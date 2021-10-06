Sol Phenduka Opens Up About How Boity Helped Him Overcome Addiction

It is no secret that Boity Thulo has a heart of gold and on the latest episode of MacG's Podcast and Chill , Sol let everyone just how big her heart is

Following her attack, Phenduka had a very candid chat with MacG about how Boity holds a very special place in his heart

Sol credited the celeb for having helped him overcome one of the darkest phases of his life as he overcame addiction

Boity is known by many for her kind spirit. One of her friends, radio personality Sol Phenduka recently shared just how far Boity is willing to go for her friends. Sol gave Boity credit for helping him through hard times while overcoming his gambling addiction.

While discussing Boity's recent traumatic incident on MacG's Podcast and Chill, Solomzi mentioned just how distraught he was to hear that something so tragic had happened to such a loving individual.

ZAlebs reports that when commenting on the assault, the radio personality said it was a rather difficult topic for him to tackle because both parties are dear friends. Sol said Boity had done so much for him that nobody even knew about.

Expanding on that he said:

"When I was down and out, I reached out to her and she helped me. I remember my granny had just passed away and I was a mess at that time and I didn’t want my family to see me like that. No one in my family knew where I was, and I was renting a small place in town."

Phenduka recalled a specific incident when Boity came through for him.

“I called because she had assisted me before when I was recovering and when I needed cash. I needed to look good for my grandmother’s funeral and she said no problem. She sent me R4k and I looked dapper."

Boity still owning her throne despite going through the most

Briefly News reports Boity is still pushing her famous #OwnYourThrone slogan as she gets herself through her requested healing period. The rapper is proving that she will not let her haters get her down, even if they throw bottles at her face.

Boity had released a statement asking her followers to allow her some space and privacy to heal both emotionally and physically from a physical quarrel with the well-known Bujy Bikwa.

The media personality has not taken a break from her socials but has instead taken to Instagram to send out a message that she will always fix her crown and own her throne even in the worst of times.

Loving followers continue to send her some love and light to get her through these trying times.

@notquiteacelebrity21 said:

"The Fact that You are going through the most but yet still reminding us that smilingly is key smiling is important is very angelic of you hence I see you as an icon #getwellsoon we love you❤️"

