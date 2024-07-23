Getting a police clearance is necessary for various reasons, from immigration requirements and working abroad to safety. How much is police clearance in South Africa? Here, we discuss the fees associated with obtaining police clearance, where you can get it done, and other important details surrounding the process.

Police clearance is requested when travelling abroad or for specific job positions. Photo: The South African Police Service’s Facebook page and Hirurg (modified by author)

Fingerprint clearance is standard practice for certain institutions in the finance, education, healthcare, security services, government and public sectors. These checks ensure you are not a safety risk towards others working at the company and that you pose no safety risks to the company itself.

There are other personal reasons one may be required to obtain police clearance, specifically when travelling abroad. If you need police clearance, how much does it cost?

How much is police clearance in South Africa?

According to the official South African Police website, the standard police clearance certificate price is R85,00 per report. However, the application fee is R180,00, a non-refundable tariff payable in cash at your local police station or electronically to the South Africa Police Service’s account.

What is a police clearance?

Although commonly associated, a police clearance check slightly differs from a criminal record check. Police clearance requirements include:

A certified copy of the applicant's ID or passport as proof of identity is required.

Documentation of the applicant's fingerprints taken by the South African Police Service. Those living outside of South Africa must apply at any police station in the relevant country or the relevant country's South African Embassy.

A South African police clearance PDF form that has been duly completed.

Proof of payment of the application.

Suppose a maiden surname or other surnames are required on the certificate. In that case, the applicant must mention this in their application, and documentation proving the relevant surnames must be attached.

South African Police Service's banking details

If you wish to pay your application fee electronically, here are the banking details:

Bank: ABSA

Cheque account number: 4054522787

Branch code: 632005

Swift code: ABSAZAJJXXX

When making an electronic payment, you must use the reference 'PCC' followed by the applicant's initials and surname.

The standard police clearance certificate price is R85,00 per report, and the application fee is R180,00. Photo: Halfdark

How much is police clearance at PostNet?

You can obtain a HURU criminal record check at PostNet, with all of the requirements mentioned above expected. The following table indicates the relevant pricing:

Service Price Standard (24 to 48 hours) R280,00 Premium (less than five hours) R330,00 Priority (two hours) R480,00

You can use your HURU criminal record check in the following instances:

As a pre or post-employment screening

For relevant e-hailing services, including Uber, Bolt, and other approved companies

A gambling licence

A liquor licence

NCR (National Credit Regulator)

SACE (SA Educators, teachers)

SAIT (South African Institute of Tax Professionals)

It is important to note that a PostNet police clearance is not an official South African police service clearance check, and the HURU criminal record check cannot be used for Professional Driving Permit (PrDP) registration, application, or with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA). It can also not be used for visa applications regarding Visa Facilitation Services Global.

Where can you do police clearance?

An official police clearance certificate can be issued by any Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC). If the institution does not require an official South African Police Service criminal record clearance certificate, you can obtain criminal clearance from other places, including PostNet.

Can you get a police clearance certificate from local police?

You can get a police clearance certificate from your nearest police station or any other station nationwide. You can visit your nearest South African embassy if you are not based in South Africa.

You can get criminal check clearance at PostNet, which differs from an official South African Police Service certificate. Photo: sturti

How long does it take to get a police clearance certificate in South Africa?

How long does a police clearance take in SA? The process can take up to 15 working days. This does not include delivery times, which may take an extra few working days, but the exact delivery time is not stated.

Can you get an urgent police clearance certificate in South Africa?

If you are in a hurry, you can get an urgent police clearance certificate through apostil.co.za. The company reports that you can get a police clearance certificate between five and 30 working days, excluding delivery times.

How can you check your police clearance certificate status?

You can navigate the South African Police Service's (SAPS) website to check the status of your application. Navigate to their online enquiry section and enter your enquiry number or ID number. You can also use your surname or date of birth to find your application status.

Answering the frequently asked question, 'How much is police clearance in South Africa?' posed by many South Africans, budgeting for the R180,00 application fee and R85,00 for the certificate gets you a certified South African Police Service clearance certificate without unexpected extra costs. You can also obtain a security check from other companies if it is not needed for specific instances where an official South African Police Service certificate is required.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

