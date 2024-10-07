Mustang Sally's menu and updated prices in South Africa (2024)

Mustang Sally's Pub & Grill is one of the multiple South African restaurant chains recognised for its broad menu. It celebrates a mix of American classics, and Tex-Mex favourites that cater to all tastes. This article explores the Mustang Sally's menu and the updated prices.

At Mustang Sally's, the menu is a vibrant celebration of flavours that transports diners straight to the heart of Americana. With an array of options, each dish is crafted with the finest ingredients, ensuring a memorable dining experience for everyone.

Mustang Sally's menu and prices

Mustang Sally's menu features a delectable array of dishes that range from juicy burgers to savourly pizzas. The restaurant has a rating of 4/5 on TripAdvisor. One of their satisfied customers left a review on TripAdvisor:

The vibe was great for an evening out, cheerful decor and upbeat music. Portions very generous, great for feeding hungry people! Not good if you're on diet. The waiters were good and we enjoyed our dinner and time there.

Babelas breakfast

Whether you are in the mood for hearty comfort food or lighter fare, the Mustang Sally menu has something to satisfy every craving. Discover their incredible menu and breakfast ideas.

Item Description Price Shell Open slice toast with bacon, egg, guacamole, cheese sauce and chips R55 Caltec 2 rashers slices of bacon, egg, and a slice of toast served with chips R40 V8 breakfast 2 rashers bacon, 2 eggs, 2 slices of toast, 1 pork sausage, and chips R80 NGV gas 2 paninis with scrambled eggs, bacon, and jalapeno pieces with 2 slices of cheese and cheese sauce R78 Petrol stasie 2 paninis with creamy mayo egg, feta, and tomato with chips R65 Engen garage Enjoy cheese griller dog topped, gravy eggs, and bacon served with chips. R70 Sasol Devour 2 slices of toast topped with mayo, two bacon slices, 2 eggs with chips & mustang Sally sauce R70 BP Munch on 2 crispy hash browns, a cheese sauce, 2 scrambled eggs, and chips topped with Mustang Sally's sauce R55

You can also order additions to your breakfast from their pit store spares;

Item Price Egg R8 Mozzarella cheese R10 Cheddar cheese R10 Mushrooms R16 Footlong cheese griller R23 Chicken liver R20 Chicken patty R25 Bacon rasher R23 Beef patty R25 Pork sausage R17

Mustang Sally's toasted sandwich menu

Enjoy the refreshing and tantalising sandwiches served with regular chips or sweet potato chips;

Item Description Price Jaguar F type Toasted bacon, egg, cheese and chutney R50 Chevrolet Lumina Banana with chocolate spread R45 Hummer H3v8 Served with chicken mayo and cheese R45 Jeep Toasted bacon, banana, and cheese R45 Audi RS4 quatro Opt between Curry mince and mince & cheese R45 Cadillac Toasted tuna and mayo R45 BMW M5 Ham, cheese, and tomato R40

Mustang Sally tyre burger menu and prices in 2024

All burgers are served with medium chips and secret gravy sauce. Clients can opt for chicken, beef, or rib patties.

Item Description Price Cooper 2 beef patties, biltong, and chips with mayonnaise and cheese sauce R115 Continental Thick pattie, onion, cheese, sweet pickles, and mushroom sauce R105 Dunlop 2 patties, bacon, cheese, and special sauce R115 Pirelli Patty, sweet potato chips, egg, and onions with Mustang Sally sauce R75 Yokohama Beef patties, egg, bacon with cheese and mushroom sauce R88 Good year Avo (seasonal)/guacamole, 2 patties and 2 slices of cheese R95 Michelin Patty (jalapeno pieces optional) and creamy mushroom sauce R65

Additionally, diners have the luxury of crafting their burgers;

Item Price Extra patty(150g) R25 Cheddar Cheese R8 Mozzarella Cheese R8 Jalapeno Cheese & Sauce R18 Garlic & Cheese Sauce R18 Cheese Griller R18 Avo (seasonal) R12 Bacon R10 Ham R10 Egg R8 Caramel Onion R8 Pineapple R8 Chicken liver R10 Mushroom Sauce R15 Garlic Sauce R15 Peri Peri Sauce R15 Calamari R18 Biltong R18

Mustang Sally's chicken and beef menu

Mustang Sally's pub and grill redefines your dining experience with their tantalising chicken and beef menu. Each bite and dish is a symphony of flavours.

Chicken menu

Here is a detailed list of chicken menu items and their respective prices;

Item Price Chicken livers R55 Harley Davidson R85 Super Duke R149 Quad Bike R69 Ninja R98

Beef menu

The Mustang Sally's beef menu and prices are as follows;

Item Description Price Shelby 500g/600g cowboy steak with chips and small salad R199 V8 Club steak, egg, and chips topped with Mustang Sally's sauce R95 GT Prego steak roll/ vetkoek with chips/ sweet potato chips R65 Focus ST Steak & biltong served on a vetkoek with special sticky gravy & chips R60

Mustang Sally's outside car menu

Explore the delectable Mustang Sally's outside car menu, where all items are served with regular chips;

Item Price Grilles R55 Headlight R65 A/C R60 Radiator R65 Bumper R65 Mirror R65

Mustang Sally's minor offers

This offer applies to youngsters who are 12 years and below. It includes the following;

Item Price Chips R30 Chicken Strips with small chips R50 Chicken nuggets with small chips R50 Cheese dog R35 Crumbled nuggets with small chips R56 Cheese Vienna on a Stick with small chips R45 Macaroni & Cheese R45

Mustang Sally's pancakes

Enjoy Mustang's delicious and fluffy pancakes, where each serving includes three pancakes and half a portion of chips;

Item Price Filled savoury pancakes Curry mince, banana & cheese R70 Chicken mayo & cheese R65 Tuna mayo & cheese R65 Chicken livers R65 Mince & cheese R65 Ham & cheese R55 Filled sweet pancakes Ice cream & chocolate sauce R45 Sugar & cinnamon R25 Banana & caramel R40 Bar one sauce & whipped cream R45

Mustang Sally's pizza menu

Mustang Sally has a pizza to suit every taste, whether you prefer classic toppings or robust ingredients. Additionally, your pizza is served with a standard tomato base, oregano and mozzarella cheese, and two cheapest toppings for free:

Item Price Monster pizza (60 cm) R170 Large pizza (30 cm) R90 Small pizza (20 cm) R50

You can also create your own pizza;

Item Price Chilli R12 Avo (seasonal) R16 Cheddar cheese R16 Mince R23 Salami R23 Jalapeno R16 Feta R16 Sweet chili chicken R20 Pineapples R12 Chicken livers R20 Mushrooms R16 Calamari R23

Mustang Sally's snack basket

Enjoy the iconic Mustang Sally's snack basket menu, which comprises the following robust items;

Item Description Price Aston Martin Enjoy chips, biltong, droewors &avo (seasonal) with mayonnaise sauce R80 Porsche Munch on chicken pops & chips topped with biltong & sauce R70 Ferrari Biltong, onions, cheese sauce with chips R60 Bugatti Crispy chicken strips & chicken pops with a special sauce R75 Lamborghini Chips with bacon & biltong pieces & overloaded cheese sauce R85 Mclaren Chips & nuggets topped with cheese sauce R65 Mercedes AMG Toast, topped with guacamole, banana, and 1 egg R50 Corvette Onion rings with cheese sauce or jalapeno sauce R45 Bentley Crispy chicken strips & chips with optional jalapeno pieces & garlic mushroom sauce R70

Salad

Mustang Sally's salad station and menu and prices are as follows;

Item Description Prices Mustang Avo, tomato, cucumber, lettuce, feta and olives R65 Biltong Salad Tomato, cucumber, lettuce, feta & biltong with special Mustang Sally sauce R70 BMW Chicken strips, two eggs, cucumber, lettuce & avo (seasonal) R70 Chicken salad Tomato, cucumber, lettuce, cheddar cheese & chicken strips R70 Tuna salad Tomato, cucumber, lettuce, mozzarella cheese, tuna & mayo R70

Mustang Sally drinks menu

Mustang Sally offers an extensive drinks menu ranging from tantalising milkshakes to their in-house-made cocktails.

Beverages

Below is the beverage menu and prices, including the Mustang Sally's milkshake menu;

Cocktails

Enjoy well-blended cocktails and mocktails at Mustang Sally's pub. They include;

Item Description Prices The Gryffindor house Light rum, brandy, lemon juice, and raspberry juice R65 Dumbledore's Vodka, triple sec, simple syrup, and fresh lemon juice R80 Cherry cheesecake Vanilla vodka, cranberry juice, grenadine R50 Between the sheets Brandy, triple sec light rum, and sour mix R80 Barbie Malibu coconut rum, vodka, orange juice, and cranberry juice R90 Pina colada Malibu, Bacardi rum, pineapple juice & cream R80 Petrol stasie Vodka, sour mix, lemonade & PO10C R60 Strawberry Daiquiri Vodka, triple sec, lime & strawberry juice R80 Banana mama Malibu rum, sour mix, pineapple juice & banana liqueur R100 Dragon's kiss Fireball, whisky, and cranberry juice R85 Sex on the beach Vodka, peach schnapps, orange juice grenadine R60 Long Island ice tea Gin, vodka, banana liqueur, sour mix & lemon R80 Slutty temple Rum, Sprite, pink lemonade R85

Mustang Sally's milkshakes

The restaurant offers unique, creative and BIG milkshakes. Here are the best-sellers and their prices:

Kayleighs smile R59.90 Salted caramel R54.90 Toasted marshmallow R54.90

Where is Mustang Sally's Pub & grill located in Pretoria?

The restaurant is located at 22 Springs West Rd, Springs, South Africa. You can also reach them at 010 006 2288 or info@mustangsallypub.co.za. They can also be contacted via their official Facebook page, which has an 84% recommendation out of 6,352 reviews (as of October 2024).﻿

What type of cuisine does Mustang Sally offer?

Mustang Sally's offers popular foods ranging from sizzling burgers to famous fajitas. The diverse menu features American-inspired classics and hearty comfort food favourites.

What is Mustang Sally's giant burger price?

Mustang Sally offers mouthwatering burgers at different prices depending on their size and content. A giant burger costs R15 to R45.

Mustang Sally's menu is more than just a list of dishes; it is an invitation to indulge in a culinary adventure. With its diverse offerings and commitment to quality, every visit promises delicious food and a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

