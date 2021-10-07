Bujy Bikwa Released on R2000 Bail Following Attack on Boity Thulo

After spending the weekend behind bars awaiting a hearing, Bujy Bikwa has been released on bail

The media personality was given the conditions that he steers clear from Boity as well as all witnesses from the night

Boity did not attend the bail hearing and has since deleted her statement addressing the incident on her social media

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Former radio host Bujy appeared at the Magistrate's Court in Midrand today for his bail hearing following his violent attack on Boity. Bikwa was granted R2000 bail and given strict orders to leave the rapper alone.

Bujy Bikwa has been released on bail with strict instructions to leave Boity alone. Image: @bujybikwa and @boity

Source: Instagram

ZAlebs reports that the socialite spent an entire weekend behind bars after being denied bail last Friday. After his appeal was pushed to Wednesday, he finally managed to be released on bail.

Bujy was given strict instruction by the magistrate to keep a great distance between himself and Boity, as well as to avoid any kind of contact with any individual who witnessed the attack, reports The Citizen.

ZAlebs further reports that the Wuz Dat hitmaker did not attend Bujy's bail hearing and chose to keep her distance. Boity has also since deleted the statement she posted on Instagram, where she addressed the event and asked followers for some space to heal.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Sol Phenduka opens up about how Boity helped him overcome addiction

Boity is known by many for her kind spirit. One of her friends, radio personality Sol Phenduka recently shared just how far Boity is willing to go for her friends. Sol gave Boity credit for helping him through hard times while overcoming his gambling addiction.

Briefly News reported that while discussing Boity's recent traumatic incident on MacG's Podcast and Chill, Solomzi mentioned just how distraught he was to hear that something so tragic had happened to such a loving individual.

ZAlebs reports that when commenting on the assault, the radio personality said it was a rather difficult topic for him to tackle because both parties are dear friends. Sol said Boity had done so much for him that nobody even knew about.

Expanding on that he said:

"When I was down and out, I reached out to her and she helped me. I remember my granny had just passed away and I was a mess at that time and I didn’t want my family to see me like that. No one in my family knew where I was, and I was renting a small place in town."

Phenduka recalled a specific incident when Boity came through for him.

“I called because she had assisted me before when I was recovering and when I needed cash. I needed to look good for my grandmother’s funeral and she said no problem. She sent me R4k and I looked dapper."

Source: Briefly.co.za