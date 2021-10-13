Cassper Nyovest Brags About Never Having a Ghostwriter in His Rap Career

Cassper Nyovest has shared that he has never had a ghostwriter in his entire 10-year rap career

The rapper-turned-businessman took to social media to flex about his pen game and how he has never hired a ghostwriter to help him pen lyrics to his six albums

The Siyathandana hitmaker shaded other successful Mzansi rappers by saying not many can claim they wrote all their songs on their own

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Cassper Nyovest has shared that he has never hired a ghostwriter to pen his lyrics. The star took to social media recently to brag about writing his own songs for the past 10 years.

Cassper Nyovest has shared that he wrote all the lyrics to his 6 albums on his own. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Mufasa told his fans that he wrote his past six albums all by himself. A few Mzansi rappers have recently been exposed for having ghostwriters. Even international stars such as Drake have been accused of using ghostwriters to pen the dope lyrics they spit in their verses.

According to SAHipHopMag, the Siyathandana hitmaker took to Twitter to flex about his song writing abilities. The star said:

"Never had a Ghost writer in my life. I’m 6 albums deep. Still making hits. 10 years in. Consistency! Here’s to another 10!!!"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

According to the publication, the star also shaded his peers in the rap game. He shared that not too many rappers who are successful can brag about writing their own lyrics.

Boohle trends after revealing she wrote 'Siyathandana' by Cassper Nyovest

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Boohle trended on social media when she revealed that she wrote the smash hit Siyathandana. The talented singer is the voice behind the sweet vocals on the song by Cassper Nyovest.

The songstress was a guest on the latest episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG. The star claimed Mufasa only came with his short verse on the song. Boohle also shared that she was not even in studio when Cass recorded his part. Mufasa had claimed on social media that he wrote the lyrics to the banger.

"He didn’t write anything on that song? He only came with his verse. I wasn’t even there," she said, according to ZAlebs.

Mzansi social media users have shared mixed reactions to the stunner's revelation. Nqobanim5 said:

"Most of us didn't know her before the song, also other producers will be hesitant about working with her, since she reveals what happens behind the scenes."

Source: Briefly.co.za