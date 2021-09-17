Cassper is in the studio cooking up his latest banger just in time for warm weather and getting SA ready to jam all summer long

The rapper shared a snippet of the new song to let fans know they should prepare their speakers for a hit

The teaser comes after the drama with Boohle who claimed he played no part in writing the hit song 'Siyathandana'

Cassper Nyovest went live on Instagram to show himself in the studio working on a new hit single. The teaser has Mzansi going wild in anticipation of the track.

Mufasa had only one hint about the exclusive preview pinned to the comments of his live video:

"Cassper x Alie Keyz x Raye- Summer Love exclusive"

Fans of the hitmaker have been sharing their for the drop since the video went live

The teaser comes after TimesLive reported that Siyathandana vocalist Boohle, went on MacG's podcast and claimed Cassper played a null role in the making of their hit single.

@_KrabbzM commented:

"uyeza uDecember oe"

@chris64310187

"Alie Keys always come through for Cass"

Cassper Nyovest: Boohle catches smoke for saying she wrote 'Siyathandana'

Briefly News reported that Boohle had been trending on social media since revealing that she wrote the smash hit Siyathandana. The talented singer is the voice behind the sweet vocals of the song by Cassper Nyovest.

The songstress was a guest on the latest episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG. The star claimed Mufasa only came with his short verse on the song. Boohle also shared that she was not even in the studio when Cass recorded his part.

Mufasa had claimed on social media that he wrote the lyrics to the banger.

"He didn’t write anything on that song? He only came with his verse. I wasn’t even there,"

she said, according to ZAlebs.

Cassper responded to the allegations saying:

"This is so disappointing and I've watched it a few times. I won't even explain anything about how this song was written but I got sooo much love for Boohle man. One of the most gentle of souls I've met and we made magic together. May God bless her, May she make many more hits."

