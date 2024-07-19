Global site navigation

Mábu Restaurant's menu and prices in Midrand (updated for 2024)
by  Bennett Yates

Mábu Restaurant in Midrand is a beautiful outdoor setting for a lovely summer day. It is a place where the delicate sophistication of Asian cuisine meets the vibrant spirit of Africa. They offer an innovative and elegantly eclectic dining experience, where every meal is not just food but a story on the plate. Discover Mábu Restaurant's menu and prices in 2024.

Mábu Restaurant is a secret treasure in the Midrand town in central Gauteng, South Africa. This classy restaurant has thoughtful interior design and furnishing choices, making it ideal for any occasion. Every element of the restaurant has been thoughtfully created to create a cosy and welcoming ambience, perfect for a romantic date night or a family dinner.

Mábu restaurant's menu prices

At Mábu, each dish is an adventure, crafted to enchant with a dance of flavours that capture the essence of their unique Afro-Asian allure. From delicious starters to their unique dessert recipes, every dish is carefully prepared to ensure a truly unforgettable experience. Below are their menu prices:

Mábu restaurant's food menu

The Mábu food menu changes often, so you can always expect to find something new and exciting. Additionally, it is designed to accommodate various dietary requirements, including gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options. Their professional chefs also use the freshest ingredients, ensuring every dish is of the highest quality.

Starters

Explore Mábu Restaurant's tantalising first-course meals featuring oysters, seafood soup, lab tails and more. They are perfect for your culinary adventure.

ItemDescriptionPrice
Tuna TartareToasted sesame-crusted seared tuna loin, yuzu dressing, scorched avo wasabi crema, onion petals, pomegranate jewels, caviar, granny smith served inmarrow bone R130
Oysters3 West Coast Oysters served naked with flavoured handcrafted essencesR134
Spicy BeefShort rib beef strips, Szechuan pepper rub, onion angel hair, chilli crunch, chive oilR120
Jersey Beef Cheeks5 Hour Forno Braised cheeks, soy, hoisin, lemongrass, spicy carrot puree, mint gremolata, cranberry hoisin jusR160
BurattaScorched tomato, marinated heirloom tomatoes, basil foam, fried basil, chive oil, tomato petals, balsamic pearlsR170

Pasta

ItemDescriptionPrice
Pork Belly NoodlesCrispy, sticky pork belly, squid ink noodles, garlic, chilli, lemongrass broth, sugar snaps, radish, spring onion, toasted sesameR230
Clam & Squid SpaghettiSquid ink spaghetti, clams, fried squid heads, grilled calamari, chive oil, lemon butter, fried garlic chipsR190
Wild Mushroom PappardelleChilli soy marinated mushrooms, shitake mousse, mushroom cream, basil pesto, lemon & mint grilled artichokes, mushroom biltongR160

Light Meals

Mábu Restaurant offers a variety of salads, as seen below:

ItemPrice
Beef Bulgogi Salad R168
Calamari Salad R160
Seoul Veggie Patch R124
Dakkochi Chicken Salad R132
Sesame Chicken & Scorched Avocado R148

Fish

ItemDescriptionPrice
SalmonSeared salmon, mustard mash, dill, apple & fennel slaw, crispy capers, clamsR364
Gochugaru Chili Prawns10 Korean chilli prawns, fat fries, lemon cheeks, Asian aioli, Mábu chilli sauceR420
Lemon Grass MusselFresh mussels in a lemon white wine cream broth with lime zest, coriander, charred naan & friesR220
SoleCafe de Paris grilled dressed West Coast Sole, smoked beet puree, roasted Asian veg, fondant potato, lemon butter R240

Sauces

ItemPrice
Chimuchurri R25
Pink & green peppercorn sauce R35
Yakiniku (Asian sesame sweet chilli sauce)R58
Shimeji Mushroom Sauce R30
Roasted bone marrow butter R30

Sides

As one of the top restaurants, Mábu offers unique dishes with the following sides:

Enjoy delicious sides from Mábu Restaurant. They include:

ItemDescription
Garlic & rosemary salted fries R35
Lamb fat fries R45
Roasted vegetables R50
Mábu Salad R45

Mábu Restaurant's drinks menu

The restaurant offers an extensive wine list, which includes some of the most expensive wines and craft beer selections, ensuring you find the perfect accompaniment to your meal. Mábu beverage menu has the following items:

Champagne France

ItemDescriptionPrice
NV Veuve Clicquot,Yellow Label, ReimsSoft baked bread, biscuity nose, with creamy white fruit texture and a lasting finishR2000
NV Moët & Chandon, Impérial, ÉpernayVibrant green apple and white fruits with fresh mineral nuancesR1850
NV Veuve Clicquot, Rich, ReimsPinot Noir expression with grapefruit zest celery peppers R2600
NV Moët & Chandon, Nectar Impérial, ÉpernayA burst of exotic fruits, mango, pineapple with silky firmness of stone fruits, plums, apricots R2100
NV Pol Roger, Brut, ÉpernayAromas of pears, peaches, freshly baked bread, light honeysuckle and quince jelly R2600
Dom Pérignon, Brut Vintage 2012, ÉpernayElegant aromas of citrus joined by those of fresh fruit & herbsR7200
Ruinart ‘R’ De Ruinart,ReimsFresh and fruity aromas of pear, hazelnut and almonds and sweet pastries R3200
Krug Grande Cuvée, ReimsThe bouquet is wonderfully creamyR9000

Sauvignon Blanc

ItemDescriptionPrice
Creation, Walker BayAromas of tropical fruit, with whiffs of minerality crisp,well-integrated acidityR360
Warwick The First LadyTropical fruit, gooseberry, grapefruit and lime aromas R280
UVA MIRA, HelderbergSauvignon Blanc with luscious mouthfuls of guava and white peachR440
Almenkerk, Elgin ValleyWhite peach and capsicum underbuilt by freshGranny Smith applesR520

Cap Classique

ItemDescriptionPrice
NV Boschendal, Brut, Western CapeEnticing lemon cream and almond Biscotti preceding lovely layers of citrusR480
NV Boschendal, Luxe Nectar, Western CapeAlmond biscotti deliciousness, balanced with alluring lemon cream and orange peelR480
NV Amari Lush, Demi-Sec, Western CapeEmbodying a balance of structure and elegance from ChardonnayR640
NV Black Elephant, Brut, FranschhoekLight, yeasty aromas, citrus, freshly picked red apples with rich, creamy complexityR540
NV Silverthorn, River Dragon, Brut, Western CapeVibrant aromas of chamomile blossom, subtle stone fruit and tropical notesR680

Pinotage

ItemDescriptionPrice
Diemersdal, DurbanvilleDark and brooding black fruit of blackberry and prunes lead this broad flavour spectrum R350
Kanonkop Kadette, StellenboschAromas of raspberry, strawberry and red cherries on the nose R400
Lanzerac, StellenboschConcentrated black cherry fruit-edged with sweet vanilla hints & spicy Aroma R500
Beeslaar, SimonsbergDeep ruby-red colour, with brooding aromas of black fruits R1900
Southern Right, Elgin Hemel-En-AardePacked with complex dark berry fruit, beautiful tannins and subtle wood spiceR840

Cabernet Sauvignon

Mábu restaurant offers some of the best wines and cocktails.

ItemDescriptionPrice
David Finlayson, Edgebaston, StellenboschFresh, minty, redberry fruit spectrum on the palate by Mocca vanilla oakR420
Jordan, Long Fuse, StellenboschClassic essence of cedar, brambles, and toasted tobaccoR640
Meinert, StellenboschDeep fresh red colour, red berries, spicy, toasty oak and tobaccoR540
Vergelegen, Reserve, StellenboschBlackcurrants, spice, ripe plums and attractive wood aromas and flavoursR900
Kanonkop, SimonsbergAromas of blueberries, plums and redcurrantsR1400

Shiraz

ItemDescriptionPrice
Neil Ellis, Groenekloof, Elgin ValleyDark berry with peppery notes lingering, well-balanced and freshly framedby fine, elegant tanninsR340
Benguela Cove, Walker Bay HermanusRosemary and fynbos, a rich perfume and a savoury gloss with hints of pepper spice R620
Meinert, The Graduate, Upper Hemel-en-AardeElegant fruit pro¬le of blueberry, blackberry, plums and true Syrah pepper tones with silky velvet tannins R520
Iona, Solace, Elgin ValleyLayers of bramble and redberry fruit, with spicy, peppery aromas R720
Almenkerk, Flemish Masters, Elgin ValleyWild blackberry and violets with a hint of white pepperR950

Merlot

ItemDescriptionPrice
Diemersdal, DurbanvilleBlackberry and dried fruit aromas, along with spicy undertonesR549
Meinert, StellenboschRipe plums, cinnamon and red berries, restrained styling with only older oak and fine tanninsR500
Longridge, Helderberg, StellenboschRipe, soft tannins, aromas of plump, dark, red fruit and ripe strawberries with a hint of dark chocolate R900
Meerlust, StellenboschIntense dark brambly fruit on the nose, mulberry, liquoriceR900
Shannon, Mount Bullet, Elgin ValleyThe fragrance of ripe red fruits such as plums and dark cherries with earthy complexity yet still expressing mineralityR1480

Mábu Restaurant location

Mábu are located at Waterfall Wilds, 3 Country Estate DR, Waterfall, Midrand 1662. Their operating hours are Tuesday – Sunday: 12 pm – 10:30 pm. Below are their contacts:

Above is everything you would love to know about Mábu Restaurant's menu and prices in Midrand. Whether you are looking for a quiet place to relax with friends and family, Mábu has something for everyone. Visit them today and experience the fusion of Asian-inspired refined dining infused with African vibrancy.

