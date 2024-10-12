Doppio Zero menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)
Doppio Zero is a popular restaurant chain in South Africa known for its broad menu. The restaurant offers delicious cuisine and a diverse drink selection. Like many other facilities, Doppio Zero's menu often changes to suit customers' needs.
If you are a fan of Mediterranean-inspired dishes, Doppio Zero is the place to visit to satisfy your appetite. The restaurant boasts a diverse and enticing menu that reflects its commitment to quality ingredients and innovative culinary creations.
Doppio Zero menu and prices
The restaurant caters to those seeking delicious Italian-inspired cuisine in South Africa. It offers a warm and inviting ambience and friendly services.
Doppio Zero has several openings in South Africa, including Rosebank, which has had great reviews. The restaurant has a rating of 4.0/5 on TripAdvisor. One of their loyal customers praised their services in the comment section. The statement read;
What an amazing atmosphere, excellent service, attentive waiter, perfect recommendations and wine. DELICIOUS Italian food at its best. I will go here as often as I can. I am grateful to the lovely people of Doppio Rosebank!
Doppio Zero menu in Rosebank and other establishments of the restaurant across South Africa offer diverse food options. You can also find the facility in the Mall of Africa, Bassonia, Bedfordview, Bel Air Centre, Blue Hills, Bryanston, Castle Gate, Cradlestone Mall, Ebotse, Greenside, and Hazeldean.
The restaurant's menu includes main dishes, breakfast, pasta, Caffe, pizzas, beverages, and cakes. Here is a breakdown of Doppio Zero's menu in Mall of Africa and other outlets, including their prices in 2024.
Doppio Zero main menu
It refers to food served as the main dish in a multi-course meal. Doppio Zero has some of the most iconic and must-try dishes, ideal for lunch or dinner meals. Explore them here.
|Item
|Price
|Pollo Limone
|R98 ($5.6)
|Calamari
|R168 ($9.5)
|Steak, Chips, & Bone Marrow
|R138 ($7.8)
|Braised Shortrib
|R188 ($10.7)
|Lamb Leg Steaks
|R190 ($10.8)
|Thai Curry
|R98 ($5.6)
|Cider Roasted Pork Belly
|R154 ($8.7)
|Pollo Involtini
|R110 ($6.2)
|Salmon Teriyaki
|R230 ($13)
|Pesce in Tempura
|R108 ($6)
Doppio Zero breakfast menu
The facility offers a range of options for your breakfast. Explore them here.
|Item
|Price
|Pronto
|R59 ($3.4)
|Doppio Breakfast
|R118 ($6.7)
|Mushroom & Bacon Scramble
|R70 ($4)
|Eggs & Oxtail
|R85 ($4.8)
|Spicy Livers
|R72 ($4.1)
|Breakfast Stack
|R80 ($4.5)
|Tortilla Bowl
|R79 ($4.5)
|Vegan Option
|R85 ($4.8)
|Eggs & Toast
|R40 ($2.3)
|Omelettes
|R52 ($3)
|Creamy Milk & Honey Oats
|R52 ($3)
|Nut Butter & Banana
|R52 ($3)
|Vegan Parfait
|R58 ($3.3)
|Omega
|R110 ($6.3)
|Eggs & Greens
|R98 ($5.6)
Doppio Zero drinks menu
The restaurant has different kinds of drinks to quench your thirst. They include;
|Item
|Price
|Monster Energy Drink
|R34.50 ($2)
|Bonaqua Water Still
|R19.08 ($1.1)
|440ml Buddy Bottle
|R22.90 ($1.3)
|Coke No Sugar Buddy 440ml
|R22.90 ($1.3)
|1.5L Coke
|R40.10 ($2.3)
|1.5L Coke No Sugar
|R40.10 ($2.3)
|Cappy
|R23.88 ($1.4)
Doppio Zero pasta menu
Pasta dishes have high proteins and help in muscle growth and development. The restaurant offers a variety, including;
|Item
|Price
|Aglio e Olio Alla Greca
|R88 ($5)
|Pasta Loco
|R98 ($5.6)
|Spaghetti Frutti di Mare
|R135 ($7.7)
|Calamari & Chorizo
|R117 ($6.6)
|Pollo al Forno
|R110 ($6.2)
|Lasagne
|R98 ($5.6)
|Cheese Tortellini
|R117 ($6.6)
|Short Rib Gnocchi
|R120 ($6.8)
Pizza menu
The restaurant has some of the best pizza flavours to explore. They include;
|Item
|Price
|Ragu Mafioso
|R76 ($4.3)
|Pazza
|R94 ($5.3)
|Pizza Salami
|R88 ($5)
|Pollo
|R90 ($5.1)
|Leo Leone
|R89 ($5)
|La Med
|R89 ($5)
|Tutti Frutti Di Mare
|R168 ($9.5)
|Peasant
|R80 ($4.5)
|Doppio
|R120 ($6.8)
|Herb & Olive Oil Focaccia
|R44 ($2.5)
|Garlic & Rosemary Focaccia
|R44 ($2.5)
|Mozzarella Focaccia
|R58 ($3.3)
|Margherita
|R58 ($3.3)
|Vegi Vegi
|R80 ($4.5)
|Bellissimo
|R89 ($5)
|Paradiso
|R72 ($4.1)
|Pizza Roma
|R80 ($4.5)
Doppio Zero soups
The facility boasts an array of soups to nourish and warm your soul. They include;
|Item
|Price
|Beef Goulash
|R95 ($5.4)
|Chicken & Veg
|R75 ($4.3)
|Minestrone
|R60 ($3.4)
|Roast Butternut
|R55 ($3.1)
Salads and bowls
You can also enjoy tasty salads and bowls after a meal to help digestion. They include;
|Menu
|Prices
|Doppio Salad
|R75 ($4.3)
|Soul Bowl
|R88 ($5)
|Salmon Poke Bowl
|R100 ($5.7)
|Haloumi & Roast Veg Salad
|R85 ($4.8)
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|R89 ($5)
Doppio Zero Dessert
You can also treat yourself to Doppio's divine desserts and bakeries after eating or whenever you prefer.
|Menu
|Price
|Nutella Crepe
|R64 ($3.6)
|Traditional Malva Pudding
|R58 ($3.3)
|Apple Crumble
|R58 ($3.3)
Burgers
The world-class restaurant also offers juicy burger recipes to satisfy your appetite. The available options include;
|Item
|Price
|Crispy Chicken Burger
|R85 ($4.8)
|The Naked Bohemian
|R114 ($6.5)
|The Earth Child
|R84 ($4.8)
|The Original
|R95 ($5.4)
|The Doppio Burger
|R115 ($6.5)
Fresh plates
Doppio Zero also prepares fresh delicacies sourced directly from the farmers. These are;
|Item
|Price
|Chunky Avo Salad
|R40 ($2.3)
|Bean Salad
|R38 ($2.2)
|Warm Greens
|R30 ($1.7)
|Roasted Sweet Potato & Walnut Salad
|R32 ($1.8)
|Hand-Cut Chips
|R25 ($1.4)
|Parmesan Mash
|R25 ($1.4)
|Roast Veg
|R35 ($2)
|Doppio Side Salad
|R30 ($1.7)
|Garden Salad
|R25 ($1.4)
|Chicken Breast
|R45 ($2.5)
|BBQ, Lemon & Za’atar Chicken Thighs
|R48 ($2.7)
|Chicken Stirfry
|R78 ($4.4)
|Rump Stirfry
|R32 ($1.8)
|Pealafal Fritters
|R56 ($3.2)
|Mediterranean Hake
|R64 ($3.6)
Vegan Food
|Item
|Price
|Above & Beyond Burger
|R148 ($8.4)
|Spaghetti Vegano
|R86 ($4.9)
|Vegan Roasted Butternut Curry
|R80 ($4.5)
|Vegiterranean Pizza
|R88 ($5)
Kids menu
The restaurant makes unique food recipes tailored for kids. Some of these kids' meals come in colourful bags or cardboard and have nutritional requirements ideal for the young ones. They include;
|Item
|Price
|Chicken Strips
|R48 ($2.7)
|Fish & Chips
|R48 ($2.7)
|Margherita Pizza
|R32 ($1.8)
|Ham & Pineapple Pizza
|R38 ($2.2)
|Chicken & Mushroom Pizza
|R38 ($2.2)
|Cheesy Chips
|R30 ($1.7)
|Mac 'n Cheese
|R40 ($2.3)
|Saucy Meatballs & Mash
|R42 ($2.4)
|Saucy Spaghetti
|R44 ($2.5)
Doppio Zero Tapas
|Item
|Price
|Tacos
|R26 ($1.5)
|Mozzarella Croquettes
|R45 ($2.5)
|Fried Haloumi
|R48 ($2.7)
|Wood-fired Toasties
|R34 ($1.9)
|Salmon & Sweet Potato Fish Cakes
|R56 ($3.2)
|Grilled Calamari
|R82 ($4.6)
|Doppio Wings
|R72 ($4.1)
|Chicken Livers
|R52 ($2.9)
Frequently asked questions
Doppio Zero has expanded to several locations in South Africa, including Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Cape Town. The restaurant blends unique European culture with African cuisine to meet customers' needs. Here are some frequently asked questions about the restaurant.
- Who owns Doppio Zero? In July 2023, South Africa's Spur Corporation acquired a 60% stake in the restaurant.
- When did the Doppio Zero start? Entrepreneurs Paul Christie and Miki Milovanovic opened the restaurant in March 2002 as a bakery and al fresco cafe in Greenside, Johannesburg.
- What does Doppio stand for? It is an Italian multiplier that means 'double' or 'twice.'
The updated Doppio Zero menu has an array of sweet and delicious foods for everyone. Whether you want a main course, vegan recipe, soups, desserts, or something for the kids, you will find something to eat and appreciate the restaurant's uniqueness.
