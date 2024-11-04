Global site navigation

TEMPO Luxury Restaurant menu and latest prices in SA (2024)
TEMPO Luxury Restaurant menu and latest prices in SA (2024)

If you want a high-end dining experience in Johannesburg, look no further than TEMPO Luxury Restaurant. This eatery opened in 2023 but is already making waves in the culinary industry. Discover the delectable dishes on the Tempo Luxury Restaurant's menu.

TEMPO Luxury Restaurant (Sunninghill Sandton) menu
TEMPO Luxury Restaurant (Sunninghill Sandton) menu
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Tempo Luxury Restaurant opened its doors to patrons on September 1, 2023, in the heart of Rivonia. It boasts a 360-degree bar, lounge, private cabanas, VIP booths, and outdoor spaces to enjoy in the warmer months.

The restaurant's dishes are described as modern and were created by Executive Chef Bonga Williams, who leads the kitchen, and Paulo Santos, the Head Chef at the esteemed eatery AURUM. What kind of cuisine can patrons look forward to?

TEMPO Luxury Restaurant's menu and prices

TEMPO Luxury Restaurant in Rivonia has a rating of 4.4/5 on Dineplan. One satisfied customer left a review in November 2024, it reads:

Everything was fantastic. The service from Sfiso was amazing. The food! Especially the sushi. I'm definitely going back.

Here are the various menu options available at the esteemed South African eatery with their prices.

TEMPO Luxury Restaurant's small plates menu

TEMPO Luxury Restaurant menu prices
TEMPO Luxury Restaurant's small plates menu
Patrons who want a light meal can enjoy any of the below small plates available:

Small platesPrice
Spicy arancini (vegetarian)R75.00
Jalapeno poppers (vegetarian)R79.00
Grilled calamariR125.00
Prawn skewersR165.00
Fish and chipsR135.00
Charred skinny lamb chopsR185.00
Beef tongueR85.00
Smoked pork ribsR155.00
Chicken hearts and gibletsR85.00
Vegetable spring rolls (vegetarian)R75.00
Prawn coconut curryR135.00
Fried squidR145.00
Saldanha Bay musselsR165.00
Pap croquette with lambR125.00
BBQ beef ribsR135.00
Honey-glazed pork bellyR145.00
TEMPO chicken wingsR145.00

TEMPO Luxury Restaurant's salads

TEMPO Luxury Restaurant's salads
Looking for something fresh and light? You can enjoy one of the following salads:

SaladsPrice
TEMPO house salad (vegetarian)R125.00
Beetroot and orange (vegetarian)R79.00
Citrus and goat cheese chevin (vegetarian)R145.00
Spicy chicken and baconR165.00
Salmon gravalax saladR175.00
Super green saladR165.00

TEMPO Luxury Restaurant's sandwich bar

TEMPO Luxury Restaurant menu Rivonia
TEMPO Luxury Restaurant's sandwich bar
Enjoy a classic tangy sandwich with a modern twist with one of these delicious sandwich options:

SandwichPrice
The prego rollR165.00
Crispy chicken burgerR155.00
TEMPO bunny chow (chickpea and lentil curry)R165.00
TEMPO bunny chow (butter chicken)R185.00
TEMPO cheeseburgerR165.00
Spiced lentil and kidney bean burritoR155.00

TEMPO Luxury Restaurant's signature sushi

TEMPO Luxury Restaurant, prices
TEMPO Luxury Restaurant's signature sushi
Delight your tastebuds with the South African restaurant's tasty signature sushi options:

SushiPrice
The gold bar (eight-piece)R350.00
The bonbon (eight-piece)R155.00
Mlilo roll (eight-piece)R175.00
Sushi cookies (four-piece)R225.00
Midnight delight (eight-piece)R185.00
Kuvutha roll (eight-piece)R175.00
Pancho nachos (six-piece)R185.00
Diamonds in the rough (four-piece)R155.00
Wagyu roll (eight-piece)R290.00
Tutti frutti roll (eight-piece)R145.00

TEMPO Luxury Restaurant's grill and side menus

TEMPO Luxury Restaurant’s menu specials
TEMPO Luxury Restaurant's grill and side menus
Tuck into a hearty grilled dish, accompanied by your choice of sides from the sides menu:

GrillsPrice
Beef rib-eye (350g)R285.00
Beef sirloin (350g)R245.00
Spicy baby chicken (800g)R165.00
Beef fillet (300g)R295.00
Lamb chops (500g)R345.00

SidesPrice
House friesR40.00
Onion ringsR35.00
ColeslawR35.00
Chimichurri salsaR35.00
Aged cheddar cheese sauceR39.00
Loaded house friesR55.00
House side saladR65.00
Pico di gallo salsaR30.00
Mushroom sauceR39.00
Smoked BBQ sauceR39.00

TEMPO Luxury Restaurant's dessert menu

TEMPO Luxury Restaurant menu 2024
TEMPO Luxury Restaurant's dessert menu
Finish off your main meal with one of the high-end Johannesburg eatery's delicious desserts:

DessertPrice
Strawberry cheesecakeR125.00
Warm chocolate brownieR95.00
Ice cream selectionR30.00 (per scoop)
Chocolate logR95.00
Ginger apricot malvaR120.00
ChurrosR125.00
Sorbet selectionR30.00 (per scoop)

TEMPO Luxury Restaurant's poke bowls menu

TEMPO Luxury Restaurant menu Rivonia
TEMPO Luxury Restaurant's poke bowls menu
Enjoy an array of flavourful, freshly made poke bowls at the venue, with the following options available:

Poke bowlPrice
Seafood medleyR195.00
Power beefR245.00
Chicken delightR175.00
The veg supreme (vegetarian)R135.00

TEMPO Luxury Restaurant's drinks menu

TEMPO Luxury Restaurant menu Rivonia
TEMPO Luxury Restaurant's drinks menu
The popular local eatery is also a bar, with the following carefully crafted cocktails to sip on and enjoy:

CocktailPrice
Slower your tempoR145.00
Guilty pleasureR130.00
Dons tableR140.00
The swizzleR90.00
Seriously playfulR140.00
Hidden valleyR150.00
Rivonia driveR145.00
TEMPO sunriseR80.00

Who is the owner of TEMPO Luxury Restaurant?

No information is available regarding the owner of TEMPO Luxury Restaurant. According to their official website, Executive Chef Bonga Williams leads the kitchen and carefully crafts all the dishes, with assistance from AURUM's Head Chef, Paulo Santos.

Where is TEMPO Luxury Restaurant located?

  • Address: Rivonia Crossing Centre, 3 Achter Road, Sunninghill, Sandton, 2191
  • Contact number: 010 824 8313 or 079 677 5626

Operating hours

The eatery's operating hours are as follows:

Restaurant

  • Monday to Thursday: 12h00 to 00h00
  • Friday to Sunday: 12h00 to 01h00

Kitchen

  • Monday to Sunday: 12h00 to 23h00

Social media pages

You can keep up with the restaurant's latest specials and menu alterations via their social media profiles, including their Instagram page, with 23.9K followers as of October 31, 2024. The restaurant's Facebook page had 3.4K followers as of October 31, 2024.

TEMPO Luxury Restaurant's menu features flavourful, contemporary dishes and some traditional favourites. To make the most of your dining experience, you can finish your meal with a delectable dessert or enjoy a refreshing cocktail.

