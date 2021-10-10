Cassper Nyovest is on the hunt for a talented singer whose viral video got his attention

He wants to record and release the track and make the singer famous in the process

Social media users told Cassper that he should help him release the track but not add any of his own bars the song

Cassper Nyovest has found a diamond in the rough after a video of a talented singer went viral.

In a video uploaded by @PSosti, which is captioned with:

"I don't care what people say but this is da song of the year."

Cassper Nyovest thinks the track by the mysterious artist has a lot of potential. Photo credit: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper thought that the singer and the song was absolute fire and wants to record and release the track.

"Who is this? Can you help us contact him? We could help him record this and release it. This is fire!!!"

Social media users took to the internet to help Cassper find the mysterious musician

@SkariotJudas:

"This guy was once a top-notch Ok hand he will find his way to the top again because this song is a banger and remember amazing doesn't really need big names for the song to bomb."

@TheEazyEd:

"Just don't add a verse nyana of your own to it. The song okay as it is..."

@NhlivoTouch:

"As long as u don't feature yourself. This song is just perfect with his vocals only!"

@SiyabongaM13:

"And some people will say you’re a hater. Some songs are just not for Cass. This suits Kelvin momo but coz he wants a “hit for the summer” won’t let him pass."

Source: Briefly.co.za