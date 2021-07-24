Cassper Nyovest revealed that he is a huge Kanye West fan and a lot of his recent business moves makes sense now

Cassper Nyovest just revealed his mad respect for Kanye West, and a lot of things are starting to make sense now.

Taking to social media, Cassper had a little fangirl moment, letting the world know his opinion of Kanye. Cass does not believe there is an artist in our generation who comes close to Mr West.

Cassper posted:

“Kanye West is the greatest musician of our generation!!! The most important artist of our lifetime!!!! Wow Ye!!! I love you man!!! Wow!!! Yeezy!!!! Thank you!!! God bless you!!!”

With Cassper having just launched his own range of shoes, the Kanye obsession is bringing a lot into perspective. Cass clearly looks up to Kanye a lot!

One fan put out their dreams of Cassper doing an album with Kanye, and Cassper was at a loss for words. This clearly would be the pinnacle of Cassper’s career.

Cassper Nyovest’s adding TV host to his resume, and he’s quite excited

Cassper Nyovest is broadening his horizons and adding TV host to his resume. Briefly News reported that there is no denying that with Cassper’s likeable charm that he’ll be one hell of a host.

Taking to social media to discuss his TV hosting aspirations, Cassper revealed that he is starting his first TV gig and is putting in the hours to make sure he smashes it.

Cassper posted:

“Prepping. Starting my first TV show tomorrow as a presenter. It'll be airing on SABC in a few months. Very interesting job that I took actually, very nervous but I have to kill. It's gonna open up mad doors.”

