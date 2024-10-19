Zai Restaurant menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)
The Zai Restaurant menu features a delightful array of dishes, making it the perfect spot for brunch lovers. Each dish celebrates Argentinian flavour, showcasing the restaurant's commitment to quality and authenticity.
The Zai Restaurant menu is a delightful fusion of Argentinian and Durban cuisines, offering something for everyone. From the renowned Zai Mixed Burger to vibrant vegetarian options, every palate is catered to.
Zai Restaurant menu and prices
The Zai Restaurant menu is thoughtfully curated, blending authentic Argentinian flavours with local Durban influences. The restaurant has a rating of 4.5/5 on Dineplan. One of their satisfied customers left a review:
The food was great, prices were reasonable and great ambience.
Zai Restaurant's breakfast menu
Breakfast at Zai is another highlight, with an extensive buffet that draws crowds every other day from 8 am to 12 pm. Diners can enjoy a variety of hot and cold options, including eggs benedict and shakshouka, all crafted from fresh, locally sourced ingredients;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|English Breakfast
|2 - eggs, any style, streaky bacon, mushrooms, tomato, and toast.
|R45
|Continental breakfast
|Available strictly from Friday - Sunday or on request for tables of 15 or more.
|R200
|Bottomless mimosa
|It consists of freshly baked pastries, assorted cereals, tea, coffee, and juice. You can also order eggs, bacon, and baked beans.
|R250
|Zai breakfast
|Two eggs, bacon, pork sausages, grilled mushrooms, and toast of your choice.
|R95
|Breakfast wrap
|Scrambled egg, bacon, cherry tomatoes, Feta, spinach and avocado.
|R75
|Zai sandwiches
|Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avo, and capers on a bagel.
|R65
|Muesli
|Served with plain yoghurt.
|R45
|French toast
|Served with Maple Glazed Bacon.
|R75
|Salmon ciabatta
|Smoked salmon trout and scrambled egg on ciabatta with chives.
|R65
|Zai benedict
|Two poached eggs on an English muffin with bacon, topped with Spicy Hollandaise sauce and rocket.
|R75
|Fresh fruit salad
|Muesli, fresh fruits, plain yoghurt drizzled with a little honey.
|R45
|Shakshouka
|2 poached eggs in a spicy tomato sauce, beef strips, Mozzarella Cheese on Garlic & Herb ciabatta.
|R105
Extras
As part of their breakfast menu, Zai Restaurant offers some extra options from which you can choose. They include;
|Item
|Price
|Chips
|R35
|Baked beans
|R15
|Avo
|R25
|Beef/pork sausage
|R20
|Bacon
|R15
|Toast
|R10
|Mushrooms
|R15
|Egg
|R10
Entradas/starters
The Zai Restaurant starter menu has a variety of options. Here is a breakdown of their iconic Entradas menu;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Chicken livers
|Pan-fried chicken livers in a spicy, creamy sauce served with ciabatta.
|R85
|Creamy mussels
|Creamy white wine mussels served with toasted ciabatta.
|R85
|Zai meatballs
|Slow-cooked pure beef meatballs in a Napolitano sauce, served with toasted bread.
|R85
|Chimichurri chicken wings
|Served either peri-peri with chimichurri.
|R85
|Lamb's rib lets
|Grilled lamb ribs with parsley and garlic, served with a chilli sauce.
|R120
|South coast oysters
|Fresh wild oysters off the coast of Scottsburg served 6 per portion.
|R200
Ensalada/salads
Are you in the mood for dining light? Worry no more, as Zai Restaurant has got you covered with their freshly prepared salads;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Chicken cous salad
|Grilled chicken breasts, cucumber, couscous, cherry tomatoes, and fresh parsley.
|R135
|Greek salad
|Olives, Feta, mixed greens, onions and cucumber.Add chicken.
|R125
|Smoked salmon salad
|Smoked salmon, avo, feta cream cheese, cherry tomatoes and cucumber.
|R135
Carne/ meat
The iconic South African restaurant offers several delicious meat menus reserved with optional sides like rice, chips, mash, or vegetables. The carne menu has the following options;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Beef fillet risotto
|Beef fillet medallions served on a bed of creamy mushroom risotto.
|R310
|Lamb shank
|Smoked lamb shank is slowly roasted for 4-5 hours until the meat is soft and falls off the bone.
|R325
|Costeleta (T-bone)
|500g T-bone, dry aged with a generous amount of fat, combining sirloin & fillet all in one steak.
|R255
|Rabo de toro (oxtail)
|Oxtail stew is slowly cooked and served with jasmine rice or rosemary mashed potatoes.
|R305
|Rib eye on the bone
|Savour Juicy and tender 500g 31-day dry-aged rib-eye on the bone.
|R310
|Signature tomahawk
|Bone marrow compound butter. Served with mushroom sauce.
|R495
|Cordero (lamb chops)
|450g lamb loin chops, served with a side of your choice.
|R265
|Meat platter
|4 chicken wings, loin lamb chops, 500g pork ribs, 2 chicken pinches and sirloin steak in medallion. All are served with two sides.
|R900
|Mixed espetada
|Beef and chicken kebabs served with a side of your choice.
|R195
|Lomo (beef fillet)
|300g fillet steak, very tender and lean cut, flambeed with brandy and compound butter.
|R255
|Bife de chorizo(sirloin steak)
|Sirloin steak, juicy with a robust flavour.
|R205
|Carne Argentina (meat pizza)
|Tenderised sirloin topped with mozzarella cheese, chorizo, and ham.
|R250
|Espetada
|Beef fillet kebabs served with a side of choice.
|R195
|Asado (beef short-rib)
|400g Short beef ribs have a vibrant flavour and an addictive crisp.
|R265
|Cerdo (pork ribs)
|Loin pork ribs with sticky barbeque marinade, served with chips.
|500g-R2701KG-R350
|Pork belly
|300g Crispy Pork Belly with cauliflower puree, rum and orange glazed, and baby carrots or veg medley.
|R265
Mariscos - seafood
Elevate your seafood experience with their expertly prepared seafood dishes. Zai Restaurant's seafood menu options include;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Calamares grilladdo (calamari)
|Grilled and fried calamari served with a side of your choice.
|R195
|Seafood platter (1)
|Enjoy three king prawns and calamari.
|R395
|Stuffed whole fish platter
|Stuffed whole fish is served with 8 king prawns, fried calamari, creamy mussels, and two sides of your choice.
|R1250
|Camarones Diablo (prawns)
|8 king-sized prawns chargrilled with a choice of peri-peri, lemon butter, or Cajun spice.
|R290
|Seafood paella
|Saffron-spiced savoury rice done with mussels, calamari, and prawns.
|R300
|Seafood platter (4)
|Grilled calamari, fried calamari, grilled prawns, mussels, and two grilled swordfish served with two sides of your choice.
|R800
|Stuffed whole fish
|Smoked fresh whole fish stuffed with peppadews, red onions, peppers, coriander, and asparagus and seasoned with chimichurri.
|1kg-R4651.5kg-R4902kg-R525
|Kingklips
|Chef's catch of the day served with a side of your choice.
|R285
|Seared salmon
|-
|R255
Hamburguesas
Experience the Argentinian dining experience at Zai Restaurant with their beloved hamburger menu;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Chicken burger
|Enjoy grilled tender and juicy chicken breast, Avo, tomato, onions, pickles, and cheddar cheese.
|R145
|Zai mixed house burger
|200g beef patty, chicken fillet, roasted egg, bacon, and cheese served with chips.
|R190
|Village wrap
|Crispy chicken fillet, avocado, pepper dews, sauteed onions, tomato, feta cheese, and the village sauce. Served with chips.
|R155
|Steak O/ Cheeseburger
|200g pure beef burger patty topped with provolone cheese and bacon, red wine onion glazed
|R145
|Zai house burger
|Doubled beef party, roasted egg, bacon, and cheese, served with chips.
|R195
Sushi menu
Zai Restaurant's sushi menu comprises different sushi options. These include;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Deep-fried futo maki (6)
|Deep-fried prawns, tuna, salmon, cream cheese, avocado, and sushi rice.
|R220
|The zai sushi platter
|3 salmon California rolls, 3 pink roses, 3 tuna crunch, 3 prawn bombs, handrail.
|R305
|Vegetarian sushi (8)
|Sushi rice, seaweed, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese, pickled ginger and wasabi.
|R90
|Salmon California roll (8)
|Sushi rice, seaweed, salmon, avocado, ginger, and wasabi.
|R150
|Salmon fashion sandwich (8)
|Sushi rice, seaweed, salmon, cream cheese, pickled ginger, wasabi.
|R125
|Tiger Roll (8)
|Prawn and avocado maki with wasabi, ginger, and home-made aioli.
|R195
|Tuna crunch (6)
|Fresh tuna, seaweed, cream chees, avocado, crumbled and deep-fried, served with pickled ginger, wasabi and home-made aioli.
|R165
|Prawn bomb (6)
|Crispy cajun rice topped with finely chopped prawns in mayo and caviar.
|R265
Pastas
Zai Restaurant's menu and prices for their pasta dishes are as follows;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Seafood ravioli (8)
|Pocket pasta served with finely chopped prawns, calamari, and kingklip. Done in a ca jun creamy tomato base.
|R235
|Salmon teriyaki
|Salmon teriyaki with spaghetti stir fry, mushrooms, and peppers.
|R275
|Prawn pasta
|Creamy and spicy garlic prawns.
|R265
|Vegan paella
|Saffron-spiced savoury rice is served with seasonal vegetables, pepper dews, and mushrooms, with a hint of chilli and garlic.
|R145
|Pollo pesto
|Pan-fried chicken breast with crispy bacon, basil pesto, and Grana Padano.
|R185
|Vegetariana
|Mushrooms, green and yellow peppers, a hint of chilli, garlic, parmesan, cream, and a dash of Napolitano.
|R135
|Seafood pasta
|Creamy-based pasta is made with mussels, prawns, calamari, and prawns.
|R305
|House lasagna
|Beef mince, bacon, mushrooms, bechamel and three cheese.
|R185
Dolce - desserts
No dining experience is complete without dessert. And what better way to end your dining experience than with the following delightful dessert menu variety;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Tiramisu
|Mascarpone cheese, kahlua liquor and bordeaux biscuit.
|R85
|Chocolate brownie
|Served with vanilla ice cream.
|R85
|Cake of the day
|Enquire with your server for the chef's cake of the day.
|R95
|Cheesecake
|Chef's signature cheesecake: Please enquire with the waiter about the cheesecake of the day.
|R95
|Malva pudding
|Cape malva pudding served with warm custard or ice cream.
|R75
What type of cuisine does Zai Restaurant in Durban specialise in?
Zai Restaurant in Durban specialises in authentic Argentinian cuisine combined with Durban cuisine. This combination creates a unique dining experience that blends traditional Argentinian flavours with local influences.
Where is Zai Restaurant located?
Zai Restaurant is at 50 Campbell Ave, Morningside, Durban, 4001, South Africa. It is situated near the periphery of Florida Road, making it a notable dining spot.
They can also be contacted via their official Facebook page, which has a 96% recommendation out of 23 reviews (as of October 2024). Their other contacts are;
- Phone: 031 309 1422
- Email: dave@zaidurban.co.za
- Website: zaidurban.co.za
Who is the owner of Zai Restaurant?
David Hwangwa owns and operates Zai Restaurant in Durban. He is also the Group Chief Operator.
Above is the Zai Restaurant's menu and prices. The restaurant continues elevating Durban's culinary scene with its unique blend of flavours and commitment to quality. Whether savouring a hearty breakfast or indulging in a sumptuous dinner, the diverse offerings ensure a satisfying experience for all guests.
