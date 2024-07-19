Mábu Restaurant's menu and prices in Midrand (updated for 2024)

Mábu Restaurant in Midrand is a beautiful outdoor setting for a lovely summer day. It is a place where the delicate sophistication of Asian cuisine meets the vibrant spirit of Africa. They offer an innovative and elegantly eclectic dining experience, where every meal is not just food but a story on the plate. Discover Mábu Restaurant's menu and prices in 2024.

Mábu Restaurant is a secret treasure in the Midrand town in central Gauteng, South Africa. This classy restaurant has thoughtful interior design and furnishing choices, making it ideal for any occasion. Every element of the restaurant has been thoughtfully created to create a cosy and welcoming ambience, perfect for a romantic date night or a family dinner.

Mábu restaurant's menu prices

At Mábu, each dish is an adventure, crafted to enchant with a dance of flavours that capture the essence of their unique Afro-Asian allure. From delicious starters to their unique dessert recipes, every dish is carefully prepared to ensure a truly unforgettable experience. Below are their menu prices:

Mábu restaurant's food menu

The Mábu food menu changes often, so you can always expect to find something new and exciting. Additionally, it is designed to accommodate various dietary requirements, including gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options. Their professional chefs also use the freshest ingredients, ensuring every dish is of the highest quality.

Starters

Explore Mábu Restaurant's tantalising first-course meals featuring oysters, seafood soup, lab tails and more. They are perfect for your culinary adventure.

Item Description Price Tuna Tartare Toasted sesame-crusted seared tuna loin, yuzu dressing, scorched avo wasabi crema, onion petals, pomegranate jewels, caviar, granny smith served in marrow bone R130 Oysters 3 West Coast Oysters served naked with flavoured handcrafted essences R134 Spicy Beef Short rib beef strips, Szechuan pepper rub, onion angel hair, chilli crunch, chive oil R120 Jersey Beef Cheeks 5 Hour Forno Braised cheeks, soy, hoisin, lemongrass, spicy carrot puree, mint gremolata, cranberry hoisin jus R160 Buratta Scorched tomato, marinated heirloom tomatoes, basil foam, fried basil, chive oil, tomato petals, balsamic pearls R170

Pasta

Item Description Price Pork Belly Noodles Crispy, sticky pork belly, squid ink noodles, garlic, chilli, lemongrass broth, sugar snaps, radish, spring onion, toasted sesame R230 Clam & Squid Spaghetti Squid ink spaghetti, clams, fried squid heads, grilled calamari, chive oil, lemon butter, fried garlic chips R190 Wild Mushroom Pappardelle Chilli soy marinated mushrooms, shitake mousse, mushroom cream, basil pesto, lemon & mint grilled artichokes, mushroom biltong R160

Light Meals

Mábu Restaurant offers a variety of salads, as seen below:

Item Price Beef Bulgogi Salad R168 Calamari Salad R160 Seoul Veggie Patch R124 Dakkochi Chicken Salad R132 Sesame Chicken & Scorched Avocado R148

Fish

Item Description Price Salmon Seared salmon, mustard mash, dill, apple & fennel slaw, crispy capers, clams R364 Gochugaru Chili Prawns 10 Korean chilli prawns, fat fries, lemon cheeks, Asian aioli, Mábu chilli sauce R420 Lemon Grass Mussel Fresh mussels in a lemon white wine cream broth with lime zest, coriander, charred naan & fries R220 Sole Cafe de Paris grilled dressed West Coast Sole, smoked beet puree, roasted Asian veg, fondant potato, lemon butter R240

Sauces

Item Price Chimuchurri R25 Pink & green peppercorn sauce R35 Yakiniku (Asian sesame sweet chilli sauce) R58 Shimeji Mushroom Sauce R30 Roasted bone marrow butter R30

Sides

As one of the top restaurants, Mábu offers unique dishes with the following sides:

Enjoy delicious sides from Mábu Restaurant. They include:

Item Description Garlic & rosemary salted fries R35 Lamb fat fries R45 Roasted vegetables R50 Mábu Salad R45

Mábu Restaurant's drinks menu

The restaurant offers an extensive wine list, which includes some of the most expensive wines and craft beer selections, ensuring you find the perfect accompaniment to your meal. Mábu beverage menu has the following items:

Champagne France

Item Description Price NV Veuve Clicquot, Yellow Label, Reims Soft baked bread, biscuity nose, with creamy white fruit texture and a lasting finish R2000 NV Moët & Chandon, Impérial, Épernay Vibrant green apple and white fruits with fresh mineral nuances R1850 NV Veuve Clicquot, Rich, Reims Pinot Noir expression with grapefruit zest celery peppers R2600 NV Moët & Chandon, Nectar Impérial, Épernay A burst of exotic fruits, mango, pineapple with silky firmness of stone fruits, plums, apricots R2100 NV Pol Roger, Brut, Épernay Aromas of pears, peaches, freshly baked bread, light honeysuckle and quince jelly R2600 Dom Pérignon, Brut Vintage 2012, Épernay Elegant aromas of citrus joined by those of fresh fruit & herbs R7200 Ruinart ‘R’ De Ruinart,Reims Fresh and fruity aromas of pear, hazelnut and almonds and sweet pastries R3200 Krug Grande Cuvée, Reims The bouquet is wonderfully creamy R9000

Sauvignon Blanc

Item Description Price Creation, Walker Bay Aromas of tropical fruit, with whiffs of minerality crisp, well-integrated acidity R360 Warwick The First Lady Tropical fruit, gooseberry, grapefruit and lime aromas R280 UVA MIRA, Helderberg Sauvignon Blanc with luscious mouthfuls of guava and white peach R440 Almenkerk, Elgin Valley White peach and capsicum underbuilt by fresh Granny Smith apples R520

Cap Classique

Item Description Price NV Boschendal, Brut, Western Cape Enticing lemon cream and almond Biscotti preceding lovely layers of citrus R480 NV Boschendal, Luxe Nectar, Western Cape Almond biscotti deliciousness, balanced with alluring lemon cream and orange peel R480 NV Amari Lush, Demi-Sec, Western Cape Embodying a balance of structure and elegance from Chardonnay R640 NV Black Elephant, Brut, Franschhoek Light, yeasty aromas, citrus, freshly picked red apples with rich, creamy complexity R540 NV Silverthorn, River Dragon, Brut, Western Cape Vibrant aromas of chamomile blossom, subtle stone fruit and tropical notes R680

Pinotage

Item Description Price Diemersdal, Durbanville Dark and brooding black fruit of blackberry and prunes lead this broad flavour spectrum R350 Kanonkop Kadette, Stellenbosch Aromas of raspberry, strawberry and red cherries on the nose R400 Lanzerac, Stellenbosch Concentrated black cherry fruit-edged with sweet vanilla hints & spicy Aroma R500 Beeslaar, Simonsberg Deep ruby-red colour, with brooding aromas of black fruits R1900 Southern Right, Elgin Hemel-En-Aarde Packed with complex dark berry fruit, beautiful tannins and subtle wood spice R840

Cabernet Sauvignon

Mábu restaurant offers some of the best wines and cocktails.

Item Description Price David Finlayson, Edgebaston, Stellenbosch Fresh, minty, redberry fruit spectrum on the palate by Mocca vanilla oak R420 Jordan, Long Fuse, Stellenbosch Classic essence of cedar, brambles, and toasted tobacco R640 Meinert, Stellenbosch Deep fresh red colour, red berries, spicy, toasty oak and tobacco R540 Vergelegen, Reserve, Stellenbosch Blackcurrants, spice, ripe plums and attractive wood aromas and flavours R900 Kanonkop, Simonsberg Aromas of blueberries, plums and redcurrants R1400

Shiraz

Item Description Price Neil Ellis, Groenekloof, Elgin Valley Dark berry with peppery notes lingering, well-balanced and freshly framed by fine, elegant tannins R340 Benguela Cove, Walker Bay Hermanus Rosemary and fynbos, a rich perfume and a savoury gloss with hints of pepper spice R620 Meinert, The Graduate, Upper Hemel-en-Aarde Elegant fruit pro¬le of blueberry, blackberry, plums and true Syrah pepper tones with silky velvet tannins R520 Iona, Solace, Elgin Valley Layers of bramble and redberry fruit, with spicy, peppery aromas R720 Almenkerk, Flemish Masters, Elgin Valley Wild blackberry and violets with a hint of white pepper R950

Merlot

Item Description Price Diemersdal, Durbanville Blackberry and dried fruit aromas, along with spicy undertones R549 Meinert, Stellenbosch Ripe plums, cinnamon and red berries, restrained styling with only older oak and fine tannins R500 Longridge, Helderberg, Stellenbosch Ripe, soft tannins, aromas of plump, dark, red fruit and ripe strawberries with a hint of dark chocolate R900 Meerlust, Stellenbosch Intense dark brambly fruit on the nose, mulberry, liquorice R900 Shannon, Mount Bullet, Elgin Valley The fragrance of ripe red fruits such as plums and dark cherries with earthy complexity yet still expressing minerality R1480

Mábu Restaurant location

Mábu are located at Waterfall Wilds, 3 Country Estate DR, Waterfall, Midrand 1662. Their operating hours are Tuesday – Sunday: 12 pm – 10:30 pm. Below are their contacts:

Phone : +27 10 541 2314

: +27 10 541 2314 Website : maburestaurant.com

: maburestaurant.com Email: reservations@maburestaurant.com

Above is everything you would love to know about Mábu Restaurant's menu and prices in Midrand. Whether you are looking for a quiet place to relax with friends and family, Mábu has something for everyone. Visit them today and experience the fusion of Asian-inspired refined dining infused with African vibrancy.

