Boity Still Owning Her Throne Despite Going Through the Most

Boity is smiling through tough times and showing her followers that even when life knocks you down, you need to get up and adjust your crown

The star is still dealing with recent events between her and a former radio host that resulted in her hospitalisation

Boity has continued to post photos of herself looking absolutely snatched on her social media and not letting anything get her down

Boity is still pushing her famous #OwnYourThrone slogan as she gets herself through her requested healing period. The rapper is proving that she will not let her haters get her down, even if they throw bottles at her face.

Boity is still finding reasons to smile in hard times. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

Briefly News earlier reported that Boity had released a statement asking her followers to allow her some space and privacy to heal both emotionally and physically from a physical quarrel with the well-known Bujy Bikwa.

The media personality has not taken a break from her socials but has instead taken to Instagram to send out a message that she will always fix her crown and own her throne even in the worst of times.

Loving followers continue to send her some love and light to get her through these trying times.

@notquiteacelebrity21 said:

"The Fact that You are going through the most but yet still reminding us that smilingly is key smiling is important is very angelic of you hence I see you as an icon #getwellsoon we love you❤️"

@stheh_ste commented:

"Boitumelo ❤️❤️❤️ Glad you Safe & fine."

@kat.leh.ho added:

"I love you miss Thulo GOD BLESS YOU and protect you❤️"

@nomcebo_zikode wrote:

"Good to see you smiling ❤️"

@the_realstehpearl commented:

"The Queen ❤️❤️❤️❤️ No weapon Formed against her shall Prosper ❤️. #ownyourthrown"

Boity Thulo opens assault case against alleged bottle thrower Bujy Bikwa

Briefly News reports Boity Thulo has made a public announcement confirming that she was involved in a disagreement that resulted in her being physically hurt. The rapper has put out a statement that she has definitely taken the case up with law enforcement and intends to let the justice system handle it correctly.

City Press reported that the culprit is media personality Bujy Bikwa. The former radio host is said to have thrown a bottle at Boity's face, leaving her with an injury that sent her to the hospital.

Boity remained quiet on the issue until she released a statement on her social media confirming the incident to be true. TimesLive reports that the Ba Kae hitmaker has pressed charges against the individual who assaulted her.

Boity has full faith that the law will settle her case as needed. This was quite a traumatic experience for Boity as she asked Mzansi for some space and privacy to deal with the matter.

Source: Briefly.co.za