabisojoburg said:

"Just came here to confirm if it is really December."

ima.barbie.girl_ asked:

"Why it took him some time to say it, I can't repost it to my story."

dadaboyehiz said:

"Was waiting for your video."

pali_dolz saidL

"I hope you know that this video is mandatory for the rest of your life. I could not start my day without it!!"

simzngema said:

"I wait for these videos every year. I’m waiting for @pearlthusi now."

siv.za said:

"Finally!!"

Cassper and Nasty C working on a joint album

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C have a joint album on the way titled Thick and Thin.

In an interview on the L-Tido Podcast, the rappers announced that they already have an album cover .

They also mentioned that a date has not been set yet, but they have been bouncing ideas around.

