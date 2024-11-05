Therapy Restaurant menu and updated prices in SA (2024)

Western Cape-based eatery Therapy Restaurant prides itself on offering delicious cuisine that emphasises cultural roots. To complete the dining experience, you can also enjoy various delicious drinks paired with your meal. Here, we detail Therapy Restaurant's menu and updated prices in South Africa.

Therapy Restaurant was established in September 2023. Photo: Therapy Restaurant’s Facebook page and Thomas Barwick (modified by author)

Source: UGC

South African creatives Loyiso Mdebuka and Vincent Mvelase Manzini, best known by their professional monikers DJ Loyd and Sir Vincent, conceptualised the restaurant's atmosphere. They wanted to create a restaurant that gives individuals a sense of community when visiting their venue.

The eatery opened its doors to the public in September 2023 and has since impressed patrons with mouthwatering meals that blend traditional favourites with a contemporary twist. What is on Therapy Restaurant's menu as of 2024?

Therapy Restaurant's menu and prices

With everything from tasty breakfasts to hearty lunches and dinners, the eatery has something for everyone. Therapy Restaurant's rating on Dineplan averages 4.7/5 out of 647 reviews. One customer, Odette H., left a review:

I had booked an evening dinner. I had such a wonderful experience, my first time visiting Therapy Restaurant. I will definitely go again. I definitely would recommend it.

Therapy Restaurant's breakfast menu

Enjoy a mouthwatering sweet or savoury breakfast dish from the following options, which are available from 08h00 until 14h00:

Breakfast Price Breakfast burger R155.00 Bacon omelette R125.00 Chef's benedict R145.00 El classico (full breakfast) R145.00 Savoury pancakes stack R135.00 House granola (vegetarian) R95.00 Fruit bowl (vegetarian) R85.00 Soul full oats (vegetarian) R85.00

Therapy Restaurant's lunch and dinner menus

Enjoy meals including braised beef, short rib, and fresh seafood dishes. Photo: Therapy Restaurant’s Instagram page (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Patrons of the Cape Town restaurant can enjoy a peaceful lunch or dinner with one of the following menus:

Therapy Restaurant's bites and small plates menus

Nibble on one of the following snacks while having a drink:

Bites Price Biltong bowl R175.00 Pulled oxtail R99.00 Wings session R125.00 Therapy salad parcel R75.00 Parmesan crisps R55.00 Popcorn (lightly seasoned) (vegetarian) R35.00 Popcorn (with duck fat) R45.00 Popcorn (with truffle oil) R55.00

Keen for something with a little more substance? Try some of the small plate options:

Small plates Price Garlic bread (vegetarian) R125.00 Burrata with roasted rosa tomato (vegetarian) R175.00 Arancini (vegetarian) R105.00 Buttermilk-fried chicken thighs R165.00 Sticky lamb ribs R185.00 Grilled squid R150.00 Saldanha Bay mussels R185.00

Therapy Restaurant’s salad and pasta menus

Pasta dishes at Therapy Restaurant. Photos: @TherapyRestaurant (Modified by author)

Source: UGC

Enjoy the following fresh salads and flavourful pastas at the South African eatery:

Salads Price Simple salad (vegan) R125.00 Caesar salad R165.00 Seasonal greens (vegetarian) R145.00

Pastas

Dish Price Aglio e olio peperoncino (vegetarian) R125.00 (added prawns for R110.00 and chorizo for R45.00) Therapy bolognese R185.00 Penne Alessandro R245.00 Chorizo e gamberi R245.00 Shellfish linguine R295.00 Porcini risotto R225.00 Risotto a la ‘paella’ R310.00 Oxtail ragu R245.00 Penne nimay (vegetarian) R225.00 King oyster carbonara R195.00

Therapy Restaurant’s main course and side menus

The culturally rich restaurant offers an array of delicious main courses and sides to accompany your meals:

Main courses Price Norwegian salmon R420.00 East Coast sole R385.00 Linefish and prawns R355.00 Beef rib-eye R365.00 Prime beef fillet R325.00 Braised beef short-rib R285.00 Eight-hour pork belly R265.00 Lamb loin chops R415.00 Spicy chicken therapy R285.00 Therapy burger R165.00 (add egg for R15, and bacon for R35.00)

Sides

These are the side options (all vegetarian) and their prices:

Side simple salad: R60.00

Roasted squash puree: R40.00

Broccoli: R50.00

House fries: R45.00

Loaded fries: R65.00

Whipped potato: R45.00

Charred Sweet Potato: R40.00

The prime beef fillet is a signature dish. Photo: Therapy Restaurant’s Instagram page and recep-bg (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Therapy Restaurant’s dessert menu

Finish off your fine dining experience with one of the following desserts:

Dessert Price Baked cheesecake R135.00 Lemongrass poached pear R110.00 Hazelnut panna cotta R95.00 A malva session R145.00 Upside-down pineapple cake R115.00 Seasonal berries R120.00 Gelato bowl (per scoop) R40.00 Sorbet bowl (per scoop) R35.00

Therapy Restaurant’s drinks menu

Therapy Restaurant's cocktails. Photos: @TherapyRestaurant (Modified by author)

Source: UGC

Whether it is cocktails, wine, or hot and cold drinks, you can enjoy an array of the following options, with an extensive list of wines here:

Cocktails Price Long night R160.00 Don sunrise R160.00 Naked beach R155.00 Alex sunrise R155.00 The walker R175.00 The prosperous one R120.00 Shameless R135.00 The antidote R140.00 Cucumber mint fizz R120.00 One night stand R130.00 Italian apple R125.00 Elderflower tonic R130.00 Fuego beso R190.00 Lesotho lady R130.00 Bourbon sour R140.00 Cherry bliss R165.00 Rum punch R120.00 Tropic temptation R135.00 Apple martini R99.00 Mango mystique R99.00 Summer citrus splash R99.00

Where is Therapy Restaurant?

Therapy Restaurant is based in Cape Town. The full address and contact information are as follows:

Address: 5 Park Road, Gardens, Cape Town, 8001

5 Park Road, Gardens, Cape Town, 8001 Contact number: 073 740 5122

073 740 5122 Email address: contact@therapyrestaurant.co.za

contact@therapyrestaurant.co.za Website

Trading hours

You can enjoy a visit to the Cape Town eatery during the following trading hours:

Sunday to Wednesday: 08h00 to 22h00

08h00 to 22h00 Thursday to Saturday: 08h00 to 23h00

Social media profiles

You can keep up with any of Therapy Restaurant's menu specials via its social media pages, including Instagram, with 10.1K followers as of November 4, 2024. Their Facebook page has 1.4K followers as of November 4, 2024.

Therapy Restaurant's menu showcases carefully crafted cuisine, focusing on local favourite dishes with a modern twist. The menu's traditional choices with a contemporary edge are designed for all tastebuds to delight in and enjoy. The restaurant's cosy atmosphere is ideal for quality time with loved ones.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: Iyanas Restaurant menu and latest prices in South Africa

Briefly.co.za wrote an article about Iyanas Restaurant in the heart of Durban. The restaurant offers patrons beloved South African and international dishes for all to enjoy.

What tasty dishes are on Iyanas Restaurant's menu? Read on for the whole menu and the latest prices for Iyanas restaurants in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News