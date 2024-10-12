Doppio Zero menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

Doppio Zero is a popular restaurant chain in South Africa known for its broad menu. The restaurant offers delicious cuisine and a diverse drink selection. Like many other facilities, Doppio Zero's menu often changes to suit customers' needs.

Doppio Zero is a well-established restaurant in South Africa and a perfect destination for Italian and African cuisine. Photo: Smith Collection, Felix Wong (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

If you are a fan of Mediterranean-inspired dishes, Doppio Zero is the place to visit to satisfy your appetite. The restaurant boasts a diverse and enticing menu that reflects its commitment to quality ingredients and innovative culinary creations.

Doppio Zero menu and prices

The restaurant caters to those seeking delicious Italian-inspired cuisine in South Africa. It offers a warm and inviting ambience and friendly services.

Doppio Zero has several openings in South Africa, including Rosebank, which has had great reviews. The restaurant has a rating of 4.0/5 on TripAdvisor. One of their loyal customers praised their services in the comment section. The statement read;

What an amazing atmosphere, excellent service, attentive waiter, perfect recommendations and wine. DELICIOUS Italian food at its best. I will go here as often as I can. I am grateful to the lovely people of Doppio Rosebank!

You can enjoy delicious meals at Doppio Zero branches in South Africa. Photo: @Doppio Zero South Africa (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Doppio Zero menu in Rosebank and other establishments of the restaurant across South Africa offer diverse food options. You can also find the facility in the Mall of Africa, Bassonia, Bedfordview, Bel Air Centre, Blue Hills, Bryanston, Castle Gate, Cradlestone Mall, Ebotse, Greenside, and Hazeldean.

The restaurant's menu includes main dishes, breakfast, pasta, Caffe, pizzas, beverages, and cakes. Here is a breakdown of Doppio Zero's menu in Mall of Africa and other outlets, including their prices in 2024.

Doppio Zero main menu

It refers to food served as the main dish in a multi-course meal. Doppio Zero has some of the most iconic and must-try dishes, ideal for lunch or dinner meals. Explore them here.

Item Price Pollo Limone R98 ($5.6) Calamari R168 ($9.5) Steak, Chips, & Bone Marrow R138 ($7.8) Braised Shortrib R188 ($10.7) Lamb Leg Steaks R190 ($10.8) Thai Curry R98 ($5.6) Cider Roasted Pork Belly R154 ($8.7) Pollo Involtini R110 ($6.2) Salmon Teriyaki R230 ($13) Pesce in Tempura R108 ($6)

Doppio Zero breakfast menu

The facility offers a range of options for your breakfast. Explore them here.

Item Price Pronto R59 ($3.4) Doppio Breakfast R118 ($6.7) Mushroom & Bacon Scramble R70 ($4) Eggs & Oxtail R85 ($4.8) Spicy Livers R72 ($4.1) Breakfast Stack R80 ($4.5) Tortilla Bowl R79 ($4.5) Vegan Option R85 ($4.8) Eggs & Toast R40 ($2.3) Omelettes R52 ($3) Creamy Milk & Honey Oats R52 ($3) Nut Butter & Banana R52 ($3) Vegan Parfait R58 ($3.3) Omega R110 ($6.3) Eggs & Greens R98 ($5.6)

Doppio Zero drinks menu

Doppio Zero has plenty of drinks and cocktails on their menu. Photo: @Doppio Zero South Africa (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The restaurant has different kinds of drinks to quench your thirst. They include;

Item Price Monster Energy Drink R34.50 ($2) Bonaqua Water Still R19.08 ($1.1) 440ml Buddy Bottle R22.90 ($1.3) Coke No Sugar Buddy 440ml R22.90 ($1.3) 1.5L Coke R40.10 ($2.3) 1.5L Coke No Sugar R40.10 ($2.3) Cappy R23.88 ($1.4)

Doppio Zero pasta menu

Pasta dishes have high proteins and help in muscle growth and development. The restaurant offers a variety, including;

Item Price Aglio e Olio Alla Greca R88 ($5) Pasta Loco R98 ($5.6) Spaghetti Frutti di Mare R135 ($7.7) Calamari & Chorizo R117 ($6.6) Pollo al Forno R110 ($6.2) Lasagne R98 ($5.6) Cheese Tortellini R117 ($6.6) Short Rib Gnocchi R120 ($6.8)

Pizza menu

Doppio Zero's pizzas are different, each catering to customers' needs. Photo: @Doppio Zero South Africa (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The restaurant has some of the best pizza flavours to explore. They include;

Item Price Ragu Mafioso R76 ($4.3) Pazza R94 ($5.3) Pizza Salami R88 ($5) Pollo R90 ($5.1) Leo Leone R89 ($5) La Med R89 ($5) Tutti Frutti Di Mare R168 ($9.5) Peasant R80 ($4.5) Doppio R120 ($6.8) Herb & Olive Oil Focaccia R44 ($2.5) Garlic & Rosemary Focaccia R44 ($2.5) Mozzarella Focaccia R58 ($3.3) Margherita R58 ($3.3) Vegi Vegi R80 ($4.5) Bellissimo R89 ($5) Paradiso R72 ($4.1) Pizza Roma R80 ($4.5)

Doppio Zero soups

The facility boasts an array of soups to nourish and warm your soul. They include;

Item Price Beef Goulash R95 ($5.4) Chicken & Veg R75 ($4.3) Minestrone R60 ($3.4) Roast Butternut R55 ($3.1)

Salads and bowls

You can also enjoy tasty salads and bowls after a meal to help digestion. They include;

Menu Prices Doppio Salad R75 ($4.3) Soul Bowl R88 ($5) Salmon Poke Bowl R100 ($5.7) Haloumi & Roast Veg Salad R85 ($4.8) Chicken Caesar Salad R89 ($5)

Doppio Zero Dessert

Doppio Zero's menu comprises sweet and well-decorated desserts that satisfy your appetite. Photo: @Doppio Zero South Africa (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

You can also treat yourself to Doppio's divine desserts and bakeries after eating or whenever you prefer.

Menu Price Nutella Crepe R64 ($3.6) Traditional Malva Pudding R58 ($3.3) Apple Crumble R58 ($3.3)

Burgers

The world-class restaurant also offers juicy burger recipes to satisfy your appetite. The available options include;

Item Price Crispy Chicken Burger R85 ($4.8) The Naked Bohemian R114 ($6.5) The Earth Child R84 ($4.8) The Original R95 ($5.4) The Doppio Burger R115 ($6.5)

Fresh plates

Doppio Zero also prepares fresh delicacies sourced directly from the farmers. These are;

Item Price Chunky Avo Salad R40 ($2.3) Bean Salad R38 ($2.2) Warm Greens R30 ($1.7) Roasted Sweet Potato & Walnut Salad R32 ($1.8) Hand-Cut Chips R25 ($1.4) Parmesan Mash R25 ($1.4) Roast Veg R35 ($2) Doppio Side Salad R30 ($1.7) Garden Salad R25 ($1.4) Chicken Breast R45 ($2.5) BBQ, Lemon & Za’atar Chicken Thighs R48 ($2.7) Chicken Stirfry R78 ($4.4) Rump Stirfry R32 ($1.8) Pealafal Fritters R56 ($3.2) Mediterranean Hake R64 ($3.6)

Vegan Food

Item Price Above & Beyond Burger R148 ($8.4) Spaghetti Vegano R86 ($4.9) Vegan Roasted Butternut Curry R80 ($4.5) Vegiterranean Pizza R88 ($5)

Kids menu

Families can enjoy delicious moments with Doppio Zero's unique kids' menu. Photo: @Doppio Zero South Africa (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The restaurant makes unique food recipes tailored for kids. Some of these kids' meals come in colourful bags or cardboard and have nutritional requirements ideal for the young ones. They include;

Item Price Chicken Strips R48 ($2.7) Fish & Chips R48 ($2.7) Margherita Pizza R32 ($1.8) Ham & Pineapple Pizza R38 ($2.2) Chicken & Mushroom Pizza R38 ($2.2) Cheesy Chips R30 ($1.7) Mac 'n Cheese R40 ($2.3) Saucy Meatballs & Mash R42 ($2.4) Saucy Spaghetti R44 ($2.5)

Doppio Zero Tapas

Item Price Tacos R26 ($1.5) Mozzarella Croquettes R45 ($2.5) Fried Haloumi R48 ($2.7) Wood-fired Toasties R34 ($1.9) Salmon & Sweet Potato Fish Cakes R56 ($3.2) Grilled Calamari R82 ($4.6) Doppio Wings R72 ($4.1) Chicken Livers R52 ($2.9)

Frequently asked questions

Doppio Zero has expanded to several locations in South Africa, including Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Cape Town. The restaurant blends unique European culture with African cuisine to meet customers' needs. Here are some frequently asked questions about the restaurant.

Who owns Doppio Zero? In July 2023, South Africa's Spur Corporation acquired a 60% stake in the restaurant.

In July 2023, South Africa's Spur Corporation acquired a 60% stake in the restaurant. When did the Doppio Zero start? Entrepreneurs Paul Christie and Miki Milovanovic opened the restaurant in March 2002 as a bakery and al fresco cafe in Greenside, Johannesburg.

Entrepreneurs Paul Christie and Miki Milovanovic opened the restaurant in March 2002 as a bakery and al fresco cafe in Greenside, Johannesburg. What does Doppio stand for? It is an Italian multiplier that means 'double' or 'twice.'

The updated Doppio Zero menu has an array of sweet and delicious foods for everyone. Whether you want a main course, vegan recipe, soups, desserts, or something for the kids, you will find something to eat and appreciate the restaurant's uniqueness.

READ ALSO: Tang menu and prices in South Africa

Briefly.co.za also listed Tang's updated menu and what they offer customers. The luxurious restaurant offers a sophisticated menu showcasing various Asian cuisines, all crafted with high-quality ingredients. Follow the link to learn more about what they have and their prices.

Source: Briefly News