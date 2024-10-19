Zai Restaurant menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

The Zai Restaurant menu features a delightful array of dishes, making it the perfect spot for brunch lovers. Each dish celebrates Argentinian flavour, showcasing the restaurant's commitment to quality and authenticity.

Zai Restaurant is an authentic Argentinian grill-house specialising mainly in marbled meats with a fusion of Durban cuisine.

The Zai Restaurant menu is a delightful fusion of Argentinian and Durban cuisines, offering something for everyone. From the renowned Zai Mixed Burger to vibrant vegetarian options, every palate is catered to.

Zai Restaurant menu and prices

The Zai Restaurant menu is thoughtfully curated, blending authentic Argentinian flavours with local Durban influences. The restaurant has a rating of 4.5/5 on Dineplan. One of their satisfied customers left a review:

The food was great, prices were reasonable and great ambience.

Zai Restaurant's breakfast menu

At Zai, each dish celebrates flavour, showcasing the restaurant's commitment to quality and authenticity.

Breakfast at Zai is another highlight, with an extensive buffet that draws crowds every other day from 8 am to 12 pm. Diners can enjoy a variety of hot and cold options, including eggs benedict and shakshouka, all crafted from fresh, locally sourced ingredients;

Item Description Price English Breakfast 2 - eggs, any style, streaky bacon, mushrooms, tomato, and toast. R45 Continental breakfast Available strictly from Friday - Sunday or on request for tables of 15 or more. R200 Bottomless mimosa It consists of freshly baked pastries, assorted cereals, tea, coffee, and juice. You can also order eggs, bacon, and baked beans. R250 Zai breakfast Two eggs, bacon, pork sausages, grilled mushrooms, and toast of your choice. R95 Breakfast wrap Scrambled egg, bacon, cherry tomatoes, Feta, spinach and avocado. R75 Zai sandwiches Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avo, and capers on a bagel. R65 Muesli Served with plain yoghurt. R45 French toast Served with Maple Glazed Bacon. R75 Salmon ciabatta Smoked salmon trout and scrambled egg on ciabatta with chives. R65 Zai benedict Two poached eggs on an English muffin with bacon, topped with Spicy Hollandaise sauce and rocket. R75 Fresh fruit salad Muesli, fresh fruits, plain yoghurt drizzled with a little honey. R45 Shakshouka 2 poached eggs in a spicy tomato sauce, beef strips, Mozzarella Cheese on Garlic & Herb ciabatta. R105

Extras

As part of their breakfast menu, Zai Restaurant offers some extra options from which you can choose. They include;

Item Price Chips R35 Baked beans R15 Avo R25 Beef/pork sausage R20 Bacon R15 Toast R10 Mushrooms R15 Egg R10

Entradas/starters

Zai is a culmination of true of flavour and a truly unique fine dining experience.

The Zai Restaurant starter menu has a variety of options. Here is a breakdown of their iconic Entradas menu;

Item Description Price Chicken livers Pan-fried chicken livers in a spicy, creamy sauce served with ciabatta. R85 Creamy mussels Creamy white wine mussels served with toasted ciabatta. R85 Zai meatballs Slow-cooked pure beef meatballs in a Napolitano sauce, served with toasted bread. R85 Chimichurri chicken wings Served either peri-peri with chimichurri. R85 Lamb's rib lets Grilled lamb ribs with parsley and garlic, served with a chilli sauce. R120 South coast oysters Fresh wild oysters off the coast of Scottsburg served 6 per portion. R200

Ensalada/salads

Are you in the mood for dining light? Worry no more, as Zai Restaurant has got you covered with their freshly prepared salads;

Item Description Price Chicken cous salad Grilled chicken breasts, cucumber, couscous, cherry tomatoes, and fresh parsley. R135 Greek salad Olives, Feta, mixed greens, onions and cucumber. Add chicken. R125 Smoked salmon salad Smoked salmon, avo, feta cream cheese, cherry tomatoes and cucumber. R135

Carne/ meat

Zai meat is mostly prepared on the Santa Marina grill over wood fire and charcoal.

The iconic South African restaurant offers several delicious meat menus reserved with optional sides like rice, chips, mash, or vegetables. The carne menu has the following options;

Item Description Price Beef fillet risotto Beef fillet medallions served on a bed of creamy mushroom risotto. R310 Lamb shank Smoked lamb shank is slowly roasted for 4-5 hours until the meat is soft and falls off the bone. R325 Costeleta (T-bone) 500g T-bone, dry aged with a generous amount of fat, combining sirloin & fillet all in one steak. R255 Rabo de toro (oxtail) Oxtail stew is slowly cooked and served with jasmine rice or rosemary mashed potatoes. R305 Rib eye on the bone Savour Juicy and tender 500g 31-day dry-aged rib-eye on the bone. R310 Signature tomahawk Bone marrow compound butter. Served with mushroom sauce. R495 Cordero (lamb chops) 450g lamb loin chops, served with a side of your choice. R265 Meat platter 4 chicken wings, loin lamb chops, 500g pork ribs, 2 chicken pinches and sirloin steak in medallion. All are served with two sides. R900 Mixed espetada Beef and chicken kebabs served with a side of your choice. R195 Lomo (beef fillet) 300g fillet steak, very tender and lean cut, flambeed with brandy and compound butter. R255 Bife de chorizo(sirloin steak) Sirloin steak, juicy with a robust flavour. R205 Carne Argentina (meat pizza) Tenderised sirloin topped with mozzarella cheese, chorizo, and ham. R250 Espetada Beef fillet kebabs served with a side of choice. R195 Asado (beef short-rib) 400g Short beef ribs have a vibrant flavour and an addictive crisp. R265 Cerdo (pork ribs) Loin pork ribs with sticky barbeque marinade, served with chips. 500g-R270 1KG-R350 Pork belly 300g Crispy Pork Belly with cauliflower puree, rum and orange glazed, and baby carrots or veg medley. R265

Mariscos - seafood

Zai Restaurant is a premier dining destination in Durban thanks to its exceptional menu and inviting atmosphere.

Elevate your seafood experience with their expertly prepared seafood dishes. Zai Restaurant's seafood menu options include;

Item Description Price Calamares grilladdo (calamari) Grilled and fried calamari served with a side of your choice. R195 Seafood platter (1) Enjoy three king prawns and calamari. R395 Stuffed whole fish platter Stuffed whole fish is served with 8 king prawns, fried calamari, creamy mussels, and two sides of your choice. R1250 Camarones Diablo (prawns) 8 king-sized prawns chargrilled with a choice of peri-peri, lemon butter, or Cajun spice. R290 Seafood paella Saffron-spiced savoury rice done with mussels, calamari, and prawns. R300 Seafood platter (4) Grilled calamari, fried calamari, grilled prawns, mussels, and two grilled swordfish served with two sides of your choice. R800 Stuffed whole fish Smoked fresh whole fish stuffed with peppadews, red onions, peppers, coriander, and asparagus and seasoned with chimichurri. 1kg-R465 1.5kg-R490 2kg-R525 Kingklips Chef's catch of the day served with a side of your choice. R285 Seared salmon - R255

Hamburguesas

Experience the Argentinian dining experience at Zai Restaurant with their beloved hamburger menu;

Item Description Price Chicken burger Enjoy grilled tender and juicy chicken breast, Avo, tomato, onions, pickles, and cheddar cheese. R145 Zai mixed house burger 200g beef patty, chicken fillet, roasted egg, bacon, and cheese served with chips. R190 Village wrap Crispy chicken fillet, avocado, pepper dews, sauteed onions, tomato, feta cheese, and the village sauce. Served with chips. R155 Steak O/ Cheeseburger 200g pure beef burger patty topped with provolone cheese and bacon, red wine onion glazed R145 Zai house burger Doubled beef party, roasted egg, bacon, and cheese, served with chips. R195

Sushi menu

Sushi menu.

Zai Restaurant's sushi menu comprises different sushi options. These include;

Item Description Price Deep-fried futo maki (6) Deep-fried prawns, tuna, salmon, cream cheese, avocado, and sushi rice. R220 The zai sushi platter 3 salmon California rolls, 3 pink roses, 3 tuna crunch, 3 prawn bombs, handrail. R305 Vegetarian sushi (8) Sushi rice, seaweed, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese, pickled ginger and wasabi. R90 Salmon California roll (8) Sushi rice, seaweed, salmon, avocado, ginger, and wasabi. R150 Salmon fashion sandwich (8) Sushi rice, seaweed, salmon, cream cheese, pickled ginger, wasabi. R125 Tiger Roll (8) Prawn and avocado maki with wasabi, ginger, and home-made aioli. R195 Tuna crunch (6) Fresh tuna, seaweed, cream chees, avocado, crumbled and deep-fried, served with pickled ginger, wasabi and home-made aioli. R165 Prawn bomb (6) Crispy cajun rice topped with finely chopped prawns in mayo and caviar. R265

Pastas

Zai Restaurant's menu and prices for their pasta dishes are as follows;

Item Description Price Seafood ravioli (8) Pocket pasta served with finely chopped prawns, calamari, and kingklip. Done in a ca jun creamy tomato base. R235 Salmon teriyaki Salmon teriyaki with spaghetti stir fry, mushrooms, and peppers. R275 Prawn pasta Creamy and spicy garlic prawns. R265 Vegan paella Saffron-spiced savoury rice is served with seasonal vegetables, pepper dews, and mushrooms, with a hint of chilli and garlic. R145 Pollo pesto Pan-fried chicken breast with crispy bacon, basil pesto, and Grana Padano. R185 Vegetariana Mushrooms, green and yellow peppers, a hint of chilli, garlic, parmesan, cream, and a dash of Napolitano. R135 Seafood pasta Creamy-based pasta is made with mussels, prawns, calamari, and prawns. R305 House lasagna Beef mince, bacon, mushrooms, bechamel and three cheese. R185

Dolce - desserts

Enjoy easy chocolate self-saucing pudding to kid-friendly jelly slices.

No dining experience is complete without dessert. And what better way to end your dining experience than with the following delightful dessert menu variety;

Item Description Price Tiramisu Mascarpone cheese, kahlua liquor and bordeaux biscuit. R85 Chocolate brownie Served with vanilla ice cream. R85 Cake of the day Enquire with your server for the chef's cake of the day. R95 Cheesecake Chef's signature cheesecake: Please enquire with the waiter about the cheesecake of the day. R95 Malva pudding Cape malva pudding served with warm custard or ice cream. R75

Every meal at Zai is not complete without a drink of your choice.

What type of cuisine does Zai Restaurant in Durban specialise in?

Zai Restaurant in Durban specialises in authentic Argentinian cuisine combined with Durban cuisine. This combination creates a unique dining experience that blends traditional Argentinian flavours with local influences.

Where is Zai Restaurant located?

Zai Restaurant is at 50 Campbell Ave, Morningside, Durban, 4001, South Africa. It is situated near the periphery of Florida Road, making it a notable dining spot.

They can also be contacted via their official Facebook page, which has a 96% recommendation out of 23 reviews (as of October 2024).﻿ Their other contacts are;

Phone : 031 309 1422

: 031 309 1422 Email: dave@zaidurban.co.za

dave@zaidurban.co.za Website: zaidurban.co.za

Who is the owner of Zai Restaurant?

David Hwangwa owns and operates Zai Restaurant in Durban. He is also the Group Chief Operator.

Above is the Zai Restaurant's menu and prices. The restaurant continues elevating Durban's culinary scene with its unique blend of flavours and commitment to quality. Whether savouring a hearty breakfast or indulging in a sumptuous dinner, the diverse offerings ensure a satisfying experience for all guests.

