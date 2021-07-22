Yoh: Mzansi Gives Brutal Feedback to Cassper’s Sneaker Range

Cassper Nyovest's range of sneakers has been shared on social media and they have elicited quite polarising reactions

Many seem to dislike the design and have harshly criticised the rapper for not being a little more creative with the concept

Cassper's rival Speedsta has also shared his thoughts on the sneaker range, and these thoughts were not so great

A full range of Cassper Nyovest’s sneakers has been released to the public. The shoes, which are a collaboration with the local label Drip Footwear, are currently priced at R990.

Cassper Nyovest's sneaker range is not receiving any love from Mzansi. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

This is Cassper’s first attempt at designing shoes and it seems he may need to go back to the drawing board, if the comments are anything to go by. Many have criticised the lack of creativity of the shoe, while others have said that they were just plain ugly.

Social media user @the_blow_up took to social media to share some pictures of the shoes:

The reactions were, for the lack of a better word, not great. Check them out:

@sizwetoyou said:

“No effort whatsoever.”

@zamkay_tshezi said:

“Why do these look like they belong in a Green Cross catalog?”

@joseftheguy said:

“Bro what are these?”

@bibi196 said:

“These are so ugly.”

Speedsta has also previously shared his criticism of the sneakers.

Speedsta throws shade at Cassper’s sneaker range

Briefly News reported that Speedsta took a dig at Cassper’s recently released sneaker collection.

Cassper is collaborating with Drip Footwear to release a range of products and unveiled the sneakers recently.

Taking to social media to comment on the launch and the shoe, Speedsta said:

“Respect to the hustle. lol… That’s about it. I personally wouldn’t wear these.”

Social media users had mixed reactions to his opinion. While some agreed with him, others felt that he should have rather kept his negative comments to himself.

