Simply Asia menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)
Simply Asia Thai Food & Noodle Bar has become a culinary beacon for Thai food enthusiasts in South Africa. Its enticing menu showcases the vibrant flavours of authentic Thai cuisine. Discover some of the delicious items on the Simply Asia menu.
The Simply Asia menu offers an irresistible blend of classic authentic Thai favourites and adventurous new cuisines. With dishes like Pad Thai, Green Curry, and various vegetarian dishes, each plate is crafted precisely, using the freshest ingredients and traditional cooking techniques that reflect the heart of Thailand's culinary heritage.
Simply Asia menu and prices in South Africa in 2024
Simply Asia offers exciting and tantalising meals, including popular foods such as Sushi, noodles and iconic Thai specials. The restaurant has a rating of 4/0 on TripAdvisor. One of their satisfied customers left a review on TripAdvisor:
We were just craving asian food and this hit the spot. We ordered the Pad Thai and Fried rice and it was wonderful. Cooking felt slow even though they didn't seem very busy but I enjoyed my meal!
Simply Asia starters menu
The Simply Asia Starters menu has a variety of options. Below is a detailed breakdown of the menu, including the Simply Asia dumplings prices;
|Item
|Description
|Prices
|Vegetable spring rolls
|Vegetables served with a sweet and sticky plum sauce.
|R46
|Sweet corn cakes
|Enjoy chewy clusters of sweet corn served with sweet chilli sauce
|R43
|Duck-filled bun
|A steamed bun with savoury duck filling.
|R28
|6-piece combo platter
|It combines vegetable spring rolls, chicken spring rolls and chewy sweet corn cakes.
|R65
|Chicken and prawn steamed dumplings
|Three pastry-wrapped chicken and prawn-based dumplings, flavoured.
|R79
|Duck spring rolls
|It is filled with roasted duck served with a sweet chilli sauce.
|R41
|Crispy wontons
|Crispy wontons with a chicken-based filling served with plum sauce.
|R40
|Chicken-filled bun
|Steamed bun with a savoury chicken filling.
|R24
|Spinach Dumplings
|Crispy fried dumplings made with garlic, chives and spinach
|R43
|Chicken satay
|Skewered marinated chicken, served with a spicy peanut sauce
|R65
|Chicken spring rolls
|Filled with tender chicken and vegetables, served with sweet chilli sauce
|R59
|Prawn spring rolls
|Delicious crispy prawn spring rolls served with a sweet chilli sauce.
|R75
Simply Asia soups and fried rice
Enjoy a great dining experience every time you visit Simply Asia due to its unique soup and rice menu;
Simply Asia soup menu
|Soup
|Mushroom
|Chicken
|Coconut
|Prawn
|Tom yum soup
|R59
|R59
|R70
|R75
|Consomme
|R57
|R57
|_
|R72
Simply Asia fried rice
|Item
|Mushroom
|Chicken
|Beef
|Duck
|Coconut
|Prawn
|Thai fried rice
|R79
|R79
|R89
|R119
|R109
|R114
|Basil fried rice
|R79
|R79
|R89
|R119
|R109
|R114
|Fried rice roasted chilli with ground cashew
|R89
|R89
|R99
|R129
|R119
|R124
|Fried rice Tom yum/Khao Phad Tom Yum
|R94
|R94
|R104
|R134
|R124
|R129
Thai specialities
Simply Asia menu specials have the following items;
|Item
|Description
|Prices from
|Red curry lime basil
|Tossed with red curry paste, with lime leaves and basil.
|R89-R114
|Creamy peanut curry
|Delicious creamy peanut curry served with broccoli, carrots and cauliflower.
|R144-R184
|Brinjals stir fry
|Green beans, peppers, mushrooms, garlic, basil and chilli.
|R94-R134
|Basil and chilli stir fry
|Wokked in a stir-fry sauce with green beans, chilli, basil, peppers and garlic.
|R82-R122
|Massaman curry
|Thai massaman curry with onion and potato served with beef, chicken or duck.
|R129-R169
|Roasted chilli paste stir fry
|A mix of fresh peppers, spring onions, cashew nuts, and onion, flavoured with fried garlic.
|R99-R139
|Stir fry cashew
|A mix of fresh peppers, spring onions, cashew nuts and onions flavoured with fried garlic.
|R89-R129
|Sweet, sour chilli
|It is served with roast chicken or duck breast topped with a sweet and sour red curry paste.
|R139-R169
|Thai biryani with salsa
|Crumbed chicken, duck breast or prawn on a bed of yellow jasmine rice.
|R109-R149
|Green curry
|Flavoured with coconut milk and green curry sauce wokked with broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, and basil leaves.
|R129-R169
|Sweet and sour stir fry
|A mix of onions, pineapple, cucumber, spring onions and tomato, stir-fried in a delicious sweet and sour sauce
|R104-R144
|Roasted duck or chicken in flavoured soya
|Roasted duck or chicken sliced and topped with a flavoured soya sauce.
|R105-R139
|Red curry
|Bamboo shoots, green beans and fresh basil prepared in a red curry sauce
|R129-R169
Desserts
Here is the price list of all dessert meals and updated prices as of 2024;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Fried bananas
|Deep-fried bananas served with vanilla ice cream sprinkled with sesame seeds.
|R36
|Rotti with banana and condensed milk
|Warm roti topped with sliced banana and drizzled with condensed milk.
|R42
|Chocolate spring rolls
|Crispy chocolate-filled spring rolls drizzled with a rich chocolate sauce.
|R49
|Rotti with condensed milk and brown sugar sprinkles
|Warm roti sprinkled with brown sugar and drizzled with condensed milk.
|R37
Kids menu
The simple Asia menu also caters for kids. It has the following items;
|Item
|Description
|Prices
|Yellow noodles, crumbled chicken
|Fried crumbed chicken breast sliced and served with spicy peanut sauce, yellow noodles, carrots, and cucumber sticks.
|R69
|Yellow noodles with crumbled beef or chicken
|Yellow noodles wokked in a combination of dark sweet soya and stir-fry sauce.
|R59/R49
Noodles menu
Simply Asia menu and prices for noodles dishes are as follows;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Bangkok sweet noodles
|Yellow noodles were tossed with sweet and sour sauce and onion, carrots, peppers, and mushrooms
|R104-R144
|Noodle tamarind chilli sauce
|Yellow Noodles tossed with tasty spicy tamarind sauce with added broccoli, red pepper and mushrooms
|R119-R159
|Roasted chilli paste and cashew nuts noodles
|Yellow noodles wokked with onion, peppers, spring onions, cashew nuts, fried garlic and roasted chilli paste.
|R99-R139
|Red sauce noodles
|Rice noodles wokked with mushrooms, green beans, carrots, fried garlic and roasted chilli paste in a red stir-fry sauce.
|R99-R139
|Tom Yum linguine
|Linguine wokked with mushroom, lemongrass, spring onions, onion, fresh garlic and tomato in roasted chilli and tom yum pastes and stir-fry sauce with just a dash of lemon juice.
|R99-R139
|Sweet soya noodles
|Yellow noodles wokked with cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, spinach, egg and fried garlic in a combination of dark, sweet soya and stir-fry sauce.
|R94-R134
|Yellow noodles in peanut sauce
|Yellow noodles wokked with green beans, peppers, spinach and bean sprouts in a spicy peanut sauce.
|R119-R129
|Phuket noodles
|Yellow noodles wokked with bean sprouts, spring onions, egg and fried garlic in a mix of roasted chilli paste and stir-fry sauce.
|R99-R139
|Linguine basil
|Linguine pasta wokked with a combination of bamboo shoots, green beans, peppers, fresh garlic, chilli and basil.
|R89-R129
|Cashew nuts noodles
|Yellow noodles wokked with onion, peppers, spring onions, cashew nuts, and fried garlic in a stir-fry sauce
|R89-R129
|Large rice noodles
|Large rice noodles wokked with egg, carrot, cabbage, bean sprouts, spring onions and fried garlic in a mix of stir-fry and sweet soya sauces.
|R99-R139
|Sweet, sour peppers
|Linguine tossed with a savoury sweet and sour sauce, onions and peppers.
|R79-R104
|Tender duck or chicken in peanut sauce
|Yellow noodles topped with roasted duck or chicken wokked in a peanut cream sauce.
|R105-R139
|Tonkatsu noodles
|Yellow noodles wokked with cabbage, carrot, spring onion and celery in a delicious tonkatsu sauce.
|R99-R139
|Fried garlic crispy protein
|Yellow Noodles tossed with fried garlic and spinach. Topped with crispy chicken, prawn or tofu.
|R79-R104
|Creamy roasted chilli paste
|Linguine is tossed with onion, red pepper, and broccoli and stir-fried in adelicious roasted chilli paste in a creamy mayo sauce.
|R119-R159
|Crispy turmeric noodles
|Ree Crispy fried Yellow Noodles topped with peppers and celery cooked in a turmeric and biryani sauce.
|R129-R154
|Traditional pad thai
|Small Rice noodles wokked with tofu, egg, onion and spring onions in a traditional Phad Thai sauce, topped with crushed peanuts and bean sprouts.
|R124-R159
|Hongkong noodles
|Yellow noodles wokked with egg, cabbage, carrot, spring onion and celery tossed in our tangy and spicy Hong Kong sauce.
|R119-R159
Simply Asia sushi menu
Simply Asia's sushi menu comprises different varieties of Sushi. These include;
|Item
|Prices
|Cucumber maki (6 pieces)
|R35
|Vegetarian inside-out roll (4 pieces)
|R39
|Prawn nigiri (2 pieces)
|R35
|Prawn inside-out roll (4 pieces)
|R53
|Salmon maki (6 pieces)
|R51
|Tuna inside out (4 pieces)
|R530
|Salmon sashimi (4 pieces)
|R79
|Salmon inside-out roll (4 pieces)
|R53
|Seared salmon (4 pieces)
|R79
|Smoked salmon and cream cheese maki (6 pieces)
|R59
|Salmon nigiri (2pieces)
|R41
|Avocado maki (6 pieces)
|R35
|Tuna sashimi (4 pieces)
|R75
|Tuna maki (6 pieces)
|R51
|Prawn maki (6 pieces)
|R43
Simply Asia sides menu and prices
No meal is complete without a side plate, and the Simply Asia sides menu offers diverse dishes. You will find something to match your meal, whether you want a classic Wonton or something tasty like mixed vegetable rice;
|Item
|Prices
|Wonton
|R8
|Steamed rice
|R20
|Egg fried rice
|R27
|Fried garlic rice
|R27
|Fried noodles
|R30
|Egg-fried yellow noodles
|R35
|Roti
|R25
|Mixed Vegetables
|R30
Simply Asia take away menu
The South African Asia restaurant offers several delicious takeaway treats, which include;
|Item
|Price
|Pad thai
|R124-R159
|Green curry
|R129-R169
|Fried rice
|R79-R134
|Tom yum soup
|R59-R75
|Red curry
|R129-R169
|Vegetarian spring roll
|R46
Simply Asia branches and contacts
Simply Asia restaurants operate various branches across South Africa. Visit your nearest branch and experience a world where dining is an extraordinary adventure, or contact them via their official Facebook page. Below are some of their branches and contacts;
1. Simply Asia Westwood
- Address: Westwood Mall Shop L059, 16 Lincoln Terrace, Durban Sherwood, Westville 4091, South Africa
- Phone: 031 493 7380
2. Simply Asia Harvest Place
- Address: Shop GF 04, Harvest Place Shopping Centre, Cnr Monument & Blaauwklippen Ave
Johannesburg Glen Marais, Kempton Park 1619, South Africa
- Phone: 010 035 6492
3. Simply Asia Ormonde
- Address: Shop FC2, Ormonde Shopping Centre, 18 Crownwood Road, Ormonde, Johannesburg 2091, South Africa
- Phone: 011 433 1221
4. Simply Asia waterfront
- Address: Shop FC11, Food Court, Victoria Wharf, Victoria and Alfred Waterfront, Atlantic Seaboard South Africa
- Phone: 021 425 5555
5. Simply Asia Pavillion
- Address: Shop CL08, Food Court, The Pavilion, Jack Martens Drive, Westville KwaZulu-Natal 3629, South Africa
- Phone: 031 265 0441
6. Simply Asia Cape Gate
- Address: Shop 8, Cape Gate Shopping Centre, Okavango Rd & de Bron Road, Brackenfell, Cape Town 7560, South Africa
- Phone: 021 981 3026
7. Simply Asia Canal Walk
- Address: Canal Walk Shopping Center, Shop FCK7, Food Court, Cape Town, South Africa
- Phone: 021 551 6053
8. Head Office
- Address: Unit 18, Auckland Park, Cnr Auckland and Section Road, Paarden Eiland, Cape Town
- Tel: 021 447 4387
- Fax: 021 511 2097
FAQs
Below are the frequently asked questions about the restaurant. They include;
Who is the founder of Simply Asia's chain of restaurants?
Chai Lekcharoensuk is the founder of this famous South African restaurant. He opened the first store in October 2003 on Heritage Square in Cape Town's CBD.
How many Simply Asia restaurant branches are there in South Africa?
The Thai food restaurant franchise has over 50 stores throughout the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. It has also expanded its growing presence in neighbouring countries like Zimbabwe and Botswana.
What is 514 Simply Asia?
The 514 is a noodle dish served at Simply Asia. In Thai, it is also known as Ba-Mee Prik-Phao. The dish features yellow noodles cooked with onion, peppers, spring onions, cashew nuts, fried garlic and roasted chilli paste.
Above is everything you would love to know about the iconic Simply Asia menu. The Thai restaurant offers a variety of Thai cuisines, ensuring a memorable dining experience where every bite matters.
