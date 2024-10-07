Global site navigation

Mustang Sally's menu and updated prices in South Africa (2024)
Mustang Sally's menu and updated prices in South Africa (2024)

8 min read

Mustang Sally's Pub & Grill is one of the multiple South African restaurant chains recognised for its broad menu. It celebrates a mix of American classics, and Tex-Mex favourites that cater to all tastes. This article explores the Mustang Sally's menu and the updated prices.

Mustang Sally food and drinks
At Mustang, each bite promises a journey through rich flavours and textures, guaranteeing something to satisfy every craving. Photo: @Mustangsally (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

At Mustang Sally's, the menu is a vibrant celebration of flavours that transports diners straight to the heart of Americana. With an array of options, each dish is crafted with the finest ingredients, ensuring a memorable dining experience for everyone.

Mustang Sally's menu and prices

Mustang Sally's menu features a delectable array of dishes that range from juicy burgers to savourly pizzas. The restaurant has a rating of 4/5 on TripAdvisor. One of their satisfied customers left a review on TripAdvisor:

The vibe was great for an evening out, cheerful decor and upbeat music. Portions very generous, great for feeding hungry people! Not good if you're on diet. The waiters were good and we enjoyed our dinner and time there.

Babelas breakfast

Mustang Sally breakfast menu
At Mustang Sally, each dish is crafted with the finest ingredients, ensuring a memorable dining experience for everyone. Photo: @DarrenFisher (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Whether you are in the mood for hearty comfort food or lighter fare, the Mustang Sally menu has something to satisfy every craving. Discover their incredible menu and breakfast ideas.

Item DescriptionPrice
ShellOpen slice toast with bacon, egg, guacamole, cheese sauce and chipsR55
Caltec2 rashers slices of bacon, egg, and a slice of toast served with chips R40
V8 breakfast 2 rashers bacon, 2 eggs, 2 slices of toast, 1 pork sausage, and chipsR80
NGV gas2 paninis with scrambled eggs, bacon, and jalapeno pieces with 2 slices of cheese and cheese sauceR78
Petrol stasie2 paninis with creamy mayo egg, feta, and tomato with chipsR65
Engen garageEnjoy cheese griller dog topped, gravy eggs, and bacon served with chips.R70
SasolDevour 2 slices of toast topped with mayo, two bacon slices, 2 eggs with chips & mustang Sally sauceR70
BPMunch on 2 crispy hash browns, a cheese sauce, 2 scrambled eggs, and chips topped with Mustang Sally's sauceR55

You can also order additions to your breakfast from their pit store spares;

ItemPrice
EggR8
Mozzarella cheeseR10
Cheddar cheeseR10
MushroomsR16
Footlong cheese grillerR23
Chicken liverR20
Chicken pattyR25
Bacon rasher R23
Beef pattyR25
Pork sausage R17

Mustang Sally's toasted sandwich menu

Enjoy the refreshing and tantalising sandwiches served with regular chips or sweet potato chips;

ItemDescription Price
Jaguar F type Toasted bacon, egg, cheese and chutneyR50
Chevrolet Lumina Banana with chocolate spreadR45
Hummer H3v8Served with chicken mayo and cheeseR45
Jeep Toasted bacon, banana, and cheese R45
Audi RS4 quatroOpt between Curry mince and mince & cheeseR45
CadillacToasted tuna and mayoR45
BMW M5Ham, cheese, and tomatoR40

Mustang Sally tyre burger menu and prices in 2024

Mustang Sally burger
Iconic Mustang Sally’s basket menu. Photo: @Mustangsally (modified by author)
Source: UGC

All burgers are served with medium chips and secret gravy sauce. Clients can opt for chicken, beef, or rib patties.

ItemDescription Price
Cooper2 beef patties, biltong, and chips with mayonnaise and cheese sauceR115
Continental Thick pattie, onion, cheese, sweet pickles, and mushroom sauceR105
Dunlop2 patties, bacon, cheese, and special sauce R115
PirelliPatty, sweet potato chips, egg, and onions with Mustang Sally sauceR75
YokohamaBeef patties, egg, bacon with cheese and mushroom sauceR88
Good yearAvo (seasonal)/guacamole, 2 patties and 2 slices of cheeseR95
MichelinPatty (jalapeno pieces optional) and creamy mushroom sauceR65

Additionally, diners have the luxury of crafting their burgers;

Item Price
Extra patty(150g)R25
Cheddar Cheese R8
Mozzarella CheeseR8
Jalapeno Cheese & Sauce R18
Garlic & Cheese SauceR18
Cheese Griller R18
Avo (seasonal)R12
Bacon R10
Ham R10
Egg R8
Caramel OnionR8
PineappleR8
Chicken liver R10
Mushroom Sauce R15
Garlic SauceR15
Peri Peri Sauce R15
Calamari R18
Biltong R18

Mustang Sally's chicken and beef menu

Mustang Sally chicken
At Mustang Sally's, the menu is a vibrant celebration of flavours that transports diners straight to the heart of Americana. Photo: @LauriPatterson (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Mustang Sally's pub and grill redefines your dining experience with their tantalising chicken and beef menu. Each bite and dish is a symphony of flavours.

Chicken menu

Here is a detailed list of chicken menu items and their respective prices;

Item Price
Chicken liversR55
Harley Davidson R85
Super DukeR149
Quad BikeR69
Ninja R98

Beef menu

The Mustang Sally's beef menu and prices are as follows;

ItemDescriptionPrice
Shelby500g/600g cowboy steak with chips and small saladR199
V8Club steak, egg, and chips topped with Mustang Sally's sauceR95
GTPrego steak roll/ vetkoek with chips/ sweet potato chipsR65
Focus STSteak & biltong served on a vetkoek with special sticky gravy & chipsR60

Mustang Sally's outside car menu

Explore the delectable Mustang Sally's outside car menu, where all items are served with regular chips;

ItemPrice
GrillesR55
Headlight R65
A/CR60
RadiatorR65
Bumper R65
Mirror R65

Mustang Sally's minor offers

Mustang Sally chicken nuggets and chips
Let your kid enjoy a delicious chicken nuggets and chips combo. Photo: @Andrii Moniuk (modified by author)
Source: UGC

This offer applies to youngsters who are 12 years and below. It includes the following;

ItemPrice
Chips R30
Chicken Strips with small chips R50
Chicken nuggets with small chipsR50
Cheese dog R35
Crumbled nuggets with small chipsR56
Cheese Vienna on a Stick with small chips R45
Macaroni & Cheese R45

Mustang Sally's pancakes

Enjoy Mustang's delicious and fluffy pancakes, where each serving includes three pancakes and half a portion of chips;

Item Price
Filled savoury pancakes
Curry mince, banana & cheeseR70
Chicken mayo & cheeseR65
Tuna mayo & cheese R65
Chicken livers R65
Mince & cheese R65
Ham & cheese R55
Filled sweet pancakes
Ice cream & chocolate sauceR45
Sugar & cinnamonR25
Banana & caramel R40
Bar one sauce & whipped cream R45

Mustang Sally's pizza menu

Mustang Sally pizza
Each pizza is handcrafted with the freshest ingredients to ensure a pleasant dining experience. Photo: @LauriPatterson (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Mustang Sally has a pizza to suit every taste, whether you prefer classic toppings or robust ingredients. Additionally, your pizza is served with a standard tomato base, oregano and mozzarella cheese, and two cheapest toppings for free:

ItemPrice
Monster pizza (60 cm)R170
Large pizza (30 cm)R90
Small pizza (20 cm)R50

You can also create your own pizza;

ItemPrice
Chilli R12
Avo (seasonal)R16
Cheddar cheese R16
Mince R23
SalamiR23
Jalapeno R16
Feta R16
Sweet chili chicken R20
Pineapples R12
Chicken livers R20
MushroomsR16
CalamariR23

Mustang Sally's snack basket

Enjoy the iconic Mustang Sally's snack basket menu, which comprises the following robust items;

ItemDescriptionPrice
Aston MartinEnjoy chips, biltong, droewors &avo (seasonal) with mayonnaise sauceR80
PorscheMunch on chicken pops & chips topped with biltong & sauce R70
FerrariBiltong, onions, cheese sauce with chipsR60
Bugatti Crispy chicken strips & chicken pops with a special sauceR75
Lamborghini Chips with bacon & biltong pieces & overloaded cheese sauceR85
MclarenChips & nuggets topped with cheese sauce R65
Mercedes AMGToast, topped with guacamole, banana, and 1 egg R50
CorvetteOnion rings with cheese sauce or jalapeno sauceR45
Bentley Crispy chicken strips & chips with optional jalapeno pieces & garlic mushroom sauceR70

Salad

Mustang Sally salads
Salad is made with freshest ingredients to ensure a pleasant dining experience. Photo: @Vaaseenaa (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Mustang Sally's salad station and menu and prices are as follows;

ItemDescriptionPrices
Mustang Avo, tomato, cucumber, lettuce, feta and olivesR65
Biltong SaladTomato, cucumber, lettuce, feta & biltong with special Mustang Sally sauceR70
BMW Chicken strips, two eggs, cucumber, lettuce & avo (seasonal)R70
Chicken saladTomato, cucumber, lettuce, cheddar cheese & chicken stripsR70
Tuna saladTomato, cucumber, lettuce, mozzarella cheese, tuna & mayoR70

Mustang Sally drinks menu

Mustang Sally offers an extensive drinks menu ranging from tantalising milkshakes to their in-house-made cocktails.

Beverages

Below is the beverage menu and prices, including the Mustang Sally's milkshake menu;

Cocktails

Mustang Sally cocktails
Mustang's cocktails bridge the gap between classic and modern flavours. Photo: @DenisMArt (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Enjoy well-blended cocktails and mocktails at Mustang Sally's pub. They include;

Item DescriptionPrices
The Gryffindor house Light rum, brandy, lemon juice, and raspberry juice R65
Dumbledore'sVodka, triple sec, simple syrup, and fresh lemon juiceR80
Cherry cheesecakeVanilla vodka, cranberry juice, grenadineR50
Between the sheetsBrandy, triple sec light rum, and sour mixR80
Barbie Malibu coconut rum, vodka, orange juice, and cranberry juiceR90
Pina coladaMalibu, Bacardi rum, pineapple juice & creamR80
Petrol stasieVodka, sour mix, lemonade & PO10CR60
Strawberry Daiquiri Vodka, triple sec, lime & strawberry juiceR80
Banana mamaMalibu rum, sour mix, pineapple juice & banana liqueur R100
Dragon's kiss Fireball, whisky, and cranberry juiceR85
Sex on the beachVodka, peach schnapps, orange juice grenadine R60
Long Island ice tea Gin, vodka, banana liqueur, sour mix & lemonR80
Slutty temple Rum, Sprite, pink lemonadeR85

Mustang Sally's milkshakes

The restaurant offers unique, creative and BIG milkshakes. Here are the best-sellers and their prices:

Kayleighs smileR59.90
Salted caramelR54.90
Toasted marshmallowR54.90

Mustang Sally milkshakes
Mustang Sally's milkshakes. Photo: @mustangsally (Modified by editor)
Source: Facebook

Where is Mustang Sally's Pub & grill located in Pretoria?

The restaurant is located at 22 Springs West Rd, Springs, South Africa. You can also reach them at 010 006 2288 or info@mustangsallypub.co.za. They can also be contacted via their official Facebook page, which has an 84% recommendation out of 6,352 reviews (as of October 2024).﻿

What type of cuisine does Mustang Sally offer?

Mustang Sally's offers popular foods ranging from sizzling burgers to famous fajitas. The diverse menu features American-inspired classics and hearty comfort food favourites.

What is Mustang Sally's giant burger price?

Mustang Sally offers mouthwatering burgers at different prices depending on their size and content. A giant burger costs R15 to R45.

Mustang Sally's menu is more than just a list of dishes; it is an invitation to indulge in a culinary adventure. With its diverse offerings and commitment to quality, every visit promises delicious food and a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

