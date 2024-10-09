Simply Asia menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

Simply Asia Thai Food & Noodle Bar has become a culinary beacon for Thai food enthusiasts in South Africa. Its enticing menu showcases the vibrant flavours of authentic Thai cuisine. Discover some of the delicious items on the Simply Asia menu.

Simply Asia stands out as a beloved destination for lovers of authentic Thai cuisine. Photo: @simplyasia on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The Simply Asia menu offers an irresistible blend of classic authentic Thai favourites and adventurous new cuisines. With dishes like Pad Thai, Green Curry, and various vegetarian dishes, each plate is crafted precisely, using the freshest ingredients and traditional cooking techniques that reflect the heart of Thailand's culinary heritage.

Simply Asia menu and prices in South Africa in 2024

Simply Asia offers exciting and tantalising meals, including popular foods such as Sushi, noodles and iconic Thai specials. The restaurant has a rating of 4/0 on TripAdvisor. One of their satisfied customers left a review on TripAdvisor:

We were just craving asian food and this hit the spot. We ordered the Pad Thai and Fried rice and it was wonderful. Cooking felt slow even though they didn't seem very busy but I enjoyed my meal!

Simply Asia starters menu

The Simply Asia Starters menu has a variety of options. Below is a detailed breakdown of the menu, including the Simply Asia dumplings prices;

Item Description Prices Vegetable spring rolls Vegetables served with a sweet and sticky plum sauce. R46 Sweet corn cakes Enjoy chewy clusters of sweet corn served with sweet chilli sauce R43 Duck-filled bun A steamed bun with savoury duck filling. R28 6-piece combo platter It combines vegetable spring rolls, chicken spring rolls and chewy sweet corn cakes. R65 Chicken and prawn steamed dumplings Three pastry-wrapped chicken and prawn-based dumplings, flavoured. R79 Duck spring rolls It is filled with roasted duck served with a sweet chilli sauce. R41 Crispy wontons Crispy wontons with a chicken-based filling served with plum sauce. R40 Chicken-filled bun Steamed bun with a savoury chicken filling. R24 Spinach Dumplings Crispy fried dumplings made with garlic, chives and spinach R43 Chicken satay Skewered marinated chicken, served with a spicy peanut sauce R65 Chicken spring rolls Filled with tender chicken and vegetables, served with sweet chilli sauce R59 Prawn spring rolls Delicious crispy prawn spring rolls served with a sweet chilli sauce. R75

Simply Asia soups and fried rice

Enjoy delicious soup and fried rice at Simply Asia. Photo: @photokitchen (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Enjoy a great dining experience every time you visit Simply Asia due to its unique soup and rice menu;

Simply Asia soup menu

Soup Mushroom Chicken Coconut Prawn Tom yum soup R59 R59 R70 R75 Consomme R57 R57 _ R72

Simply Asia fried rice

Item Mushroom Chicken Beef Duck Coconut Prawn Thai fried rice R79 R79 R89 R119 R109 R114 Basil fried rice R79 R79 R89 R119 R109 R114 Fried rice roasted chilli with ground cashew R89 R89 R99 R129 R119 R124 Fried rice Tom yum/ Khao Phad Tom Yum R94 R94 R104 R134 R124 R129

Thai specialities

At Simply Asia, each plate is crafted precisely, using the freshest ingredients and traditional cooking techniques. Photo: @simplyasia on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Simply Asia menu specials have the following items;

Item Description Prices from Red curry lime basil Tossed with red curry paste, with lime leaves and basil. R89-R114 Creamy peanut curry Delicious creamy peanut curry served with broccoli, carrots and cauliflower. R144-R184 Brinjals stir fry Green beans, peppers, mushrooms, garlic, basil and chilli. R94-R134 Basil and chilli stir fry Wokked in a stir-fry sauce with green beans, chilli, basil, peppers and garlic. R82-R122 Massaman curry Thai massaman curry with onion and potato served with beef, chicken or duck. R129-R169 Roasted chilli paste stir fry A mix of fresh peppers, spring onions, cashew nuts, and onion, flavoured with fried garlic. R99-R139 Stir fry cashew A mix of fresh peppers, spring onions, cashew nuts and onions flavoured with fried garlic. R89-R129 Sweet, sour chilli It is served with roast chicken or duck breast topped with a sweet and sour red curry paste. R139-R169 Thai biryani with salsa Crumbed chicken, duck breast or prawn on a bed of yellow jasmine rice. R109-R149 Green curry Flavoured with coconut milk and green curry sauce wokked with broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, and basil leaves. R129-R169 Sweet and sour stir fry A mix of onions, pineapple, cucumber, spring onions and tomato, stir-fried in a delicious sweet and sour sauce R104-R144 Roasted duck or chicken in flavoured soya Roasted duck or chicken sliced and topped with a flavoured soya sauce. R105-R139 Red curry Bamboo shoots, green beans and fresh basil prepared in a red curry sauce R129-R169

Desserts

Simply Asia is the place to be if you are fan of desserts. Photo: @Arx0nt (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Here is the price list of all dessert meals and updated prices as of 2024;

Item Description Price Fried bananas Deep-fried bananas served with vanilla ice cream sprinkled with sesame seeds. R36 Rotti with banana and condensed milk Warm roti topped with sliced banana and drizzled with condensed milk. R42 Chocolate spring rolls Crispy chocolate-filled spring rolls drizzled with a rich chocolate sauce. R49 Rotti with condensed milk and brown sugar sprinkles Warm roti sprinkled with brown sugar and drizzled with condensed milk. R37

Kids menu

The simple Asia menu also caters for kids. It has the following items;

Item Description Prices Yellow noodles, crumbled chicken Fried crumbed chicken breast sliced and served with spicy peanut sauce, yellow noodles, carrots, and cucumber sticks. R69 Yellow noodles with crumbled beef or chicken Yellow noodles wokked in a combination of dark sweet soya and stir-fry sauce. R59/R49

Noodles menu

Simply Asia menu and prices for noodles dishes are as follows;

Item Description Price Bangkok sweet noodles Yellow noodles were tossed with sweet and sour sauce and onion, carrots, peppers, and mushrooms R104-R144 Noodle tamarind chilli sauce Yellow Noodles tossed with tasty spicy tamarind sauce with added broccoli, red pepper and mushrooms R119-R159 Roasted chilli paste and cashew nuts noodles Yellow noodles wokked with onion, peppers, spring onions, cashew nuts, fried garlic and roasted chilli paste. R99-R139 Red sauce noodles Rice noodles wokked with mushrooms, green beans, carrots, fried garlic and roasted chilli paste in a red stir-fry sauce. R99-R139 Tom Yum linguine Linguine wokked with mushroom, lemongrass, spring onions, onion, fresh garlic and tomato in roasted chilli and tom yum pastes and stir-fry sauce with just a dash of lemon juice. R99-R139 Sweet soya noodles Yellow noodles wokked with cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, spinach, egg and fried garlic in a combination of dark, sweet soya and stir-fry sauce. R94-R134 Yellow noodles in peanut sauce Yellow noodles wokked with green beans, peppers, spinach and bean sprouts in a spicy peanut sauce. R119-R129 Phuket noodles Yellow noodles wokked with bean sprouts, spring onions, egg and fried garlic in a mix of roasted chilli paste and stir-fry sauce. R99-R139 Linguine basil Linguine pasta wokked with a combination of bamboo shoots, green beans, peppers, fresh garlic, chilli and basil. R89-R129 Cashew nuts noodles Yellow noodles wokked with onion, peppers, spring onions, cashew nuts, and fried garlic in a stir-fry sauce R89-R129 Large rice noodles Large rice noodles wokked with egg, carrot, cabbage, bean sprouts, spring onions and fried garlic in a mix of stir-fry and sweet soya sauces. R99-R139 Sweet, sour peppers Linguine tossed with a savoury sweet and sour sauce, onions and peppers. R79-R104 Tender duck or chicken in peanut sauce Yellow noodles topped with roasted duck or chicken wokked in a peanut cream sauce. R105-R139 Tonkatsu noodles Yellow noodles wokked with cabbage, carrot, spring onion and celery in a delicious tonkatsu sauce. R99-R139 Fried garlic crispy protein Yellow Noodles tossed with fried garlic and spinach. Topped with crispy chicken, prawn or tofu. R79-R104 Creamy roasted chilli paste Linguine is tossed with onion, red pepper, and broccoli and stir-fried in a delicious roasted chilli paste in a creamy mayo sauce. R119-R159 Crispy turmeric noodles Ree Crispy fried Yellow Noodles topped with peppers and celery cooked in a turmeric and biryani sauce. R129-R154 Traditional pad thai Small Rice noodles wokked with tofu, egg, onion and spring onions in a traditional Phad Thai sauce, topped with crushed peanuts and bean sprouts. R124-R159 Hongkong noodles Yellow noodles wokked with egg, cabbage, carrot, spring onion and celery tossed in our tangy and spicy Hong Kong sauce. R119-R159

Simply Asia sushi menu

Simply Asia Sushi reflects the heart of Thailand's culinary heritage. Photo: @Vasko (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Simply Asia's sushi menu comprises different varieties of Sushi. These include;

Item Prices Cucumber maki (6 pieces) R35 Vegetarian inside-out roll (4 pieces) R39 Prawn nigiri (2 pieces) R35 Prawn inside-out roll (4 pieces) R53 Salmon maki (6 pieces) R51 Tuna inside out (4 pieces) R530 Salmon sashimi (4 pieces) R79 Salmon inside-out roll (4 pieces) R53 Seared salmon (4 pieces) R79 Smoked salmon and cream cheese maki (6 pieces) R59 Salmon nigiri (2pieces) R41 Avocado maki (6 pieces) R35 Tuna sashimi (4 pieces) R75 Tuna maki (6 pieces) R51 Prawn maki (6 pieces) R43

Simply Asia sides menu and prices

No meal is complete without a side plate, and the Simply Asia sides menu offers diverse dishes. You will find something to match your meal, whether you want a classic Wonton or something tasty like mixed vegetable rice;

Item Prices Wonton R8 Steamed rice R20 Egg fried rice R27 Fried garlic rice R27 Fried noodles R30 Egg-fried yellow noodles R35 Roti R25 Mixed Vegetables R30

Simply Asia take away menu

Some of the restaurant's takeaways. Photo: @Magone (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The South African Asia restaurant offers several delicious takeaway treats, which include;

Item Price Pad thai R124-R159 Green curry R129-R169 Fried rice R79-R134 Tom yum soup R59-R75 Red curry R129-R169 Vegetarian spring roll R46

Simply Asia restaurants operate various branches across South Africa. Visit your nearest branch and experience a world where dining is an extraordinary adventure, or contact them via their official Facebook page. Below are some of their branches and contacts;

1. Simply Asia Westwood

Address: Westwood Mall Shop L059, 16 Lincoln Terrace, Durban Sherwood, Westville 4091, South Africa

Westwood Mall Shop L059, 16 Lincoln Terrace, Durban Sherwood, Westville 4091, South Africa Phone: 031 493 7380

2. Simply Asia Harvest Place

Address: Shop GF 04, Harvest Place Shopping Centre, Cnr Monument & Blaauwklippen Ave

Johannesburg Glen Marais, Kempton Park 1619, South Africa

Phone: 010 035 6492

3. Simply Asia Ormonde

Address : Shop FC2, Ormonde Shopping Centre, 18 Crownwood Road, Ormonde, Johannesburg 2091, South Africa

: Shop FC2, Ormonde Shopping Centre, 18 Crownwood Road, Ormonde, Johannesburg 2091, South Africa Phone: 011 433 1221

4. Simply Asia waterfront

Address : Shop FC11, Food Court, Victoria Wharf, Victoria and Alfred Waterfront, Atlantic Seaboard South Africa

: Shop FC11, Food Court, Victoria Wharf, Victoria and Alfred Waterfront, Atlantic Seaboard South Africa Phone: 021 425 5555

5. Simply Asia Pavillion

Address : Shop CL08, Food Court, The Pavilion, Jack Martens Drive, Westville KwaZulu-Natal 3629, South Africa

: Shop CL08, Food Court, The Pavilion, Jack Martens Drive, Westville KwaZulu-Natal 3629, South Africa Phone: 031 265 0441

6. Simply Asia Cape Gate

Address: Shop 8, Cape Gate Shopping Centre, Okavango Rd & de Bron Road, Brackenfell, Cape Town 7560, South Africa

Shop 8, Cape Gate Shopping Centre, Okavango Rd & de Bron Road, Brackenfell, Cape Town 7560, South Africa Phone: 021 981 3026

7. Simply Asia Canal Walk

Address : Canal Walk Shopping Center, Shop FCK7, Food Court, Cape Town, South Africa

: Canal Walk Shopping Center, Shop FCK7, Food Court, Cape Town, South Africa Phone: 021 551 6053

8. Head Office

Address: Unit 18, Auckland Park, Cnr Auckland and Section Road, Paarden Eiland, Cape Town

Unit 18, Auckland Park, Cnr Auckland and Section Road, Paarden Eiland, Cape Town Tel : 021 447 4387

: 021 447 4387 Fax: 021 511 2097

The Simply Asia menu offers an irresistible blend of classic authentic Thai favourites and adventurous new cuisines. Photo: @simplyasia on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

FAQs

Below are the frequently asked questions about the restaurant. They include;

Who is the founder of Simply Asia's chain of restaurants?

Chai Lekcharoensuk is the founder of this famous South African restaurant. He opened the first store in October 2003 on Heritage Square in Cape Town's CBD.

How many Simply Asia restaurant branches are there in South Africa?

The Thai food restaurant franchise has over 50 stores throughout the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. It has also expanded its growing presence in neighbouring countries like Zimbabwe and Botswana.

What is 514 Simply Asia?

The 514 is a noodle dish served at Simply Asia. In Thai, it is also known as Ba-Mee Prik-Phao. The dish features yellow noodles cooked with onion, peppers, spring onions, cashew nuts, fried garlic and roasted chilli paste.

Above is everything you would love to know about the iconic Simply Asia menu. The Thai restaurant offers a variety of Thai cuisines, ensuring a memorable dining experience where every bite matters.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

READ ALSO: KFC menu and latest updated prices in South Africa

Briefly.co.za published an article about KFC, a fast-food restaurant chain franchise in South Africa that has operated since the early 1970s.

KFC offers various meals, from the iconic original recipe chicken to the fiery Zinger Burger, each crafted to deliver a satisfying customer experience. Discover the KFC menu and the latest updated prices in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News