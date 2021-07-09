DJ Speedsta, the multi-talented local entertainer, has found out on social media that he has no future with SABC 1's music show Live AMP '

Speedsta realised on Twitter that the national broadcaster did not inform him that the show is running a final season or that it planned to find new faces

A passionate fan assured Speedsta that the DJ must believe new doors will be opening for him in the near future

Popular local hip hop DJ, producer, radio and TV presenter DJ Speedsta, Lesego Nkaiseng to his parents, has admitted he was totally unaware that he wouldbe shooting his final season with Live AMP.

DJ Speedsta had to find out on social media that his journey with 'Live AMP' is ending. Image: @speedstabro/ Image

Source: Instagram

The Mayo hitmaker was tagged in a tweet posted by SABC 1 that was promoting Friday night’s episode of Live AMP.

SABC’s tweet said:

“Back for the last dance. @LamiezHolworthy and @speedstabro are getting the party started with a brand new season of @liveamp tomorrow at 19:30 #SABC1WeMakeSure.”

One of Speedsta’s fans quickly asked the DJ if the statement meant Speedsta will have to find another hustle when the new season is over. The DJ responded that it was also news to him.

@UncleGrvndvd asked:

“Is it the last season bro?”

Speedsta’s replied to say:

“Apparently so. Also hearing about it on social media for the first time. Lol. Hai. Ya neh! Bo bra Phil got us on our toes!!! Just want to work master.”

The fan concluded to express regret while also sending warm encouragement to Speedsta that new opportunities lie on the horizon for the 29-year-old Vaal Triangle native.

