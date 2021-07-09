Here we go again: Speedsta throws shade at Cassper’s sneaker range

Speedsta and Cassper Nyovest's beef has once again been re-ignited after Speedsta made a negative comment about the rapper's sneaker range

Speedsta acknowledged Cassper's hustle but said that he would never be caught wearing the sneakers designed by the Gusheshe hitmaker

Mzansi social media users were divided in their opinion of Speedsta's opinion, while some supported him, others felt that he was out of line

Speedsta and Cassper have had a Cold War for months with the musicians throwing jabs at each other every chance they get.

Sppedsta recently shared some thoughts about Cassper's new sneaker range. Image: @speedstabro

The latest to throw a punch is Speedsta as he took a dig at Cassper’s recently released sneaker collection. Cassper is collaborating with Drip Footwear to release a range of products and unveiled the sneakers this week.

Taking to social media to comment on the launch and the shoe, Speedsta said:

“Respect to the hustle. lol… That’s about it. I personally wouldn’t wear these.”

Social media users had mixed reactions to his opinion. While some agreed with him, others felt that he should have rather kept his negative comments to himself.

Check out some of the reactions:

@lekopzaramabu said:

“You are not the target market nfana.”

@kwakho_dino_sd said:

“Nobody cares actually.”

@shaykk_sa said:

“Same bro. I give props to the hustle and moves being made by @casspernyovest and @LekauSehoana but honestly nothing about this shoe says "Hip Hop". It's more like a comfortable running shoe, for gym sessions...”

Speedsta may be on edge because of how he found out that he lost his job recently.

DJ Speedsta learns that Live AMP is cancelled through social media

Briefly News reported that DJ Speedsta, Lesego Nkaiseng to his parents, has admitted he was totally unaware that he would be shooting his final season with Live AMP.

The Mayo hitmaker was tagged in a tweet posted by SABC 1 that was promoting Friday night’s episode of Live AMP.

SABC’s tweet said:

“Back for the last dance. @LamiezHolworthy and @speedstabro are getting the party started with a brand new season of @liveamp tomorrow at 19:30 #SABC1WeMakeSure.”

