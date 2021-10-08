iFani made a statement on social media regarding Boity Thulo’s assault that has left people shocked to the core

iFani made it known that if he was the one given the chance to 'hit' Boity, he would have used something other than a bottle

Seeing iFani’s post, people were absolutely disgusted and took to the comment section to let him know it

iFani has come out social media guns blazing, firing shots at Boity Thulo after her physical assault drama flooded headlines.

iFani got grilled on social media for trying to turn Boity Thulo’s assault into a suggestive joke. Image: @boity and @crenkist

Taking to social media, iFani made it known that if he got the chance to lay it on Boity, he would have done a lot more than “use a bottle.” Guy has zero chill!

Making suggestive comments like these are a lot of what is wrong with society today. Men need to have a little more respect. GBV is not something to joke about.

iFani posted:

Even though iFani did not mean he would have hurt Boity, his suggestive comment did not go down well. Seeing iFani’s post, the people of Mzansi went in HARD! Content like this is not something peeps tolerate, and they let iFani know it. Unnecessary!

Take a look at some of the comments:

@asanda_teedow said:

“Out of line.”

@maphokamokutle made it know:

“You are disgusting.”

@papizwane2 was not surprised:

“I generally don’t expect much from you and I just got reminded why."

@TebDunc can’t deal:

@Ronewa_Mathephe went in:

