Global site navigation

Simply Asia menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)
Services

Simply Asia menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

by  Bennett Yates 9 min read

Simply Asia Thai Food & Noodle Bar has become a culinary beacon for Thai food enthusiasts in South Africa. Its enticing menu showcases the vibrant flavours of authentic Thai cuisine. Discover some of the delicious items on the Simply Asia menu.

Simply Asia menu
Simply Asia stands out as a beloved destination for lovers of authentic Thai cuisine. Photo: @simplyasia on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

TABLE OF CONTENTS

The Simply Asia menu offers an irresistible blend of classic authentic Thai favourites and adventurous new cuisines. With dishes like Pad Thai, Green Curry, and various vegetarian dishes, each plate is crafted precisely, using the freshest ingredients and traditional cooking techniques that reflect the heart of Thailand's culinary heritage.

Simply Asia menu and prices in South Africa in 2024

Simply Asia offers exciting and tantalising meals, including popular foods such as Sushi, noodles and iconic Thai specials. The restaurant has a rating of 4/0 on TripAdvisor. One of their satisfied customers left a review on TripAdvisor:

We were just craving asian food and this hit the spot. We ordered the Pad Thai and Fried rice and it was wonderful. Cooking felt slow even though they didn't seem very busy but I enjoyed my meal!

Read also

Mustang Sally's menu and updated prices in South Africa (2024)

Simply Asia starters menu

The Simply Asia Starters menu has a variety of options. Below is a detailed breakdown of the menu, including the Simply Asia dumplings prices;

ItemDescription Prices
Vegetable spring rollsVegetables served with a sweet and sticky plum sauce.R46
Sweet corn cakesEnjoy chewy clusters of sweet corn served with sweet chilli sauce R43
Duck-filled bunA steamed bun with savoury duck filling.R28
6-piece combo platterIt combines vegetable spring rolls, chicken spring rolls and chewy sweet corn cakes.R65
Chicken and prawn steamed dumplingsThree pastry-wrapped chicken and prawn-based dumplings, flavoured.R79
Duck spring rollsIt is filled with roasted duck served with a sweet chilli sauce.R41
Crispy wontons Crispy wontons with a chicken-based filling served with plum sauce.R40
Chicken-filled bunSteamed bun with a savoury chicken filling.R24
Spinach DumplingsCrispy fried dumplings made with garlic, chives and spinachR43
Chicken sataySkewered marinated chicken, served with a spicy peanut sauce R65
Chicken spring rollsFilled with tender chicken and vegetables, served with sweet chilli sauce R59
Prawn spring rollsDelicious crispy prawn spring rolls served with a sweet chilli sauce.R75

Read also

The 11th Floor menu and latest prices in South Africa (2024)

Simply Asia soups and fried rice

Soup and fried rice
Enjoy delicious soup and fried rice at Simply Asia. Photo: @photokitchen (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Enjoy a great dining experience every time you visit Simply Asia due to its unique soup and rice menu;

Simply Asia soup menu

SoupMushroomChickenCoconutPrawn
Tom yum soup R59R59R70R75
ConsommeR57R57_R72

Simply Asia fried rice

Item MushroomChicken Beef DuckCoconut Prawn
Thai fried riceR79R79R89R119R109R114
Basil fried rice R79R79R89R119R109R114
Fried rice roasted chilli with ground cashewR89R89R99R129R119R124
Fried rice Tom yum/Khao Phad Tom YumR94R94R104R134R124R129

Thai specialities

Simply Asia menu specialties
At Simply Asia, each plate is crafted precisely, using the freshest ingredients and traditional cooking techniques. Photo: @simplyasia on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

Simply Asia menu specials have the following items;

ItemDescriptionPrices from
Red curry lime basil Tossed with red curry paste, with lime leaves and basil. R89-R114
Creamy peanut curry Delicious creamy peanut curry served with broccoli, carrots and cauliflower.R144-R184
Brinjals stir fryGreen beans, peppers, mushrooms, garlic, basil and chilli.R94-R134
Basil and chilli stir fryWokked in a stir-fry sauce with green beans, chilli, basil, peppers and garlic.R82-R122
Massaman curry Thai massaman curry with onion and potato served with beef, chicken or duck.R129-R169
Roasted chilli paste stir fryA mix of fresh peppers, spring onions, cashew nuts, and onion, flavoured with fried garlic.R99-R139
Stir fry cashewA mix of fresh peppers, spring onions, cashew nuts and onions flavoured with fried garlic.R89-R129
Sweet, sour chilliIt is served with roast chicken or duck breast topped with a sweet and sour red curry paste. R139-R169
Thai biryani with salsaCrumbed chicken, duck breast or prawn on a bed of yellow jasmine rice.R109-R149
Green curryFlavoured with coconut milk and green curry sauce wokked with broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, and basil leaves.R129-R169
Sweet and sour stir fryA mix of onions, pineapple, cucumber, spring onions and tomato, stir-fried in a delicious sweet and sour sauceR104-R144
Roasted duck or chicken in flavoured soyaRoasted duck or chicken sliced and topped with a flavoured soya sauce.R105-R139
Red curryBamboo shoots, green beans and fresh basil prepared in a red curry sauceR129-R169

Read also

Fireroom menu and latest updated prices in South Africa (2024)

Desserts

Desserts
Simply Asia is the place to be if you are fan of desserts. Photo: @Arx0nt (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Here is the price list of all dessert meals and updated prices as of 2024;

Item Description Price
Fried bananasDeep-fried bananas served with vanilla ice cream sprinkled with sesame seeds.R36
Rotti with banana and condensed milkWarm roti topped with sliced banana and drizzled with condensed milk.R42
Chocolate spring rollsCrispy chocolate-filled spring rolls drizzled with a rich chocolate sauce.R49
Rotti with condensed milk and brown sugar sprinklesWarm roti sprinkled with brown sugar and drizzled with condensed milk.R37

Kids menu

The simple Asia menu also caters for kids. It has the following items;

ItemDescription Prices
Yellow noodles, crumbled chickenFried crumbed chicken breast sliced and served with spicy peanut sauce, yellow noodles, carrots, and cucumber sticks.R69
Yellow noodles with crumbled beef or chickenYellow noodles wokked in a combination of dark sweet soya and stir-fry sauce.R59/R49

Read also

Mábu Restaurant's menu and prices in Midrand (updated for 2024)

Noodles menu

Simply Asia menu and prices for noodles dishes are as follows;

ItemDescription Price
Bangkok sweet noodlesYellow noodles were tossed with sweet and sour sauce and onion, carrots, peppers, and mushroomsR104-R144
Noodle tamarind chilli sauce Yellow Noodles tossed with tasty spicy tamarind sauce with added broccoli, red pepper and mushroomsR119-R159
Roasted chilli paste and cashew nuts noodlesYellow noodles wokked with onion, peppers, spring onions, cashew nuts, fried garlic and roasted chilli paste.R99-R139
Red sauce noodlesRice noodles wokked with mushrooms, green beans, carrots, fried garlic and roasted chilli paste in a red stir-fry sauce.R99-R139
Tom Yum linguineLinguine wokked with mushroom, lemongrass, spring onions, onion, fresh garlic and tomato in roasted chilli and tom yum pastes and stir-fry sauce with just a dash of lemon juice.R99-R139
Sweet soya noodlesYellow noodles wokked with cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, spinach, egg and fried garlic in a combination of dark, sweet soya and stir-fry sauce.R94-R134
Yellow noodles in peanut sauceYellow noodles wokked with green beans, peppers, spinach and bean sprouts in a spicy peanut sauce.R119-R129
Phuket noodlesYellow noodles wokked with bean sprouts, spring onions, egg and fried garlic in a mix of roasted chilli paste and stir-fry sauce.R99-R139
Linguine basilLinguine pasta wokked with a combination of bamboo shoots, green beans, peppers, fresh garlic, chilli and basil.R89-R129
Cashew nuts noodles Yellow noodles wokked with onion, peppers, spring onions, cashew nuts, and fried garlic in a stir-fry sauceR89-R129
Large rice noodlesLarge rice noodles wokked with egg, carrot, cabbage, bean sprouts, spring onions and fried garlic in a mix of stir-fry and sweet soya sauces.R99-R139
Sweet, sour peppersLinguine tossed with a savoury sweet and sour sauce, onions and peppers.R79-R104
Tender duck or chicken in peanut sauceYellow noodles topped with roasted duck or chicken wokked in a peanut cream sauce.R105-R139
Tonkatsu noodlesYellow noodles wokked with cabbage, carrot, spring onion and celery in a delicious tonkatsu sauce.R99-R139
Fried garlic crispy proteinYellow Noodles tossed with fried garlic and spinach. Topped with crispy chicken, prawn or tofu.R79-R104
Creamy roasted chilli pasteLinguine is tossed with onion, red pepper, and broccoli and stir-fried in adelicious roasted chilli paste in a creamy mayo sauce.R119-R159
Crispy turmeric noodlesRee Crispy fried Yellow Noodles topped with peppers and celery cooked in a turmeric and biryani sauce.R129-R154
Traditional pad thai Small Rice noodles wokked with tofu, egg, onion and spring onions in a traditional Phad Thai sauce, topped with crushed peanuts and bean sprouts.R124-R159
Hongkong noodlesYellow noodles wokked with egg, cabbage, carrot, spring onion and celery tossed in our tangy and spicy Hong Kong sauce.R119-R159

Read also

Kota Joe menu: Latest 2024 prices and top dishes at a glance

Simply Asia sushi menu

Sushi
Simply Asia Sushi reflects the heart of Thailand's culinary heritage. Photo: @Vasko (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Simply Asia's sushi menu comprises different varieties of Sushi. These include;

ItemPrices
Cucumber maki (6 pieces)R35
Vegetarian inside-out roll (4 pieces)R39
Prawn nigiri (2 pieces)R35
Prawn inside-out roll (4 pieces)R53
Salmon maki (6 pieces)R51
Tuna inside out (4 pieces)R530
Salmon sashimi (4 pieces)R79
Salmon inside-out roll (4 pieces)R53
Seared salmon (4 pieces)R79
Smoked salmon and cream cheese maki (6 pieces)R59
Salmon nigiri (2pieces)R41
Avocado maki (6 pieces)R35
Tuna sashimi (4 pieces)R75
Tuna maki (6 pieces)R51
Prawn maki (6 pieces)R43

Simply Asia sides menu and prices

No meal is complete without a side plate, and the Simply Asia sides menu offers diverse dishes. You will find something to match your meal, whether you want a classic Wonton or something tasty like mixed vegetable rice;

Read also

La Parada menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

Item Prices
Wonton R8
Steamed rice R20
Egg fried rice R27
Fried garlic riceR27
Fried noodles R30
Egg-fried yellow noodlesR35
Roti R25
Mixed VegetablesR30

Simply Asia take away menu

Take away treats
Some of the restaurant's takeaways. Photo: @Magone (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The South African Asia restaurant offers several delicious takeaway treats, which include;

ItemPrice
Pad thaiR124-R159
Green curryR129-R169
Fried rice R79-R134
Tom yum soup R59-R75
Red curryR129-R169
Vegetarian spring rollR46

Simply Asia branches and contacts

Simply Asia restaurants operate various branches across South Africa. Visit your nearest branch and experience a world where dining is an extraordinary adventure, or contact them via their official Facebook page. Below are some of their branches and contacts;

1. Simply Asia Westwood

  • Address: Westwood Mall Shop L059, 16 Lincoln Terrace, Durban Sherwood, Westville 4091, South Africa
  • Phone: 031 493 7380

Read also

Aman Kitchen Bar menu and prices in South Africa (2024)

2. Simply Asia Harvest Place

  • Address: Shop GF 04, Harvest Place Shopping Centre, Cnr Monument & Blaauwklippen Ave

Johannesburg Glen Marais, Kempton Park 1619, South Africa

  • Phone: 010 035 6492

3. Simply Asia Ormonde

  • Address: Shop FC2, Ormonde Shopping Centre, 18 Crownwood Road, Ormonde, Johannesburg 2091, South Africa
  • Phone: 011 433 1221

4. Simply Asia waterfront

  • Address: Shop FC11, Food Court, Victoria Wharf, Victoria and Alfred Waterfront, Atlantic Seaboard South Africa
  • Phone: 021 425 5555

5. Simply Asia Pavillion

  • Address: Shop CL08, Food Court, The Pavilion, Jack Martens Drive, Westville KwaZulu-Natal 3629, South Africa
  • Phone: 031 265 0441

6. Simply Asia Cape Gate

  • Address: Shop 8, Cape Gate Shopping Centre, Okavango Rd & de Bron Road, Brackenfell, Cape Town 7560, South Africa
  • Phone: 021 981 3026

7. Simply Asia Canal Walk

  • Address: Canal Walk Shopping Center, Shop FCK7, Food Court, Cape Town, South Africa
  • Phone: 021 551 6053

Read also

Happy Island prices & attraction guide in SA (updated for 2024)

8. Head Office

  • Address: Unit 18, Auckland Park, Cnr Auckland and Section Road, Paarden Eiland, Cape Town
  • Tel: 021 447 4387
  • Fax: 021 511 2097
Simply Asia foods
The Simply Asia menu offers an irresistible blend of classic authentic Thai favourites and adventurous new cuisines. Photo: @simplyasia on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

FAQs

Below are the frequently asked questions about the restaurant. They include;

Who is the founder of Simply Asia's chain of restaurants?

Chai Lekcharoensuk is the founder of this famous South African restaurant. He opened the first store in October 2003 on Heritage Square in Cape Town's CBD.

How many Simply Asia restaurant branches are there in South Africa?

The Thai food restaurant franchise has over 50 stores throughout the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. It has also expanded its growing presence in neighbouring countries like Zimbabwe and Botswana.

What is 514 Simply Asia?

The 514 is a noodle dish served at Simply Asia. In Thai, it is also known as Ba-Mee Prik-Phao. The dish features yellow noodles cooked with onion, peppers, spring onions, cashew nuts, fried garlic and roasted chilli paste.

Read also

3 best sticky chicken wings recipes ever: Irresistible flavours

Above is everything you would love to know about the iconic Simply Asia menu. The Thai restaurant offers a variety of Thai cuisines, ensuring a memorable dining experience where every bite matters.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

READ ALSO: KFC menu and latest updated prices in South Africa

Briefly.co.za published an article about KFC, a fast-food restaurant chain franchise in South Africa that has operated since the early 1970s.

KFC offers various meals, from the iconic original recipe chicken to the fiery Zinger Burger, each crafted to deliver a satisfying customer experience. Discover the KFC menu and the latest updated prices in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bennett Yates avatar

Bennett Yates (Lifestyle writer) Bennett Yates is a content creator with over five years of working experience in journalism and copywriting. He graduated from the University of Nairobi (2017) with a Bachelor's in Information Technology. In 2023, Bennett finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. He started working for Briefly in 2019. You can reach him via email at bennetyates@gmail.com.

Tags:
Hot: