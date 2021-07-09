iFani came out of nowhere, social media guns blazing, firing shots at AKA that no one ever saw coming

In a series of posts, iFani made it known that he and AKA are through and that he should know his place by now

iFani’s posts had fans confused as they do not know where this comes from, however, some felt he should show AKA a little respect

Mzansi rapper iFani has social media streets blazing with the shots he recently took at AKA. While AKA has been taking time off from social media following the loss of his fiancée, it has not stopped iFani from speaking his mind.

Taking to social media out of nowhere, iFani laid into AKA, warning him not to start ‘ish with him again. Seems like iFani heard something that AKA allegedly said and it set him off.

iFani has fans puzzling over his recent outburst on social media, telling AKA off. Image: @crenkist and @akaworldwide

iFani posted making it clear to AKA that if he starts with him, he will finish him, again:

iFani went on top post a clip from his 2021 track, Ikuku Endala, where he says:

“If I see AKA, I might kill myself”:

iFani’s posts had many confused and evoked a lot of mixed responses. While some felt iFani was standing his ground, others feel he should be showing AKA some respect.

@Thuso_May defended AKA:

If I didn’t know better, I would say AKA is the person you look up to... The person you wanna become when you grow up... The person you admire.”

@Thabisowilson47 applauded iFani for being straight-up:

@that_xhosaboy feels the entire situation and iFani’s posts are unnecessary:

iFani gets ripped apart on social media after claiming he is the best

The social media streets had a field day tearing rapper iFani apart after his boldest claim yet set off a cataclysmic frenzy.

Briefly News reported that fresh on the heels of collaborating on iKuku Endala with fellow Eastern Cape rapper Big Xhosa – who has shaken up the local hip hop landscape with a series of diss tracks – iFani has found himself at the mercy of the ultra-woke on the Twitter streets.

This is after the Shake pot-stirrer claimed that he was the best South Africa has to offer musically. That is the least that could be decoded from his tweet which read:

"Musically, I'm the BEST."

It is safe to say that this claim did not go down well with the large majority, many of whom took to criticising and unmasking iFani while many others simply hung back and laughed themselves silly.

