Mustang Sally's menu and updated prices in South Africa (2024)
Mustang Sally's Pub & Grill is one of the multiple South African restaurant chains recognised for its broad menu. It celebrates a mix of American classics, and Tex-Mex favourites that cater to all tastes. This article explores the Mustang Sally's menu and the updated prices.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Mustang Sally's menu and prices
- Babelas breakfast
- Mustang Sally's toasted sandwich menu
- Mustang Sally tyre burger menu and prices in 2024
- Mustang Sally's chicken and beef menu
- Mustang Sally's outside car menu
- Mustang Sally's minor offers
- Mustang Sally's pancakes
- Mustang Sally's pizza menu
- Mustang Sally's snack basket
- Salad
- Mustang Sally drinks menu
- Where is Mustang Sally's Pub & grill located in Pretoria?
- What type of cuisine does Mustang Sally offer?
- What is Mustang Sally's giant burger price?
At Mustang Sally's, the menu is a vibrant celebration of flavours that transports diners straight to the heart of Americana. With an array of options, each dish is crafted with the finest ingredients, ensuring a memorable dining experience for everyone.
Mustang Sally's menu and prices
Mustang Sally's menu features a delectable array of dishes that range from juicy burgers to savourly pizzas. The restaurant has a rating of 4/5 on TripAdvisor. One of their satisfied customers left a review on TripAdvisor:
The vibe was great for an evening out, cheerful decor and upbeat music. Portions very generous, great for feeding hungry people! Not good if you're on diet. The waiters were good and we enjoyed our dinner and time there.
Babelas breakfast
Whether you are in the mood for hearty comfort food or lighter fare, the Mustang Sally menu has something to satisfy every craving. Discover their incredible menu and breakfast ideas.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Shell
|Open slice toast with bacon, egg, guacamole, cheese sauce and chips
|R55
|Caltec
|2 rashers slices of bacon, egg, and a slice of toast served with chips
|R40
|V8 breakfast
|2 rashers bacon, 2 eggs, 2 slices of toast, 1 pork sausage, and chips
|R80
|NGV gas
|2 paninis with scrambled eggs, bacon, and jalapeno pieces with 2 slices of cheese and cheese sauce
|R78
|Petrol stasie
|2 paninis with creamy mayo egg, feta, and tomato with chips
|R65
|Engen garage
|Enjoy cheese griller dog topped, gravy eggs, and bacon served with chips.
|R70
|Sasol
|Devour 2 slices of toast topped with mayo, two bacon slices, 2 eggs with chips & mustang Sally sauce
|R70
|BP
|Munch on 2 crispy hash browns, a cheese sauce, 2 scrambled eggs, and chips topped with Mustang Sally's sauce
|R55
You can also order additions to your breakfast from their pit store spares;
|Item
|Price
|Egg
|R8
|Mozzarella cheese
|R10
|Cheddar cheese
|R10
|Mushrooms
|R16
|Footlong cheese griller
|R23
|Chicken liver
|R20
|Chicken patty
|R25
|Bacon rasher
|R23
|Beef patty
|R25
|Pork sausage
|R17
Mustang Sally's toasted sandwich menu
Enjoy the refreshing and tantalising sandwiches served with regular chips or sweet potato chips;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Jaguar F type
|Toasted bacon, egg, cheese and chutney
|R50
|Chevrolet Lumina
|Banana with chocolate spread
|R45
|Hummer H3v8
|Served with chicken mayo and cheese
|R45
|Jeep
|Toasted bacon, banana, and cheese
|R45
|Audi RS4 quatro
|Opt between Curry mince and mince & cheese
|R45
|Cadillac
|Toasted tuna and mayo
|R45
|BMW M5
|Ham, cheese, and tomato
|R40
Mustang Sally tyre burger menu and prices in 2024
All burgers are served with medium chips and secret gravy sauce. Clients can opt for chicken, beef, or rib patties.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Cooper
|2 beef patties, biltong, and chips with mayonnaise and cheese sauce
|R115
|Continental
|Thick pattie, onion, cheese, sweet pickles, and mushroom sauce
|R105
|Dunlop
|2 patties, bacon, cheese, and special sauce
|R115
|Pirelli
|Patty, sweet potato chips, egg, and onions with Mustang Sally sauce
|R75
|Yokohama
|Beef patties, egg, bacon with cheese and mushroom sauce
|R88
|Good year
|Avo (seasonal)/guacamole, 2 patties and 2 slices of cheese
|R95
|Michelin
|Patty (jalapeno pieces optional) and creamy mushroom sauce
|R65
Additionally, diners have the luxury of crafting their burgers;
|Item
|Price
|Extra patty(150g)
|R25
|Cheddar Cheese
|R8
|Mozzarella Cheese
|R8
|Jalapeno Cheese & Sauce
|R18
|Garlic & Cheese Sauce
|R18
|Cheese Griller
|R18
|Avo (seasonal)
|R12
|Bacon
|R10
|Ham
|R10
|Egg
|R8
|Caramel Onion
|R8
|Pineapple
|R8
|Chicken liver
|R10
|Mushroom Sauce
|R15
|Garlic Sauce
|R15
|Peri Peri Sauce
|R15
|Calamari
|R18
|Biltong
|R18
Mustang Sally's chicken and beef menu
Mustang Sally's pub and grill redefines your dining experience with their tantalising chicken and beef menu. Each bite and dish is a symphony of flavours.
Chicken menu
Here is a detailed list of chicken menu items and their respective prices;
|Item
|Price
|Chicken livers
|R55
|Harley Davidson
|R85
|Super Duke
|R149
|Quad Bike
|R69
|Ninja
|R98
Beef menu
The Mustang Sally's beef menu and prices are as follows;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Shelby
|500g/600g cowboy steak with chips and small salad
|R199
|V8
|Club steak, egg, and chips topped with Mustang Sally's sauce
|R95
|GT
|Prego steak roll/ vetkoek with chips/ sweet potato chips
|R65
|Focus ST
|Steak & biltong served on a vetkoek with special sticky gravy & chips
|R60
Mustang Sally's outside car menu
Explore the delectable Mustang Sally's outside car menu, where all items are served with regular chips;
|Item
|Price
|Grilles
|R55
|Headlight
|R65
|A/C
|R60
|Radiator
|R65
|Bumper
|R65
|Mirror
|R65
Mustang Sally's minor offers
This offer applies to youngsters who are 12 years and below. It includes the following;
|Item
|Price
|Chips
|R30
|Chicken Strips with small chips
|R50
|Chicken nuggets with small chips
|R50
|Cheese dog
|R35
|Crumbled nuggets with small chips
|R56
|Cheese Vienna on a Stick with small chips
|R45
|Macaroni & Cheese
|R45
Mustang Sally's pancakes
Enjoy Mustang's delicious and fluffy pancakes, where each serving includes three pancakes and half a portion of chips;
|Item
|Price
|Filled savoury pancakes
|Curry mince, banana & cheese
|R70
|Chicken mayo & cheese
|R65
|Tuna mayo & cheese
|R65
|Chicken livers
|R65
|Mince & cheese
|R65
|Ham & cheese
|R55
|Filled sweet pancakes
|Ice cream & chocolate sauce
|R45
|Sugar & cinnamon
|R25
|Banana & caramel
|R40
|Bar one sauce & whipped cream
|R45
Mustang Sally's pizza menu
Mustang Sally has a pizza to suit every taste, whether you prefer classic toppings or robust ingredients. Additionally, your pizza is served with a standard tomato base, oregano and mozzarella cheese, and two cheapest toppings for free:
|Item
|Price
|Monster pizza (60 cm)
|R170
|Large pizza (30 cm)
|R90
|Small pizza (20 cm)
|R50
You can also create your own pizza;
|Item
|Price
|Chilli
|R12
|Avo (seasonal)
|R16
|Cheddar cheese
|R16
|Mince
|R23
|Salami
|R23
|Jalapeno
|R16
|Feta
|R16
|Sweet chili chicken
|R20
|Pineapples
|R12
|Chicken livers
|R20
|Mushrooms
|R16
|Calamari
|R23
Mustang Sally's snack basket
Enjoy the iconic Mustang Sally's snack basket menu, which comprises the following robust items;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Aston Martin
|Enjoy chips, biltong, droewors &avo (seasonal) with mayonnaise sauce
|R80
|Porsche
|Munch on chicken pops & chips topped with biltong & sauce
|R70
|Ferrari
|Biltong, onions, cheese sauce with chips
|R60
|Bugatti
|Crispy chicken strips & chicken pops with a special sauce
|R75
|Lamborghini
|Chips with bacon & biltong pieces & overloaded cheese sauce
|R85
|Mclaren
|Chips & nuggets topped with cheese sauce
|R65
|Mercedes AMG
|Toast, topped with guacamole, banana, and 1 egg
|R50
|Corvette
|Onion rings with cheese sauce or jalapeno sauce
|R45
|Bentley
|Crispy chicken strips & chips with optional jalapeno pieces & garlic mushroom sauce
|R70
Salad
Mustang Sally's salad station and menu and prices are as follows;
|Item
|Description
|Prices
|Mustang
|Avo, tomato, cucumber, lettuce, feta and olives
|R65
|Biltong Salad
|Tomato, cucumber, lettuce, feta & biltong with special Mustang Sally sauce
|R70
|BMW
|Chicken strips, two eggs, cucumber, lettuce & avo (seasonal)
|R70
|Chicken salad
|Tomato, cucumber, lettuce, cheddar cheese & chicken strips
|R70
|Tuna salad
|Tomato, cucumber, lettuce, mozzarella cheese, tuna & mayo
|R70
Mustang Sally drinks menu
Mustang Sally offers an extensive drinks menu ranging from tantalising milkshakes to their in-house-made cocktails.
Beverages
Below is the beverage menu and prices, including the Mustang Sally's milkshake menu;
Cocktails
Enjoy well-blended cocktails and mocktails at Mustang Sally's pub. They include;
|Item
|Description
|Prices
|The Gryffindor house
|Light rum, brandy, lemon juice, and raspberry juice
|R65
|Dumbledore's
|Vodka, triple sec, simple syrup, and fresh lemon juice
|R80
|Cherry cheesecake
|Vanilla vodka, cranberry juice, grenadine
|R50
|Between the sheets
|Brandy, triple sec light rum, and sour mix
|R80
|Barbie
|Malibu coconut rum, vodka, orange juice, and cranberry juice
|R90
|Pina colada
|Malibu, Bacardi rum, pineapple juice & cream
|R80
|Petrol stasie
|Vodka, sour mix, lemonade & PO10C
|R60
|Strawberry Daiquiri
|Vodka, triple sec, lime & strawberry juice
|R80
|Banana mama
|Malibu rum, sour mix, pineapple juice & banana liqueur
|R100
|Dragon's kiss
|Fireball, whisky, and cranberry juice
|R85
|Sex on the beach
|Vodka, peach schnapps, orange juice grenadine
|R60
|Long Island ice tea
|Gin, vodka, banana liqueur, sour mix & lemon
|R80
|Slutty temple
|Rum, Sprite, pink lemonade
|R85
Mustang Sally's milkshakes
The restaurant offers unique, creative and BIG milkshakes. Here are the best-sellers and their prices:
|Kayleighs smile
|R59.90
|Salted caramel
|R54.90
|Toasted marshmallow
|R54.90
Where is Mustang Sally's Pub & grill located in Pretoria?
The restaurant is located at 22 Springs West Rd, Springs, South Africa. You can also reach them at 010 006 2288 or info@mustangsallypub.co.za. They can also be contacted via their official Facebook page, which has an 84% recommendation out of 6,352 reviews (as of October 2024).
What type of cuisine does Mustang Sally offer?
Mustang Sally's offers popular foods ranging from sizzling burgers to famous fajitas. The diverse menu features American-inspired classics and hearty comfort food favourites.
What is Mustang Sally's giant burger price?
Mustang Sally offers mouthwatering burgers at different prices depending on their size and content. A giant burger costs R15 to R45.
Mustang Sally's menu is more than just a list of dishes; it is an invitation to indulge in a culinary adventure. With its diverse offerings and commitment to quality, every visit promises delicious food and a warm and welcoming atmosphere.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
READ ALSO: Hungry Lion menu and prices in South Africa
Briefly.co.za published an article about Hungry Lion's menu and updated prices in 2024. Hungry Lion, which started as a small store in Eikestad Mall in the student town of Stellenbosch, is a fast-food chain that offers delicious food at affordable prices.
The fast-food joint focuses on fried chicken and related meals but offers other options for those looking for something different. Discover the Hungry Lion menu and prices in South Africa as of 2024.
Source: Briefly News
Bennett Yates (Lifestyle writer) Bennett Yates is a content creator with over five years of working experience in journalism and copywriting. He graduated from the University of Nairobi (2017) with a Bachelor's in Information Technology. In 2023, Bennett finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. He started working for Briefly in 2019. You can reach him via email at bennetyates@gmail.com.