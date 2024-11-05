Therapy Restaurant menu and updated prices in SA (2024)
Western Cape-based eatery Therapy Restaurant prides itself on offering delicious cuisine that emphasises cultural roots. To complete the dining experience, you can also enjoy various delicious drinks paired with your meal. Here, we detail Therapy Restaurant's menu and updated prices in South Africa.
South African creatives Loyiso Mdebuka and Vincent Mvelase Manzini, best known by their professional monikers DJ Loyd and Sir Vincent, conceptualised the restaurant's atmosphere. They wanted to create a restaurant that gives individuals a sense of community when visiting their venue.
The eatery opened its doors to the public in September 2023 and has since impressed patrons with mouthwatering meals that blend traditional favourites with a contemporary twist. What is on Therapy Restaurant's menu as of 2024?
Therapy Restaurant's menu and prices
With everything from tasty breakfasts to hearty lunches and dinners, the eatery has something for everyone. Therapy Restaurant's rating on Dineplan averages 4.7/5 out of 647 reviews. One customer, Odette H., left a review:
I had booked an evening dinner. I had such a wonderful experience, my first time visiting Therapy Restaurant. I will definitely go again. I definitely would recommend it.
Therapy Restaurant's breakfast menu
Enjoy a mouthwatering sweet or savoury breakfast dish from the following options, which are available from 08h00 until 14h00:
|Breakfast
|Price
|Breakfast burger
|R155.00
|Bacon omelette
|R125.00
|Chef's benedict
|R145.00
|El classico (full breakfast)
|R145.00
|Savoury pancakes stack
|R135.00
|House granola (vegetarian)
|R95.00
|Fruit bowl (vegetarian)
|R85.00
|Soul full oats (vegetarian)
|R85.00
Therapy Restaurant's lunch and dinner menus
Patrons of the Cape Town restaurant can enjoy a peaceful lunch or dinner with one of the following menus:
Therapy Restaurant's bites and small plates menus
Nibble on one of the following snacks while having a drink:
|Bites
|Price
|Biltong bowl
|R175.00
|Pulled oxtail
|R99.00
|Wings session
|R125.00
|Therapy salad parcel
|R75.00
|Parmesan crisps
|R55.00
|Popcorn (lightly seasoned) (vegetarian)
|R35.00
|Popcorn (with duck fat)
|R45.00
|Popcorn (with truffle oil)
|R55.00
Keen for something with a little more substance? Try some of the small plate options:
|Small plates
|Price
|Garlic bread (vegetarian)
|R125.00
|Burrata with roasted rosa tomato (vegetarian)
|R175.00
|Arancini (vegetarian)
|R105.00
|Buttermilk-fried chicken thighs
|R165.00
|Sticky lamb ribs
|R185.00
|Grilled squid
|R150.00
|Saldanha Bay mussels
|R185.00
Therapy Restaurant’s salad and pasta menus
Enjoy the following fresh salads and flavourful pastas at the South African eatery:
|Salads
|Price
|Simple salad (vegan)
|R125.00
|Caesar salad
|R165.00
|Seasonal greens (vegetarian)
|R145.00
Pastas
|Dish
|Price
|Aglio e olio peperoncino (vegetarian)
|R125.00 (added prawns for R110.00 and chorizo for R45.00)
|Therapy bolognese
|R185.00
|Penne Alessandro
|R245.00
|Chorizo e gamberi
|R245.00
|Shellfish linguine
|R295.00
|Porcini risotto
|R225.00
|Risotto a la ‘paella’
|R310.00
|Oxtail ragu
|R245.00
|Penne nimay (vegetarian)
|R225.00
|King oyster carbonara
|R195.00
Therapy Restaurant’s main course and side menus
The culturally rich restaurant offers an array of delicious main courses and sides to accompany your meals:
|Main courses
|Price
|Norwegian salmon
|R420.00
|East Coast sole
|R385.00
|Linefish and prawns
|R355.00
|Beef rib-eye
|R365.00
|Prime beef fillet
|R325.00
|Braised beef short-rib
|R285.00
|Eight-hour pork belly
|R265.00
|Lamb loin chops
|R415.00
|Spicy chicken therapy
|R285.00
|Therapy burger
|R165.00 (add egg for R15, and bacon for R35.00)
Sides
These are the side options (all vegetarian) and their prices:
- Side simple salad: R60.00
- Roasted squash puree: R40.00
- Broccoli: R50.00
- House fries: R45.00
- Loaded fries: R65.00
- Whipped potato: R45.00
- Charred Sweet Potato: R40.00
Therapy Restaurant’s dessert menu
Finish off your fine dining experience with one of the following desserts:
|Dessert
|Price
|Baked cheesecake
|R135.00
|Lemongrass poached pear
|R110.00
|Hazelnut panna cotta
|R95.00
|A malva session
|R145.00
|Upside-down pineapple cake
|R115.00
|Seasonal berries
|R120.00
|Gelato bowl (per scoop)
|R40.00
|Sorbet bowl (per scoop)
|R35.00
Therapy Restaurant’s drinks menu
Whether it is cocktails, wine, or hot and cold drinks, you can enjoy an array of the following options, with an extensive list of wines here:
|Cocktails
|Price
|Long night
|R160.00
|Don sunrise
|R160.00
|Naked beach
|R155.00
|Alex sunrise
|R155.00
|The walker
|R175.00
|The prosperous one
|R120.00
|Shameless
|R135.00
|The antidote
|R140.00
|Cucumber mint fizz
|R120.00
|One night stand
|R130.00
|Italian apple
|R125.00
|Elderflower tonic
|R130.00
|Fuego beso
|R190.00
|Lesotho lady
|R130.00
|Bourbon sour
|R140.00
|Cherry bliss
|R165.00
|Rum punch
|R120.00
|Tropic temptation
|R135.00
|Apple martini
|R99.00
|Mango mystique
|R99.00
|Summer citrus splash
|R99.00
Where is Therapy Restaurant?
Therapy Restaurant is based in Cape Town. The full address and contact information are as follows:
- Address: 5 Park Road, Gardens, Cape Town, 8001
- Contact number: 073 740 5122
- Email address: contact@therapyrestaurant.co.za
- Website
Trading hours
You can enjoy a visit to the Cape Town eatery during the following trading hours:
- Sunday to Wednesday: 08h00 to 22h00
- Thursday to Saturday: 08h00 to 23h00
Social media profiles
You can keep up with any of Therapy Restaurant's menu specials via its social media pages, including Instagram, with 10.1K followers as of November 4, 2024. Their Facebook page has 1.4K followers as of November 4, 2024.
Therapy Restaurant's menu showcases carefully crafted cuisine, focusing on local favourite dishes with a modern twist. The menu's traditional choices with a contemporary edge are designed for all tastebuds to delight in and enjoy. The restaurant's cosy atmosphere is ideal for quality time with loved ones.
