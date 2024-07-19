Mábu Restaurant's menu and prices in Midrand (updated for 2024)
Mábu Restaurant in Midrand is a beautiful outdoor setting for a lovely summer day. It is a place where the delicate sophistication of Asian cuisine meets the vibrant spirit of Africa. They offer an innovative and elegantly eclectic dining experience, where every meal is not just food but a story on the plate. Discover Mábu Restaurant's menu and prices in 2024.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Mábu Restaurant is a secret treasure in the Midrand town in central Gauteng, South Africa. This classy restaurant has thoughtful interior design and furnishing choices, making it ideal for any occasion. Every element of the restaurant has been thoughtfully created to create a cosy and welcoming ambience, perfect for a romantic date night or a family dinner.
Mábu restaurant's menu prices
At Mábu, each dish is an adventure, crafted to enchant with a dance of flavours that capture the essence of their unique Afro-Asian allure. From delicious starters to their unique dessert recipes, every dish is carefully prepared to ensure a truly unforgettable experience. Below are their menu prices:
Mábu restaurant's food menu
The Mábu food menu changes often, so you can always expect to find something new and exciting. Additionally, it is designed to accommodate various dietary requirements, including gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options. Their professional chefs also use the freshest ingredients, ensuring every dish is of the highest quality.
Starters
Explore Mábu Restaurant's tantalising first-course meals featuring oysters, seafood soup, lab tails and more. They are perfect for your culinary adventure.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Tuna Tartare
|Toasted sesame-crusted seared tuna loin, yuzu dressing, scorched avo wasabi crema, onion petals, pomegranate jewels, caviar, granny smith served inmarrow bone
|R130
|Oysters
|3 West Coast Oysters served naked with flavoured handcrafted essences
|R134
|Spicy Beef
|Short rib beef strips, Szechuan pepper rub, onion angel hair, chilli crunch, chive oil
|R120
|Jersey Beef Cheeks
|5 Hour Forno Braised cheeks, soy, hoisin, lemongrass, spicy carrot puree, mint gremolata, cranberry hoisin jus
|R160
|Buratta
|Scorched tomato, marinated heirloom tomatoes, basil foam, fried basil, chive oil, tomato petals, balsamic pearls
|R170
Pasta
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Pork Belly Noodles
|Crispy, sticky pork belly, squid ink noodles, garlic, chilli, lemongrass broth, sugar snaps, radish, spring onion, toasted sesame
|R230
|Clam & Squid Spaghetti
|Squid ink spaghetti, clams, fried squid heads, grilled calamari, chive oil, lemon butter, fried garlic chips
|R190
|Wild Mushroom Pappardelle
|Chilli soy marinated mushrooms, shitake mousse, mushroom cream, basil pesto, lemon & mint grilled artichokes, mushroom biltong
|R160
Light Meals
Mábu Restaurant offers a variety of salads, as seen below:
|Item
|Price
|Beef Bulgogi Salad
|R168
|Calamari Salad
|R160
|Seoul Veggie Patch
|R124
|Dakkochi Chicken Salad
|R132
|Sesame Chicken & Scorched Avocado
|R148
Fish
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Salmon
|Seared salmon, mustard mash, dill, apple & fennel slaw, crispy capers, clams
|R364
|Gochugaru Chili Prawns
|10 Korean chilli prawns, fat fries, lemon cheeks, Asian aioli, Mábu chilli sauce
|R420
|Lemon Grass Mussel
|Fresh mussels in a lemon white wine cream broth with lime zest, coriander, charred naan & fries
|R220
|Sole
|Cafe de Paris grilled dressed West Coast Sole, smoked beet puree, roasted Asian veg, fondant potato, lemon butter
|R240
Sauces
|Item
|Price
|Chimuchurri
|R25
|Pink & green peppercorn sauce
|R35
|Yakiniku (Asian sesame sweet chilli sauce)
|R58
|Shimeji Mushroom Sauce
|R30
|Roasted bone marrow butter
|R30
Sides
As one of the top restaurants, Mábu offers unique dishes with the following sides:
Enjoy delicious sides from Mábu Restaurant. They include:
|Item
|Description
|Garlic & rosemary salted fries
|R35
|Lamb fat fries
|R45
|Roasted vegetables
|R50
|Mábu Salad
|R45
Mábu Restaurant's drinks menu
The restaurant offers an extensive wine list, which includes some of the most expensive wines and craft beer selections, ensuring you find the perfect accompaniment to your meal. Mábu beverage menu has the following items:
Champagne France
|Item
|Description
|Price
|NV Veuve Clicquot,Yellow Label, Reims
|Soft baked bread, biscuity nose, with creamy white fruit texture and a lasting finish
|R2000
|NV Moët & Chandon, Impérial, Épernay
|Vibrant green apple and white fruits with fresh mineral nuances
|R1850
|NV Veuve Clicquot, Rich, Reims
|Pinot Noir expression with grapefruit zest celery peppers
|R2600
|NV Moët & Chandon, Nectar Impérial, Épernay
|A burst of exotic fruits, mango, pineapple with silky firmness of stone fruits, plums, apricots
|R2100
|NV Pol Roger, Brut, Épernay
|Aromas of pears, peaches, freshly baked bread, light honeysuckle and quince jelly
|R2600
|Dom Pérignon, Brut Vintage 2012, Épernay
|Elegant aromas of citrus joined by those of fresh fruit & herbs
|R7200
|Ruinart ‘R’ De Ruinart,Reims
|Fresh and fruity aromas of pear, hazelnut and almonds and sweet pastries
|R3200
|Krug Grande Cuvée, Reims
|The bouquet is wonderfully creamy
|R9000
Sauvignon Blanc
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Creation, Walker Bay
|Aromas of tropical fruit, with whiffs of minerality crisp,well-integrated acidity
|R360
|Warwick The First Lady
|Tropical fruit, gooseberry, grapefruit and lime aromas
|R280
|UVA MIRA, Helderberg
|Sauvignon Blanc with luscious mouthfuls of guava and white peach
|R440
|Almenkerk, Elgin Valley
|White peach and capsicum underbuilt by freshGranny Smith apples
|R520
Cap Classique
|Item
|Description
|Price
|NV Boschendal, Brut, Western Cape
|Enticing lemon cream and almond Biscotti preceding lovely layers of citrus
|R480
|NV Boschendal, Luxe Nectar, Western Cape
|Almond biscotti deliciousness, balanced with alluring lemon cream and orange peel
|R480
|NV Amari Lush, Demi-Sec, Western Cape
|Embodying a balance of structure and elegance from Chardonnay
|R640
|NV Black Elephant, Brut, Franschhoek
|Light, yeasty aromas, citrus, freshly picked red apples with rich, creamy complexity
|R540
|NV Silverthorn, River Dragon, Brut, Western Cape
|Vibrant aromas of chamomile blossom, subtle stone fruit and tropical notes
|R680
Pinotage
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Diemersdal, Durbanville
|Dark and brooding black fruit of blackberry and prunes lead this broad flavour spectrum
|R350
|Kanonkop Kadette, Stellenbosch
|Aromas of raspberry, strawberry and red cherries on the nose
|R400
|Lanzerac, Stellenbosch
|Concentrated black cherry fruit-edged with sweet vanilla hints & spicy Aroma
|R500
|Beeslaar, Simonsberg
|Deep ruby-red colour, with brooding aromas of black fruits
|R1900
|Southern Right, Elgin Hemel-En-Aarde
|Packed with complex dark berry fruit, beautiful tannins and subtle wood spice
|R840
Cabernet Sauvignon
Mábu restaurant offers some of the best wines and cocktails.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|David Finlayson, Edgebaston, Stellenbosch
|Fresh, minty, redberry fruit spectrum on the palate by Mocca vanilla oak
|R420
|Jordan, Long Fuse, Stellenbosch
|Classic essence of cedar, brambles, and toasted tobacco
|R640
|Meinert, Stellenbosch
|Deep fresh red colour, red berries, spicy, toasty oak and tobacco
|R540
|Vergelegen, Reserve, Stellenbosch
|Blackcurrants, spice, ripe plums and attractive wood aromas and flavours
|R900
|Kanonkop, Simonsberg
|Aromas of blueberries, plums and redcurrants
|R1400
Shiraz
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Neil Ellis, Groenekloof, Elgin Valley
|Dark berry with peppery notes lingering, well-balanced and freshly framedby fine, elegant tannins
|R340
|Benguela Cove, Walker Bay Hermanus
|Rosemary and fynbos, a rich perfume and a savoury gloss with hints of pepper spice
|R620
|Meinert, The Graduate, Upper Hemel-en-Aarde
|Elegant fruit pro¬le of blueberry, blackberry, plums and true Syrah pepper tones with silky velvet tannins
|R520
|Iona, Solace, Elgin Valley
|Layers of bramble and redberry fruit, with spicy, peppery aromas
|R720
|Almenkerk, Flemish Masters, Elgin Valley
|Wild blackberry and violets with a hint of white pepper
|R950
Merlot
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Diemersdal, Durbanville
|Blackberry and dried fruit aromas, along with spicy undertones
|R549
|Meinert, Stellenbosch
|Ripe plums, cinnamon and red berries, restrained styling with only older oak and fine tannins
|R500
|Longridge, Helderberg, Stellenbosch
|Ripe, soft tannins, aromas of plump, dark, red fruit and ripe strawberries with a hint of dark chocolate
|R900
|Meerlust, Stellenbosch
|Intense dark brambly fruit on the nose, mulberry, liquorice
|R900
|Shannon, Mount Bullet, Elgin Valley
|The fragrance of ripe red fruits such as plums and dark cherries with earthy complexity yet still expressing minerality
|R1480
Mábu Restaurant location
Mábu are located at Waterfall Wilds, 3 Country Estate DR, Waterfall, Midrand 1662. Their operating hours are Tuesday – Sunday: 12 pm – 10:30 pm. Below are their contacts:
- Phone: +27 10 541 2314
- Website: maburestaurant.com
- Email: reservations@maburestaurant.com
Above is everything you would love to know about Mábu Restaurant's menu and prices in Midrand. Whether you are looking for a quiet place to relax with friends and family, Mábu has something for everyone. Visit them today and experience the fusion of Asian-inspired refined dining infused with African vibrancy.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.
READ ALSO: Turn 'n Tender menu and prices in South Africa
Briefly.co.za published an article about Turn 'n Tender, a chain of restaurants in South Africa that opened its doors in 1977 when it opened its first branch in Greenside, Johannesburg.
Since Turn 'n Tender started operating, it has become famous for its great steak, excellent wine, and warm and welcoming atmosphere, where customers become friends. Discover their tasty menu and the prices.
Source: Briefly News
Bennett Yates (Lifestyle writer) Bennett Yates is a content creator with over five years of working experience in journalism and copywriting. He graduated from the University of Nairobi (2017) with a Bachelor's in Information Technology. In 2023, Bennett finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. He started working for Briefly in 2019. You can reach him via email at bennetyates@gmail.com.