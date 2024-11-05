Global site navigation

Therapy Restaurant menu and updated prices in SA (2024)
Services

Therapy Restaurant menu and updated prices in SA (2024)

by  Justine De Lange 5 min read

Western Cape-based eatery Therapy Restaurant prides itself on offering delicious cuisine that emphasises cultural roots. To complete the dining experience, you can also enjoy various delicious drinks paired with your meal. Here, we detail Therapy Restaurant's menu and updated prices in South Africa.

Therapy Restaurant Cape Town
Therapy Restaurant was established in September 2023. Photo: Therapy Restaurant’s Facebook page and Thomas Barwick (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

South African creatives Loyiso Mdebuka and Vincent Mvelase Manzini, best known by their professional monikers DJ Loyd and Sir Vincent, conceptualised the restaurant's atmosphere. They wanted to create a restaurant that gives individuals a sense of community when visiting their venue.

The eatery opened its doors to the public in September 2023 and has since impressed patrons with mouthwatering meals that blend traditional favourites with a contemporary twist. What is on Therapy Restaurant's menu as of 2024?

Therapy Restaurant's menu and prices

With everything from tasty breakfasts to hearty lunches and dinners, the eatery has something for everyone. Therapy Restaurant's rating on Dineplan averages 4.7/5 out of 647 reviews. One customer, Odette H., left a review:

Read also

TEMPO Luxury Restaurant menu and latest prices in SA (2024)

I had booked an evening dinner. I had such a wonderful experience, my first time visiting Therapy Restaurant. I will definitely go again. I definitely would recommend it.

Therapy Restaurant's breakfast menu

Enjoy a mouthwatering sweet or savoury breakfast dish from the following options, which are available from 08h00 until 14h00:

BreakfastPrice
Breakfast burgerR155.00
Bacon omeletteR125.00
Chef's benedictR145.00
El classico (full breakfast)R145.00
Savoury pancakes stackR135.00
House granola (vegetarian)R95.00
Fruit bowl (vegetarian)R85.00
Soul full oats (vegetarian)R85.00

Therapy Restaurant's lunch and dinner menus

food menu list in restaurant
Enjoy meals including braised beef, short rib, and fresh seafood dishes. Photo: Therapy Restaurant’s Instagram page (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Patrons of the Cape Town restaurant can enjoy a peaceful lunch or dinner with one of the following menus:

Therapy Restaurant's bites and small plates menus

Nibble on one of the following snacks while having a drink:

BitesPrice
Biltong bowlR175.00
Pulled oxtailR99.00
Wings sessionR125.00
Therapy salad parcelR75.00
Parmesan crispsR55.00
Popcorn (lightly seasoned) (vegetarian)R35.00
Popcorn (with duck fat)R45.00
Popcorn (with truffle oil)R55.00

Read also

Iyanas Restaurant menu and latest prices in South Africa (2024)

Keen for something with a little more substance? Try some of the small plate options:

Small platesPrice
Garlic bread (vegetarian)R125.00
Burrata with roasted rosa tomato (vegetarian)R175.00
Arancini (vegetarian)R105.00
Buttermilk-fried chicken thighsR165.00
Sticky lamb ribsR185.00
Grilled squidR150.00
Saldanha Bay musselsR185.00

Therapy Restaurant’s salad and pasta menus

Therapy Restaurants menu
Pasta dishes at Therapy Restaurant. Photos: @TherapyRestaurant (Modified by author)
Source: UGC

Enjoy the following fresh salads and flavourful pastas at the South African eatery:

SaladsPrice
Simple salad (vegan)R125.00
Caesar saladR165.00
Seasonal greens (vegetarian)R145.00

Pastas

DishPrice
Aglio e olio peperoncino (vegetarian)R125.00 (added prawns for R110.00 and chorizo for R45.00)
Therapy bologneseR185.00
Penne AlessandroR245.00
Chorizo e gamberiR245.00
Shellfish linguineR295.00
Porcini risottoR225.00
Risotto a la ‘paella’R310.00
Oxtail raguR245.00
Penne nimay (vegetarian)R225.00
King oyster carbonaraR195.00

Therapy Restaurant’s main course and side menus

The culturally rich restaurant offers an array of delicious main courses and sides to accompany your meals:

Read also

Kloof Street House menu and latest prices in South Africa (2024)

Main coursesPrice
Norwegian salmonR420.00
East Coast soleR385.00
Linefish and prawnsR355.00
Beef rib-eyeR365.00
Prime beef filletR325.00
Braised beef short-ribR285.00
Eight-hour pork bellyR265.00
Lamb loin chopsR415.00
Spicy chicken therapyR285.00
Therapy burgerR165.00 (add egg for R15, and bacon for R35.00)

Sides

These are the side options (all vegetarian) and their prices:

  • Side simple salad: R60.00
  • Roasted squash puree: R40.00
  • Broccoli: R50.00
  • House fries: R45.00
  • Loaded fries: R65.00
  • Whipped potato: R45.00
  • Charred Sweet Potato: R40.00
Therapy Restaurant’s main course menu
The prime beef fillet is a signature dish. Photo: Therapy Restaurant’s Instagram page and recep-bg (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Therapy Restaurant’s dessert menu

Finish off your fine dining experience with one of the following desserts:

DessertPrice
Baked cheesecakeR135.00
Lemongrass poached pearR110.00
Hazelnut panna cottaR95.00
A malva sessionR145.00
Upside-down pineapple cakeR115.00
Seasonal berriesR120.00
Gelato bowl (per scoop)R40.00
Sorbet bowl (per scoop)R35.00

Therapy Restaurant’s drinks menu

Therapy Restaurant drinks menu
Therapy Restaurant's cocktails. Photos: @TherapyRestaurant (Modified by author)
Source: UGC

Whether it is cocktails, wine, or hot and cold drinks, you can enjoy an array of the following options, with an extensive list of wines here:

Read also

Doppio Zero menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

CocktailsPrice
Long nightR160.00
Don sunriseR160.00
Naked beachR155.00
Alex sunriseR155.00
The walkerR175.00
The prosperous oneR120.00
ShamelessR135.00
The antidoteR140.00
Cucumber mint fizzR120.00
One night standR130.00
Italian appleR125.00
Elderflower tonicR130.00
Fuego besoR190.00
Lesotho ladyR130.00
Bourbon sourR140.00
Cherry blissR165.00
Rum punchR120.00
Tropic temptationR135.00
Apple martiniR99.00
Mango mystiqueR99.00
Summer citrus splashR99.00

Where is Therapy Restaurant?

Therapy Restaurant is based in Cape Town. The full address and contact information are as follows:

  • Address: 5 Park Road, Gardens, Cape Town, 8001
  • Contact number: 073 740 5122
  • Email address: contact@therapyrestaurant.co.za
  • Website

Trading hours

You can enjoy a visit to the Cape Town eatery during the following trading hours:

  • Sunday to Wednesday: 08h00 to 22h00
  • Thursday to Saturday: 08h00 to 23h00

Social media profiles

You can keep up with any of Therapy Restaurant's menu specials via its social media pages, including Instagram, with 10.1K followers as of November 4, 2024. Their Facebook page has 1.4K followers as of November 4, 2024.

Read also

Seattle Coffee menu and updated prices in South Africa (2024)

Therapy Restaurant's menu showcases carefully crafted cuisine, focusing on local favourite dishes with a modern twist. The menu's traditional choices with a contemporary edge are designed for all tastebuds to delight in and enjoy. The restaurant's cosy atmosphere is ideal for quality time with loved ones.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: Iyanas Restaurant menu and latest prices in South Africa

Briefly.co.za wrote an article about Iyanas Restaurant in the heart of Durban. The restaurant offers patrons beloved South African and international dishes for all to enjoy.

What tasty dishes are on Iyanas Restaurant's menu? Read on for the whole menu and the latest prices for Iyanas restaurants in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Justine De Lange avatar

Justine De Lange (Lifestyle writer) Justine De Lange has over 6 years of experience in lifestyle, corporate and freelance writing. She started at Now Media for their lifestyle publication 'Let's Go', then joined 'travSIM' and 'Metavaro'. She now writes for Briefly News as a content writer, working with beats such as studies, services, business tips, and celebrity biographies (joined in 2022). In 2023, Justine finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. You can contact her directly via JustinedeLange14@gmail.com.

Tags:
Hot: