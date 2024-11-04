TEMPO Luxury Restaurant menu and latest prices in SA (2024)
If you want a high-end dining experience in Johannesburg, look no further than TEMPO Luxury Restaurant. This eatery opened in 2023 but is already making waves in the culinary industry. Discover the delectable dishes on the Tempo Luxury Restaurant's menu.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- TEMPO Luxury Restaurant's menu and prices
- TEMPO Luxury Restaurant's small plates menu
- TEMPO Luxury Restaurant's salads
- TEMPO Luxury Restaurant's sandwich bar
- TEMPO Luxury Restaurant's signature sushi
- TEMPO Luxury Restaurant's grill and side menus
- TEMPO Luxury Restaurant's dessert menu
- TEMPO Luxury Restaurant's poke bowls menu
- TEMPO Luxury Restaurant's drinks menu
- Who is the owner of TEMPO Luxury Restaurant?
- Operating hours
- Social media pages
Tempo Luxury Restaurant opened its doors to patrons on September 1, 2023, in the heart of Rivonia. It boasts a 360-degree bar, lounge, private cabanas, VIP booths, and outdoor spaces to enjoy in the warmer months.
The restaurant's dishes are described as modern and were created by Executive Chef Bonga Williams, who leads the kitchen, and Paulo Santos, the Head Chef at the esteemed eatery AURUM. What kind of cuisine can patrons look forward to?
TEMPO Luxury Restaurant's menu and prices
TEMPO Luxury Restaurant in Rivonia has a rating of 4.4/5 on Dineplan. One satisfied customer left a review in November 2024, it reads:
Everything was fantastic. The service from Sfiso was amazing. The food! Especially the sushi. I'm definitely going back.
Here are the various menu options available at the esteemed South African eatery with their prices.
TEMPO Luxury Restaurant's small plates menu
Patrons who want a light meal can enjoy any of the below small plates available:
|Small plates
|Price
|Spicy arancini (vegetarian)
|R75.00
|Jalapeno poppers (vegetarian)
|R79.00
|Grilled calamari
|R125.00
|Prawn skewers
|R165.00
|Fish and chips
|R135.00
|Charred skinny lamb chops
|R185.00
|Beef tongue
|R85.00
|Smoked pork ribs
|R155.00
|Chicken hearts and giblets
|R85.00
|Vegetable spring rolls (vegetarian)
|R75.00
|Prawn coconut curry
|R135.00
|Fried squid
|R145.00
|Saldanha Bay mussels
|R165.00
|Pap croquette with lamb
|R125.00
|BBQ beef ribs
|R135.00
|Honey-glazed pork belly
|R145.00
|TEMPO chicken wings
|R145.00
TEMPO Luxury Restaurant's salads
Looking for something fresh and light? You can enjoy one of the following salads:
|Salads
|Price
|TEMPO house salad (vegetarian)
|R125.00
|Beetroot and orange (vegetarian)
|R79.00
|Citrus and goat cheese chevin (vegetarian)
|R145.00
|Spicy chicken and bacon
|R165.00
|Salmon gravalax salad
|R175.00
|Super green salad
|R165.00
TEMPO Luxury Restaurant's sandwich bar
Enjoy a classic tangy sandwich with a modern twist with one of these delicious sandwich options:
|Sandwich
|Price
|The prego roll
|R165.00
|Crispy chicken burger
|R155.00
|TEMPO bunny chow (chickpea and lentil curry)
|R165.00
|TEMPO bunny chow (butter chicken)
|R185.00
|TEMPO cheeseburger
|R165.00
|Spiced lentil and kidney bean burrito
|R155.00
TEMPO Luxury Restaurant's signature sushi
Delight your tastebuds with the South African restaurant's tasty signature sushi options:
|Sushi
|Price
|The gold bar (eight-piece)
|R350.00
|The bonbon (eight-piece)
|R155.00
|Mlilo roll (eight-piece)
|R175.00
|Sushi cookies (four-piece)
|R225.00
|Midnight delight (eight-piece)
|R185.00
|Kuvutha roll (eight-piece)
|R175.00
|Pancho nachos (six-piece)
|R185.00
|Diamonds in the rough (four-piece)
|R155.00
|Wagyu roll (eight-piece)
|R290.00
|Tutti frutti roll (eight-piece)
|R145.00
TEMPO Luxury Restaurant's grill and side menus
Tuck into a hearty grilled dish, accompanied by your choice of sides from the sides menu:
|Grills
|Price
|Beef rib-eye (350g)
|R285.00
|Beef sirloin (350g)
|R245.00
|Spicy baby chicken (800g)
|R165.00
|Beef fillet (300g)
|R295.00
|Lamb chops (500g)
|R345.00
|Sides
|Price
|House fries
|R40.00
|Onion rings
|R35.00
|Coleslaw
|R35.00
|Chimichurri salsa
|R35.00
|Aged cheddar cheese sauce
|R39.00
|Loaded house fries
|R55.00
|House side salad
|R65.00
|Pico di gallo salsa
|R30.00
|Mushroom sauce
|R39.00
|Smoked BBQ sauce
|R39.00
TEMPO Luxury Restaurant's dessert menu
Finish off your main meal with one of the high-end Johannesburg eatery's delicious desserts:
|Dessert
|Price
|Strawberry cheesecake
|R125.00
|Warm chocolate brownie
|R95.00
|Ice cream selection
|R30.00 (per scoop)
|Chocolate log
|R95.00
|Ginger apricot malva
|R120.00
|Churros
|R125.00
|Sorbet selection
|R30.00 (per scoop)
TEMPO Luxury Restaurant's poke bowls menu
Enjoy an array of flavourful, freshly made poke bowls at the venue, with the following options available:
|Poke bowl
|Price
|Seafood medley
|R195.00
|Power beef
|R245.00
|Chicken delight
|R175.00
|The veg supreme (vegetarian)
|R135.00
TEMPO Luxury Restaurant's drinks menu
The popular local eatery is also a bar, with the following carefully crafted cocktails to sip on and enjoy:
|Cocktail
|Price
|Slower your tempo
|R145.00
|Guilty pleasure
|R130.00
|Dons table
|R140.00
|The swizzle
|R90.00
|Seriously playful
|R140.00
|Hidden valley
|R150.00
|Rivonia drive
|R145.00
|TEMPO sunrise
|R80.00
Who is the owner of TEMPO Luxury Restaurant?
No information is available regarding the owner of TEMPO Luxury Restaurant. According to their official website, Executive Chef Bonga Williams leads the kitchen and carefully crafts all the dishes, with assistance from AURUM's Head Chef, Paulo Santos.
Where is TEMPO Luxury Restaurant located?
- Address: Rivonia Crossing Centre, 3 Achter Road, Sunninghill, Sandton, 2191
- Contact number: 010 824 8313 or 079 677 5626
Operating hours
The eatery's operating hours are as follows:
Restaurant
- Monday to Thursday: 12h00 to 00h00
- Friday to Sunday: 12h00 to 01h00
Kitchen
- Monday to Sunday: 12h00 to 23h00
Social media pages
You can keep up with the restaurant's latest specials and menu alterations via their social media profiles, including their Instagram page, with 23.9K followers as of October 31, 2024. The restaurant's Facebook page had 3.4K followers as of October 31, 2024.
TEMPO Luxury Restaurant's menu features flavourful, contemporary dishes and some traditional favourites. To make the most of your dining experience, you can finish your meal with a delectable dessert or enjoy a refreshing cocktail.
