TEMPO Luxury Restaurant menu and latest prices in SA (2024)

If you want a high-end dining experience in Johannesburg, look no further than TEMPO Luxury Restaurant. This eatery opened in 2023 but is already making waves in the culinary industry. Discover the delectable dishes on the Tempo Luxury Restaurant's menu.

The Rosebank-based eatery is highly-rated. Photo: TEMPO Luxury Restaurant’s Facebook page (modified by author)

Tempo Luxury Restaurant opened its doors to patrons on September 1, 2023, in the heart of Rivonia. It boasts a 360-degree bar, lounge, private cabanas, VIP booths, and outdoor spaces to enjoy in the warmer months.

The restaurant's dishes are described as modern and were created by Executive Chef Bonga Williams, who leads the kitchen, and Paulo Santos, the Head Chef at the esteemed eatery AURUM. What kind of cuisine can patrons look forward to?

TEMPO Luxury Restaurant's menu and prices

TEMPO Luxury Restaurant in Rivonia has a rating of 4.4/5 on Dineplan. One satisfied customer left a review in November 2024, it reads:

Everything was fantastic. The service from Sfiso was amazing. The food! Especially the sushi. I'm definitely going back.

Here are the various menu options available at the esteemed South African eatery with their prices.

TEMPO Luxury Restaurant's small plates menu

If you are feeling peckish, enjoy one of the small plate dishes. Photo: TEMPO Luxury Restaurant’s Facebook page (modified by author)

Patrons who want a light meal can enjoy any of the below small plates available:

Small plates Price Spicy arancini (vegetarian) R75.00 Jalapeno poppers (vegetarian) R79.00 Grilled calamari R125.00 Prawn skewers R165.00 Fish and chips R135.00 Charred skinny lamb chops R185.00 Beef tongue R85.00 Smoked pork ribs R155.00 Chicken hearts and giblets R85.00 Vegetable spring rolls (vegetarian) R75.00 Prawn coconut curry R135.00 Fried squid R145.00 Saldanha Bay mussels R165.00 Pap croquette with lamb R125.00 BBQ beef ribs R135.00 Honey-glazed pork belly R145.00 TEMPO chicken wings R145.00

TEMPO Luxury Restaurant's salads

If you are feeling peckish, enjoy one of the small plate dishes. Photo: TEMPO Luxury Restaurant’s Facebook page (modified by author)

Looking for something fresh and light? You can enjoy one of the following salads:

Salads Price TEMPO house salad (vegetarian) R125.00 Beetroot and orange (vegetarian) R79.00 Citrus and goat cheese chevin (vegetarian) R145.00 Spicy chicken and bacon R165.00 Salmon gravalax salad R175.00 Super green salad R165.00

TEMPO Luxury Restaurant's sandwich bar

Enjoy a filling sandwich with a contemporary twist. Photo: TEMPO Luxury Restaurant’s Facebook page and Westend61 (modified by author)

Enjoy a classic tangy sandwich with a modern twist with one of these delicious sandwich options:

Sandwich Price The prego roll R165.00 Crispy chicken burger R155.00 TEMPO bunny chow (chickpea and lentil curry) R165.00 TEMPO bunny chow (butter chicken) R185.00 TEMPO cheeseburger R165.00 Spiced lentil and kidney bean burrito R155.00

TEMPO Luxury Restaurant's signature sushi

There is an array of fresh sushi to try and enjoy. Photo: TEMPO Luxury Restaurant’s Instagram page and Jamie Grill (modified by author)

Delight your tastebuds with the South African restaurant's tasty signature sushi options:

Sushi Price The gold bar (eight-piece) R350.00 The bonbon (eight-piece) R155.00 Mlilo roll (eight-piece) R175.00 Sushi cookies (four-piece) R225.00 Midnight delight (eight-piece) R185.00 Kuvutha roll (eight-piece) R175.00 Pancho nachos (six-piece) R185.00 Diamonds in the rough (four-piece) R155.00 Wagyu roll (eight-piece) R290.00 Tutti frutti roll (eight-piece) R145.00

TEMPO Luxury Restaurant's grill and side menus

Choose from juicy steaks or flavourful lamb chops. Photo: TEMPO Luxury Restaurant’s Facebook page (modified by author)

Tuck into a hearty grilled dish, accompanied by your choice of sides from the sides menu:

Grills Price Beef rib-eye (350g) R285.00 Beef sirloin (350g) R245.00 Spicy baby chicken (800g) R165.00 Beef fillet (300g) R295.00 Lamb chops (500g) R345.00

Sides Price House fries R40.00 Onion rings R35.00 Coleslaw R35.00 Chimichurri salsa R35.00 Aged cheddar cheese sauce R39.00 Loaded house fries R55.00 House side salad R65.00 Pico di gallo salsa R30.00 Mushroom sauce R39.00 Smoked BBQ sauce R39.00

TEMPO Luxury Restaurant's dessert menu

Enjoy everything from tasty waffles to freshly made churros. Photo: TEMPO Luxury Restaurant’s Facebook page and frantic00 (modified by author)

Finish off your main meal with one of the high-end Johannesburg eatery's delicious desserts:

Dessert Price Strawberry cheesecake R125.00 Warm chocolate brownie R95.00 Ice cream selection R30.00 (per scoop) Chocolate log R95.00 Ginger apricot malva R120.00 Churros R125.00 Sorbet selection R30.00 (per scoop)

TEMPO Luxury Restaurant's poke bowls menu

The eatery has an array of fresh poke bowls available. Photo: yongyuan

Enjoy an array of flavourful, freshly made poke bowls at the venue, with the following options available:

Poke bowl Price Seafood medley R195.00 Power beef R245.00 Chicken delight R175.00 The veg supreme (vegetarian) R135.00

TEMPO Luxury Restaurant's drinks menu

Sip on a delicious cocktail while enjoying your meal. Photo: TEMPO Luxury Restaurant’s Instagram and Facebook page (modified by author)

The popular local eatery is also a bar, with the following carefully crafted cocktails to sip on and enjoy:

Cocktail Price Slower your tempo R145.00 Guilty pleasure R130.00 Dons table R140.00 The swizzle R90.00 Seriously playful R140.00 Hidden valley R150.00 Rivonia drive R145.00 TEMPO sunrise R80.00

Who is the owner of TEMPO Luxury Restaurant?

No information is available regarding the owner of TEMPO Luxury Restaurant. According to their official website, Executive Chef Bonga Williams leads the kitchen and carefully crafts all the dishes, with assistance from AURUM's Head Chef, Paulo Santos.

Where is TEMPO Luxury Restaurant located?

Address: Rivonia Crossing Centre, 3 Achter Road, Sunninghill, Sandton, 2191

Rivonia Crossing Centre, 3 Achter Road, Sunninghill, Sandton, 2191 Contact number: 010 824 8313 or 079 677 5626

Operating hours

The eatery's operating hours are as follows:

Restaurant

Monday to Thursday: 12h00 to 00h00

12h00 to 00h00 Friday to Sunday: 12h00 to 01h00

Kitchen

Monday to Sunday: 12h00 to 23h00

Social media pages

You can keep up with the restaurant's latest specials and menu alterations via their social media profiles, including their Instagram page, with 23.9K followers as of October 31, 2024. The restaurant's Facebook page had 3.4K followers as of October 31, 2024.

TEMPO Luxury Restaurant's menu features flavourful, contemporary dishes and some traditional favourites. To make the most of your dining experience, you can finish your meal with a delectable dessert or enjoy a refreshing cocktail.

