Doppio Zero menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)
by  Helix Odhiambo 6 min read

Doppio Zero is a popular restaurant chain in South Africa known for its broad menu. The restaurant offers delicious cuisine and a diverse drink selection. Like many other facilities, Doppio Zero's menu often changes to suit customers' needs.

Doppio Zero is a well-established restaurant in South Africa and a perfect destination for Italian and African cuisine.


If you are a fan of Mediterranean-inspired dishes, Doppio Zero is the place to visit to satisfy your appetite. The restaurant boasts a diverse and enticing menu that reflects its commitment to quality ingredients and innovative culinary creations.

The restaurant caters to those seeking delicious Italian-inspired cuisine in South Africa. It offers a warm and inviting ambience and friendly services.

Doppio Zero has several openings in South Africa, including Rosebank, which has had great reviews. The restaurant has a rating of 4.0/5 on TripAdvisor. One of their loyal customers praised their services in the comment section. The statement read;

What an amazing atmosphere, excellent service, attentive waiter, perfect recommendations and wine. DELICIOUS Italian food at its best. I will go here as often as I can. I am grateful to the lovely people of Doppio Rosebank!

Doppio Zero menu in Rosebank
You can enjoy delicious meals at Doppio Zero branches in South Africa.


Doppio Zero menu in Rosebank and other establishments of the restaurant across South Africa offer diverse food options. You can also find the facility in the Mall of Africa, Bassonia, Bedfordview, Bel Air Centre, Blue Hills, Bryanston, Castle Gate, Cradlestone Mall, Ebotse, Greenside, and Hazeldean.

The restaurant's menu includes main dishes, breakfast, pasta, Caffe, pizzas, beverages, and cakes. Here is a breakdown of Doppio Zero's menu in Mall of Africa and other outlets, including their prices in 2024.

Doppio Zero main menu

It refers to food served as the main dish in a multi-course meal. Doppio Zero has some of the most iconic and must-try dishes, ideal for lunch or dinner meals. Explore them here.

ItemPrice
Pollo LimoneR98 ($5.6)
CalamariR168 ($9.5)
Steak, Chips, & Bone MarrowR138 ($7.8)
Braised ShortribR188 ($10.7)
Lamb Leg SteaksR190 ($10.8)
Thai CurryR98 ($5.6)
Cider Roasted Pork BellyR154 ($8.7)
Pollo InvoltiniR110 ($6.2)
Salmon TeriyakiR230 ($13)
Pesce in TempuraR108 ($6)

Doppio Zero breakfast menu

The facility offers a range of options for your breakfast. Explore them here.

ItemPrice
ProntoR59 ($3.4)
Doppio BreakfastR118 ($6.7)
Mushroom & Bacon ScrambleR70 ($4)
Eggs & OxtailR85 ($4.8)
Spicy LiversR72 ($4.1)
Breakfast StackR80 ($4.5)
Tortilla BowlR79 ($4.5)
Vegan OptionR85 ($4.8)
Eggs & ToastR40 ($2.3)
OmelettesR52 ($3)
Creamy Milk & Honey OatsR52 ($3)
Nut Butter & BananaR52 ($3)
Vegan ParfaitR58 ($3.3)
OmegaR110 ($6.3)
Eggs & GreensR98 ($5.6)

Doppio Zero drinks menu

Doppio Zero drinks menu
Doppio Zero has plenty of drinks and cocktails on their menu. Photo: @Doppio Zero South Africa (modified by author)


The restaurant has different kinds of drinks to quench your thirst. They include;

ItemPrice
Monster Energy DrinkR34.50 ($2)
Bonaqua Water StillR19.08 ($1.1)
440ml Buddy BottleR22.90 ($1.3)
Coke No Sugar Buddy 440mlR22.90 ($1.3)
1.5L CokeR40.10 ($2.3)
1.5L Coke No SugarR40.10 ($2.3)
CappyR23.88 ($1.4)

Doppio Zero pasta menu

Pasta dishes have high proteins and help in muscle growth and development. The restaurant offers a variety, including;

ItemPrice
Aglio e Olio Alla GrecaR88 ($5)
Pasta LocoR98 ($5.6)
Spaghetti Frutti di MareR135 ($7.7)
Calamari & ChorizoR117 ($6.6)
Pollo al FornoR110 ($6.2)
LasagneR98 ($5.6)
Cheese TortelliniR117 ($6.6)
Short Rib GnocchiR120 ($6.8)

Pizza menu

Who owns doppio zero?
Doppio Zero's pizzas are different, each catering to customers' needs.


The restaurant has some of the best pizza flavours to explore. They include;

ItemPrice
Ragu MafiosoR76 ($4.3)
PazzaR94 ($5.3)
Pizza SalamiR88 ($5)
PolloR90 ($5.1)
Leo LeoneR89 ($5)
La MedR89 ($5)
Tutti Frutti Di MareR168 ($9.5)
PeasantR80 ($4.5)
DoppioR120 ($6.8)
Herb & Olive Oil FocacciaR44 ($2.5)
Garlic & Rosemary FocacciaR44 ($2.5)
Mozzarella FocacciaR58 ($3.3)
MargheritaR58 ($3.3)
Vegi VegiR80 ($4.5)
BellissimoR89 ($5)
ParadisoR72 ($4.1)
Pizza RomaR80 ($4.5)

Doppio Zero soups

The facility boasts an array of soups to nourish and warm your soul. They include;

ItemPrice
Beef GoulashR95 ($5.4)
Chicken & VegR75 ($4.3)
MinestroneR60 ($3.4)
Roast ButternutR55 ($3.1)

Salads and bowls

You can also enjoy tasty salads and bowls after a meal to help digestion. They include;

MenuPrices
Doppio SaladR75 ($4.3)
Soul BowlR88 ($5)
Salmon Poke BowlR100 ($5.7)
Haloumi & Roast Veg SaladR85 ($4.8)
Chicken Caesar SaladR89 ($5)

Doppio Zero Dessert

What does Doppio stand for?
Doppio Zero's menu comprises sweet and well-decorated desserts that satisfy your appetite.


You can also treat yourself to Doppio's divine desserts and bakeries after eating or whenever you prefer.

MenuPrice
Nutella CrepeR64 ($3.6)
Traditional Malva PuddingR58 ($3.3)
Apple CrumbleR58 ($3.3)

Burgers

The world-class restaurant also offers juicy burger recipes to satisfy your appetite. The available options include;

ItemPrice
Crispy Chicken BurgerR85 ($4.8)
The Naked BohemianR114 ($6.5)
The Earth ChildR84 ($4.8)
The OriginalR95 ($5.4)
The Doppio BurgerR115 ($6.5)

Fresh plates

Doppio Zero also prepares fresh delicacies sourced directly from the farmers. These are;

ItemPrice
Chunky Avo SaladR40 ($2.3)
Bean SaladR38 ($2.2)
Warm GreensR30 ($1.7)
Roasted Sweet Potato & Walnut SaladR32 ($1.8)
Hand-Cut ChipsR25 ($1.4)
Parmesan MashR25 ($1.4)
Roast VegR35 ($2)
Doppio Side SaladR30 ($1.7)
Garden SaladR25 ($1.4)
Chicken BreastR45 ($2.5)
BBQ, Lemon & Za’atar Chicken ThighsR48 ($2.7)
Chicken StirfryR78 ($4.4)
Rump StirfryR32 ($1.8)
Pealafal FrittersR56 ($3.2)
Mediterranean HakeR64 ($3.6)

Vegan Food

ItemPrice
Above & Beyond BurgerR148 ($8.4)
Spaghetti VeganoR86 ($4.9)
Vegan Roasted Butternut CurryR80 ($4.5)
Vegiterranean PizzaR88 ($5)

Kids menu

Doppio Zero kids' menu
Families can enjoy delicious moments with Doppio Zero's unique kids' menu.


The restaurant makes unique food recipes tailored for kids. Some of these kids' meals come in colourful bags or cardboard and have nutritional requirements ideal for the young ones. They include;

ItemPrice
Chicken StripsR48 ($2.7)
Fish & ChipsR48 ($2.7)
Margherita PizzaR32 ($1.8)
Ham & Pineapple PizzaR38 ($2.2)
Chicken & Mushroom PizzaR38 ($2.2)
Cheesy ChipsR30 ($1.7)
Mac 'n CheeseR40 ($2.3)
Saucy Meatballs & MashR42 ($2.4)
Saucy Spaghetti R44 ($2.5)

Doppio Zero Tapas

ItemPrice
TacosR26 ($1.5)
Mozzarella CroquettesR45 ($2.5)
Fried HaloumiR48 ($2.7)
Wood-fired ToastiesR34 ($1.9)
Salmon & Sweet Potato Fish CakesR56 ($3.2)
Grilled CalamariR82 ($4.6)
Doppio WingsR72 ($4.1)
Chicken LiversR52 ($2.9)

Frequently asked questions

Doppio Zero has expanded to several locations in South Africa, including Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Cape Town. The restaurant blends unique European culture with African cuisine to meet customers' needs. Here are some frequently asked questions about the restaurant.

  • Who owns Doppio Zero? In July 2023, South Africa's Spur Corporation acquired a 60% stake in the restaurant.
  • When did the Doppio Zero start? Entrepreneurs Paul Christie and Miki Milovanovic opened the restaurant in March 2002 as a bakery and al fresco cafe in Greenside, Johannesburg.
  • What does Doppio stand for? It is an Italian multiplier that means 'double' or 'twice.'

The updated Doppio Zero menu has an array of sweet and delicious foods for everyone. Whether you want a main course, vegan recipe, soups, desserts, or something for the kids, you will find something to eat and appreciate the restaurant's uniqueness.

