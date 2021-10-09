Kanye West once famously tweeted that he was the greatest of his generation, Cassper has now done the same

Social media users accused the South African rapper of trying to be a bit too much like the American musician

Cassper is a huge Kanye fan and it is no surprise that the hit musician is an inspiration for the Baby Girl singer

Everybody has their idol, someone they want to emulate. Other people recognise greatness and try to copy other famous people.

Cassper Nyovest is a huge Kanye West fan and it is not surprising that he influences his music.

Cassper Nyovest has been accused of trying to a bit too much like Kanye West. Photo credit: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The South African rapper took to Twitter and posted a message hyping himself up.

"I am the greatest of my generation!!!!"

However, social media users thought that he sounded a bit too much like Kanye and accused him of copying the famous US singer.

@Kgaugelo1K:

"You are plagiarising Kanye too much."

@BlackJugde:

"The moment you saying "I'm the greatest " that means you're trying to convince yourself otherwise of something you are not. If you know you're there's no need to brag about it cause you know, you know."

@NDAKAnne:

"Cause AKA is the greatest of all time?"

Cassper Nyovest fangirls over Kanye West: “Greatest musician of our generation”

Cassper Nyovest just revealed his mad respect for Kanye West, and a lot of things are starting to make sense now.

Taking to social media, Cassper had a little fangirl moment, letting the world know his opinion of Kanye. Cass does not believe there is an artist in our generation who comes close to Mr West.

Cassper Nyovest opens up about walking away after AKA slapped him: “Cheap shot”

In similar news, Baby girl hitmaker, Cassper Nyovest has shared his reflection on his fight with AKA that left him the bud of the joke after walking away from a slap. Nyovest says he would not change how he handled the situation because it preserved his image and led to bigger things for him.

TimesLive reports that while giving his piece about the latest celeb smackdown between Stogie T and Nota, a tweep reminded Cass about his own public fight with rapper AKA.

Nyovest took to Twitter to address the incident that took place in 2015, saying:

"I don't regret that day I walked away after being slapped the cheap shot way. It was the wise thing to do. I was a joke that day. I protected my brand and kept it clean. Everything worked out for me. Look at my life dawg!!! IM RICH AF!!! Who's laughing now?"

Source: Briefly.co.za